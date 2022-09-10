Read full article on original website
New Details Emerge in Montecito Murder Case
New details are emerging relating to the death of Violet Evelyn Alberts, the 96-year-old Montecito woman found dead in her Park Lane home on May 27. According to her attorney at the time — Alfonso Arturo Flores — Alberts was killed by asphyxiation and had reportedly put up a fight. The consequences of that struggle made it evident that her death was not accidental or due to natural causes.
Investigation underway into death of Central Coast jail inmate
Authorities are investigating the death of a female jail inmate on the Central Coast. On Friday night, a nurse distributing medication to inmates at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria noticed one of them was unresponsive in her cell. Efforts to revive Kristina Marie Chermak by jail staff, and paramedics were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the jail.
False Report of Active Shooter Leads to Evacuation of Bishop Diego High School
Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities received a false report of an active shooter on campus, with multiple victims. Law enforcement officers swarmed on the campus at about 1 p.m. after a 9-1-1 call was received reporting an active shooter with 18 victims down, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale of the Santa Barbara Police Department.
Thousands of Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Shots Delivered to Santa Barbara County
COVID-19 booster vaccines that target Omicron variants are available from Santa Barbara County providers and approved for older children and adults, Deputy Public Health Director Paige Batson said Tuesday. “Essentially, if you are 12 years of age and over, you can get the bivalent vaccine, and the only requirement is...
Female inmate found dead at Santa Barbara County Jail
A 35-year-old female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Santa Barbara County Jail on Friday evening. Deputies arrested Kristina Marie Chermak of Santa Barbara on March 5 for burglary and possession of stolen property. The court ordered her to remain in custody pending transportation to the Department of State Hospitals for restoration of mental.
Jury Finds Lompoc Man Guilty of Second-Degree Murder for 2018 Killing
A Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury on Tuesday found a Lompoc man guilty of second-degree murder for a fatal stabbing near the Lompoc dog park more than four years ago. Kenneth Robbie Whalen, 34, was arrested in the killing of 33-year-old Theopheus Bennett, who was found dead at the Barkin Dog Park on West Barton Avenue in Lompoc on April 3, 2018.
Murder Charge for Providing Lethal Fentanyl Dose
The scourge of fatalities connected to the tsunami of fentanyl flooding the nation appears to continue unabated. Evidence of that surfaced once again on April 29, 2022 when Santa Barbara Police Department officers were called to the scene of an apparent drug overdose and found 30-year-old Santa Barbara resident Matthew Justin Dyet dead. According to SBPD spokesman Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, Dyet “was discovered with narcotics and drug paraphernalia in his possession” and the cause of death was ultimately determined to have been “acute fentanyl intoxication.”
Roommate of witness left tips alleging Paul Flores murder confession: ‘Just the facts’
Justin Goodwin submitted anonymous tips in 2004 claiming that his roommate heard the murder defendant confess to killing Kristin Smart.
Santa Barbara Appoints Christopher Hastert as Airport Director
Santa Barbara named Christopher Hastert as its new airport director Tuesday. He comes to the city from his post as general manager of the Santa Maria Public Airport District. The City Council confirmed Hastert’s appointment and Oct. 3 start date at its Tuesday meeting. The Santa Barbara Airport’s previous...
Investigators Note Normalcy, Extreme Violence for MS-13 Gang Crimes in Santa Maria Valley
Waking up early because they worked in broccoli fields, the young men seemingly led normal lives — except for the fact that they hunted and executed rival and perceived rival gang members. They led such normal lives that the police wiretap operations actually paused for hours overnight because members...
Woman who says Flores confessed to killing Kristin Smart in tears as defense questions her
Jennifer Hudson says she feels responsible for the misery experienced by Kristin Smart’s family.
News Release: DUI Checkpoint Results (9-11-22)
SUBJECT: Multi-Agency DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol Results. Ten impaired drivers arrested during two simultaneous DUI checkpoints and saturation patrol. On September 10, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., the Oxnard Police department collaborated with members of the California Highway Patrol and California State...
Man Arrested for Stealing an Ambulance and Going on Joyride
Emergency medical vehicles are not generally considered transportation “of choice” as they’re either on their way to the scene of a medical crisis or they’re headed to a hospital emergency room. As readily-identifiable, emblazoned with eye-catching colorful paint jobs and flashing lights aft and forward, to the reasonable mind the choice of an ambulance for a joyride would be a poor one.
Goleta Beach Restaurant, Set to Open in January, at Center of Lawsuit Against Its Operators
A new restaurant scheduled to open at Goleta Beach has been delayed because of extensive building renovations, and now, the business is at the center of a lawsuit filed against its operators. The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors first signed off on the new restaurant at 5905 Sandspit Road...
Bicycle Tour to Benefit Arthritis Foundation to Roll Through Santa Barbara County
Cyclists participating in the California Coast Classic Bike Tour will roll through Santa Barbara County on Thursday and Friday. The 200 riders for the Arthritis Foundation’s 22nd flagship event will make their way from Oceano to Buellton for 66 miles on Thursday. On Friday, they will travel from Buellton...
Ron Fink: Should It Be OK to Ride Bicycles on Sidewalks in Lompoc?
The Lompoc City Council has many things to consider throughout the year; some are very important like improving Police Department staffing to address crime prevention or how to clean up the city. On Sept. 6 the council held a public hearing to determine if they should change the municipal code...
Judge refuses to dismiss murder charges against co-founder of burn center
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A judge Wednesday rejected a defense motion seeking the dismissal of murder charges against the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, who allegedly ran down two young brothers in a Westlake Village crosswalk and fled the scene. Rebecca Grossman, now 59, was ordered May 5...
Multiple Suspects Sought in Home-Invasion Robbery in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Police were investigating a home-invasion robbery that occurred Sunday afternoon. At about 12:30 p.m., multiple officers responded to the incident at an apartment building in the middle of the 1800 block of Bath Street, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale. “It seems there were several suspects that entered an...
Under the Goleta Pier
