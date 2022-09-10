Read full article on original website
Ramson scores RSC Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – The River States Conference named Carlow University's Janvier Ramson Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for Sept. 5-11, presented by Brown & Brown Insurance. A senior forward from Pittsburgh, Pa., Ramson broke his own school record with five goals and 10 points in a game....
Ramson breaks school records in Men's Soccer victory over Bryant & Stratton Albany
MEDIA, Pa. --- Senior striker Janvier Ramson broke his previous school record by scoring five goals in a 7-2 win over Bryant & Stratton Albany in the Penn State Brandywine tournament consolation game Sunday. Ramson scored a hat trick in the span of less than 10 minutes to kick off...
Women's Golf places fifth at Grove City College Invitational
GROVE CITY, Pa. --- Carlow University women's golf placed fifth of eight teams at the Grove City College Invitational Monday at Grove City Country Club. The Celtics shot 402 on the day, with Emilee Miller leading the charge with a score of 89. Miller tied for ninth place out of 57 golfers and hit five of Carlow's 11 pars.
