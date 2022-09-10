GROVE CITY, Pa. --- Carlow University women's golf placed fifth of eight teams at the Grove City College Invitational Monday at Grove City Country Club. The Celtics shot 402 on the day, with Emilee Miller leading the charge with a score of 89. Miller tied for ninth place out of 57 golfers and hit five of Carlow's 11 pars.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO