Calendar for Wednesday, Sept. 14
The Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs presents “Monkeypox: Have We Learned Anything from COVID-19?” on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center’s Hagler Auditorium. Dr. Gerald Parker moderates the panel, which includes Dr. Syra Madad, Dr. Robert Carpenter, Dr. Jennifer A. Shuford and Dr. Robert Kadlec. The hybrid event is also available via Zoom. Register at tx.ag/dgxNOXU.
Navasota Theatre Alliance offers world premiere play
The world premiere of a play by Navasota playwright Clare Broun Johnson will open Friday at the Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in downtown Navasota. Presented by Navasota Theatre Alliance, "The Supper Club" tells the story of six women, lifelong best friends who form a supper club. The...
Talk about it: Local organizations discuss suicide prevention, awareness
Thousands of people in the Brazos Valley are affected by suicide every year, and it is time to talk about it more, Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention (BVCOSP) President Doug Vance said. “It’s the elephant in the room that nobody wants to talk about because it’s hard to talk...
New York fugitive arrested in Brazos County on Tuesday
A fugitive from Buffalo, New York, was arrested by deputies from the Brazos County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office on Tuesday. Authorities said David Whitman, 33, has been in the Brazos County area for two years after he fled New York to escape pending felony charges. Authorities said Whitman has...
Experience, concern to be a councilman
Anyone who has spent more than a couple minutes speaking with Mark Smith will notice that he is a rarity. It is difficult to find a person who blends a deep experience with and expansive knowledge of our city’s inner workings with such an easy-to-understand, folksy demeanor. His experience...
Texas A&M rises in U.S. News' best colleges rankings
Texas A&M University rose one spot to No. 67 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges rankings, which was released Monday. A&M remained the nation’s 26th-ranked best public university. The rankings analyze undergraduate programs across the country and use criteria including graduation and retention rates, academic...
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates. Richard Lowery, a finance professor at UT-Austin who is white, filed the federal class-action...
Judgment, experience marks mayor candidate
When discussing the candidates for mayor of College Station, what should be considered?. Our candidate says “experience, judgment, teamwork and consensus.” Each of these terms has been used to describe the candidate we have endorsed for mayor of College Station. From past years of service on the College...
Academy for the Visual & Performing Arts presents mixed-heritage dance company
An interpretive dance investigation of renewable energy will be presented Thursday by Texas A&M's Academy for the Visual & Performing Arts. Dancing Earth, a mixed-heritage dance company, will perform "Between Underground & Skyworld," its latest work, at 7 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium. Tickets are $12 for the public and $5...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for September 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 6 min ago.
Texas A&M’s Distinguished Alumni Tribute to open Saturday in Aggie Park
Texas A&M has over 566,000 former students and counting with each passing semester, but only 318 have been given the Distinguished Alumnus Award. It is the highest honor a former A&M student can receive. A new place to honor and list the names of the university’s Distinguished Alumni will open...
Brazos County Commissioners remain at odds and absent in fight over tax rate
The Brazos County Commissioners Court was unable to hold its regular weekly meeting Tuesday since County Judge Duane Peters attended via Zoom from a conference in West Texas and Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford were absent. “Although the judge is online via Zoom, we need three physically here to...
Brazos County officials run public test on election voting equipment
Brazos County elections officials tested voting equipment Tuesday night and found no errors in the trial run ahead of November’s election. The county is legally required to do a public test before every election. “We want to be sure that those votes are being counted properly,” said Trudy Hancock,...
BV cross country: Iola, Burton compete at meets
•Iola’s Gooch grabs top honors: Iola junior Lindsey Gooch was runner-up among 119 entries in the Class A-4A division of the Waco Midway cross country meet last week. Gooch also won the Madisonville meet on Aug. 31. Also running for Iola at the meets were senior Connor Evans, junior...
Texas A&M softball team announces fall exhibition schedule
The Texas A&M softball team will play three fall exhibition games, the Aggies announced Tuesday. A&M will host McLennan at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 and Houston at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Davis Diamond. Admission is free. The Aggies also will play at Texas State at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
Bryan City Council lowers tax rate by a half-cent
The Bryan City Council on Tuesday voted 6-1 to set a tax rate of $0.624000 per $100 valuation, a half-cent lower than the previous tax rate. The rate, which was proposed on Sept. 7 by a 6-1 vote, represents a compromise established by councilmembers after four originally wanted no change to the tax rate and three wanted a one-cent reduction. Brent Hairston, who represents Single Member District 5, was the lone dissenting vote in both votes.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 3
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 3 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Williams earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his strong showing in the Mustangs’ 56-28 road victory over Fairfield. Williams had 116 passing yards and three touchdowns on 6 of 9. He added a rushing touchdown.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Weekly Press Conference: Demani Richardson
Texas A&M football defensive back Demani Richardson meets the media during the Miami preview press conference at Kyle Field. (September 12, 2022)
