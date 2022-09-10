ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramson scores RSC Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – The River States Conference named Carlow University's Janvier Ramson Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for Sept. 5-11, presented by Brown & Brown Insurance. A senior forward from Pittsburgh, Pa., Ramson broke his own school record with five goals and 10 points in a game....
Women's Golf places fifth at Grove City College Invitational

GROVE CITY, Pa. --- Carlow University women's golf placed fifth of eight teams at the Grove City College Invitational Monday at Grove City Country Club. The Celtics shot 402 on the day, with Emilee Miller leading the charge with a score of 89. Miller tied for ninth place out of 57 golfers and hit five of Carlow's 11 pars.
