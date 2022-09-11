ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bark River-Harris 30, Kalkaska 6

Brown City 52, Onekama 0

Burton Madison 24, Detroit Old Redford 6

Concord 44, Morenci 14

Detroit University Science 22, Pontiac A&T 6

Detroit Voyageur 62, Detroit Community 0

Edison PSA 51, Muskegon Heights 0

Farwell 46, Onaway 16

Grandville Calvin Christian 32, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 20

Holgate, Ohio 72, Saline Washtenaw Christian 8

Indian River-Inland Lakes 26, Central Lake 8

Kent City 49, Watervliet 34

Lincoln-Alcona 48, Atlanta 14

Litchfield 54, North Adams-Jerome 48

Manistee Catholic Central 50, Baldwin 14

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 8, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 0

Marion 50, Mesick 6

Marquette 17, Gaylord 14

Munising 52, Pellston 6

Naperville North, Ill. 40, St. Mary’s Prep 13

Napoleon 30, Manchester 25

North Central 63, Bessemer 3

Ontonagon def. Carney-Nadeau, forfeit

Portland St. Patrick 42, Webberville 12

Rapid River 52, Eben Junction Superior Central 18

Richmond 28, Detroit University Prep 6

Summerfield 34, St. Charles 0

Tol. Christian, Ohio 54, Deckerville 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

