Littlerock, CA

From Ostrich Burgers To Vintage Toys, This Quirky Roadside Attraction Has It All

By Sophie Len
Secret LA
Secret LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0akYHU_0hqW5ra100

In 1929, this vintage roadside attraction was once just a single fruit stand. Now, Charlie Brown Farms is known as one of the biggest roadside gift shops found on Highway 138.

This popular gift shop is found in Littlerock, a small town an hour outside of Los Angeles. It’s loved by locals and a favorite pit stop for travelers. They’re home to vintage goodies, collectibles, exotic meats, homemade beef jerky, fair foods and desserts, oddities, and so much more. Seriously, anything you can imagine, they probably have it.

Vintage Toys & Candy at Charlie Brown Farms by Sophie L.

When we say their menu offers exotic meats, we mean it. Here, folks can grab themselves an ostrich or buffalo burger. Don’t worry, if you want just a good old beef burger, they have that too. They also offer fresh off the grill ribs and pulled pork sandwiches. We decided to play it safe, and go with their Charlie Brown Fries topped with their delicious pulled pork slathered in barbecue sauce.

To wash it down, we checked out their two fridge rooms filled from top to bottom in vintage sodas. The flavors range from very strange to nostalgic classics. This is where we got brave and tried their bacon chocolate soda, which had an interesting smokey tootsie roll taste. Definitely not our usual go-to, but certainly a memorable one for the books. We also went with an orange creamsicle soda, an old-school staple that can never do you wrong.

By Sophie L.

If out-of-the-box things aren’t your vibe, then they also have you covered.

They offer local organic fruit from apples to peaches, and even locally sourced peanut-butter and honey! We definitely recommend grabbing yourself a quart of this California sweetness. We’re told that buying local honey has several benefits from boosting your immune system to aiding in seasonal allergies. Their Local Sage Wildflower Honey, which is goes through gravity straining allowing it to hold all its natural components, starts at just $7.49 a pound. That’s quite a deal in our eyes.

Locally Sourced Honey from Charlie Brown Farms by Sophie L.

After stocking up on some honey, we were hoping to grab ourselves a serving of their freshly made Dole Whip, but unfortunately, they completely sold out. So, pro tip: show up early! However, our disappointment quickly melted once we settled on their warm classic funnel cake topped with sugar powder. Yum! One moment you’re on a Southern California highway, then with one bite, you’re at the fair on a summer evening.

Funnel Cake at Charlie Brown Farms by Sophie L.

Whether you’re just driving through or planning on making the trip, Charlie Brown Farms is the perfect place for some classic roadside eats and old-school buys.

Location: 8317 Pearblossom Hwy, Littlerock, CA 93543 ( Google Maps )

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 8A.M. to 8P.M.

Looking for more travel content? This idyllic seaside village in California is straight out of a fairytale.

