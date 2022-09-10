ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

New Details Emerge in Montecito Murder Case

New details are emerging relating to the death of Violet Evelyn Alberts, the 96-year-old Montecito woman found dead in her Park Lane home on May 27. According to her attorney at the time — Alfonso Arturo Flores — Alberts was killed by asphyxiation and had reportedly put up a fight. The consequences of that struggle made it evident that her death was not accidental or due to natural causes.
Investigation underway into death of Central Coast jail inmate

Authorities are investigating the death of a female jail inmate on the Central Coast. On Friday night, a nurse distributing medication to inmates at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria noticed one of them was unresponsive in her cell. Efforts to revive Kristina Marie Chermak by jail staff, and paramedics were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the jail.
False Report of Active Shooter Leads to Evacuation of Bishop Diego High School

Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities received a false report of an active shooter on campus, with multiple victims. Law enforcement officers swarmed on the campus at about 1 p.m. after a 9-1-1 call was received reporting an active shooter with 18 victims down, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale of the Santa Barbara Police Department.
Female inmate found dead at Santa Barbara County Jail

A 35-year-old female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Santa Barbara County Jail on Friday evening. Deputies arrested Kristina Marie Chermak of Santa Barbara on March 5 for burglary and possession of stolen property. The court ordered her to remain in custody pending transportation to the Department of State Hospitals for restoration of mental.
Jury Finds Lompoc Man Guilty of Second-Degree Murder for 2018 Killing

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury on Tuesday found a Lompoc man guilty of second-degree murder for a fatal stabbing near the Lompoc dog park more than four years ago. Kenneth Robbie Whalen, 34, was arrested in the killing of 33-year-old Theopheus Bennett, who was found dead at the Barkin Dog Park on West Barton Avenue in Lompoc on April 3, 2018.
Murder Charge for Providing Lethal Fentanyl Dose

The scourge of fatalities connected to the tsunami of fentanyl flooding the nation appears to continue unabated. Evidence of that surfaced once again on April 29, 2022 when Santa Barbara Police Department officers were called to the scene of an apparent drug overdose and found 30-year-old Santa Barbara resident Matthew Justin Dyet dead. According to SBPD spokesman Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, Dyet “was discovered with narcotics and drug paraphernalia in his possession” and the cause of death was ultimately determined to have been “acute fentanyl intoxication.”
Santa Barbara Appoints Christopher Hastert as Airport Director

Santa Barbara named Christopher Hastert as its new airport director Tuesday. He comes to the city from his post as general manager of the Santa Maria Public Airport District. The City Council confirmed Hastert’s appointment and Oct. 3 start date at its Tuesday meeting. The Santa Barbara Airport’s previous...
News Release: DUI Checkpoint Results (9-11-22)

SUBJECT: Multi-Agency DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol Results. Ten impaired drivers arrested during two simultaneous DUI checkpoints and saturation patrol. On September 10, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., the Oxnard Police department collaborated with members of the California Highway Patrol and California State...
Man Arrested for Stealing an Ambulance and Going on Joyride

Emergency medical vehicles are not generally considered transportation “of choice” as they’re either on their way to the scene of a medical crisis or they’re headed to a hospital emergency room. As readily-identifiable, emblazoned with eye-catching colorful paint jobs and flashing lights aft and forward, to the reasonable mind the choice of an ambulance for a joyride would be a poor one.
Ron Fink: Should It Be OK to Ride Bicycles on Sidewalks in Lompoc?

The Lompoc City Council has many things to consider throughout the year; some are very important like improving Police Department staffing to address crime prevention or how to clean up the city. On Sept. 6 the council held a public hearing to determine if they should change the municipal code...
Multiple Suspects Sought in Home-Invasion Robbery in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Police were investigating a home-invasion robbery that occurred Sunday afternoon. At about 12:30 p.m., multiple officers responded to the incident at an apartment building in the middle of the 1800 block of Bath Street, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale. “It seems there were several suspects that entered an...
Under the Goleta Pier

Our professional journalists are working round the clock to make sure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate Noozhawk’s coronavirus coverage, and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we deliver to you 24/7, please become a member of our Hawks Club today.
