kcfmradio.com
Fire Danger Extreme; City Council; School District Meeting; Rods N Rhodies
In the midst of an extreme level fire danger this weekend Western Lane County Fire and Ems had several calls involving the potential for dangerous results. More than a half dozen calls were related to fire or illegal burning from Friday through yesterday. Fire danger level is still extreme as we enter the week. Smoke and ash were prevalent in the air over the weekend too. Currently in Oregon there are more than 2 dozen wildfires burning including the Cedar Creek fire in eastern Lane County which is considered 0% contained as of this morning. With current restrictions in place there is no operating of mowing or gas operated items like chain saws. One spark could cause a fire to start. More information on wildfires across the state including detailed maps of the current situation can be found at wildfire.oregon.gov.
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
thatoregonlife.com
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
klcc.org
Following east wind event, officials update evacuation levels and closures
Following the reduction of evacuation levels for much of the Oakridge and Westfir areas and fewer people seeking services, Lane County will close the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College today at 5:00 p.m. Additionally, due to significantly decreased call volume, the non-emergency call center will close at the...
philomathnews.com
Miller officially out as Philomath’s fire chief
Philomath Fire & Rescue’s board of directors officially parted ways with Tom Miller as the fire chief on Monday afternoon with its approval of a “separation agreement” and the appointment of Chancy Ferguson to fill those responsibilities on an interim basis. Miller said that after meeting on...
Lebanon-Express
Scio locals urge commissioners to stop planned mega chicken farm
Eight children from Lourdes Public Charter School in Scio and their parents shared concerns regarding a potential mega chicken farm in their area with the Linn County Board of Commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting. The 38-acre factory chicken farm will raise 4.5 million chickens per year. If approved, it will...
kptv.com
Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
hh-today.com
Three things to notice at Albany Station
The temporary fencing at Albany Station caught my eye on Saturday. It was not the only noticeable thing there, I found when I stopped to take a closer look. The first was, of course, the fence and the signs. At long last, the train station is going to get a proper raised platform. This has been on the to-do list since the historic station was rebuilt in 2005.
nbc16.com
Lane County Sheriff's Office reduces evacuation notices
The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced that they are able to reduce the following areas to Level 1 'BE READY':. Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the Middle Fork Willamette River west of Fish Hatchery Road. LCSO says they will continue to work closely with fire teams. They also say other...
kptv.com
Salem woman ‘extremely relieved’ after learning Vitae Springs Fire 100% contained
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a long day for Judy Turner, who had to leave her home off of River Road South in Salem because of a high-risk grass fire near Vitae Springs Road. “It wasn’t until somewhere between midnight and (3 a.m. Saturday) that our area was...
Washington Examiner
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
kptv.com
Salem brush fire 100% contained, evacuations downgraded
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Evacuation levels have been reduced as of 12 p.m. Sunday for the Vitae Springs Fire burning in south Salem. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notices are in effect for the following areas:. Vitae Springs Road between...
kptv.com
Historic Newberg drive-in damaged in hit-and-run with U-Haul
NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) The owner of the beloved 99W Drive-In Theatre in Newberg is devasted after a driver ripped their ticket booth from the ground in a hit-and-run. The owner says someone tried to drive a U-Haul through the entrance, but the truck was too big and tore the ticket booth away from its foundation.
kezi.com
Benton County files for eminent domain to acquire land for justice campus
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County government is filing to invoke eminent domain to acquire a nearly 30-acre parcel of land on which to site a new justice campus after their most recent offer to buy the land was refused by the owner. Benton County officials say they offered nearly...
thatoregonlife.com
Vitae Springs Fire Continues to Burn in Salem With Evacuations in Place
Fires continue to worsen all over Oregon, as around 350 people are estimated to be affected by the latest evacuation Saturday morning due to the Vitae Springs in south Salem. The brush fire broke out Friday afternoon, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office placing an evacuation notice under Level 2 for around 1,500 people. According to state mapping, there are around 1,000 structures in the secondary zone, which you can see here.
kptv.com
New Level 3 evacuation orders in place for Cedar Creek Fire
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has increased the evacuation orders for two areas near the Cedar Creek Fire to Level 3 “Go Now.”. The evacuation notices are for the area of Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas, both within city limits and in surrounding unincorporated areas the LCSO said around 7:15 p.m. Friday.
klcc.org
Woman charged with setting fire on Skinner Butte
A Eugene woman has been charged with arson and disorderly conduct, after police responded to reports of a woman with a gun at Skinner Butte yesterday afternoon. Police arrived to find 39-year-old Shelly Ann Reed at the top of the butte’s west side columns, screaming and crouching in the grass. Moments later, a brush fire began where she was seen, and Reed fled.
Police departments are hiring, but Oregon's only police academy has a 6 month-long wait to get in
TIGARD, Ore. — Officer Jacob Teeny was hired by Tigard police in October 2021. Teeny said it's a career he was looking forward to. "My biggest thing that I've always wanted to do is just some type of public service," Teeny said. After getting hired, the department signed him...
nbc16.com
Governor Kate Brown invokes Emergency Conflagration Act in response to Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday afternoon in response to the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire is burning 33,100 acres east of the community of Oakridge and spreading throughout in Lane And Deschutes Counties. According to the governor, this declaration allows the Office...
