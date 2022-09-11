Saturday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bark River-Harris 30, Kalkaska 6
Brown City 52, Onekama 0
Burton Madison 24, Detroit Old Redford 6
Concord 44, Morenci 14
Detroit University Science 22, Pontiac A&T 6
Detroit Voyageur 62, Detroit Community 0
Edison PSA 51, Muskegon Heights 0
Farwell 46, Onaway 16
Grandville Calvin Christian 32, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 20
Holgate, Ohio 72, Saline Washtenaw Christian 8
Indian River-Inland Lakes 26, Central Lake 8
Kent City 49, Watervliet 34
Lincoln-Alcona 48, Atlanta 14
Litchfield 54, North Adams-Jerome 48
Manistee Catholic Central 50, Baldwin 14
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 8, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 0
Marion 50, Mesick 6
Marquette 17, Gaylord 14
Munising 52, Pellston 6
Naperville North, Ill. 40, St. Mary’s Prep 13
Napoleon 30, Manchester 25
North Central 63, Bessemer 3
Ontonagon def. Carney-Nadeau, forfeit
Portland St. Patrick 42, Webberville 12
Rapid River 52, Eben Junction Superior Central 18
Richmond 28, Detroit University Prep 6
Summerfield 34, St. Charles 0
Tol. Christian, Ohio 54, Deckerville 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
