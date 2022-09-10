In the midst of an extreme level fire danger this weekend Western Lane County Fire and Ems had several calls involving the potential for dangerous results. More than a half dozen calls were related to fire or illegal burning from Friday through yesterday. Fire danger level is still extreme as we enter the week. Smoke and ash were prevalent in the air over the weekend too. Currently in Oregon there are more than 2 dozen wildfires burning including the Cedar Creek fire in eastern Lane County which is considered 0% contained as of this morning. With current restrictions in place there is no operating of mowing or gas operated items like chain saws. One spark could cause a fire to start. More information on wildfires across the state including detailed maps of the current situation can be found at wildfire.oregon.gov.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO