Amherst, OH

amherststeelecomets.com

Boys Golf beats Elyria 159 – 227

Boys Golf was lead by Ryan Yoder’s 39 today in their 159-227 Win over Elyria. The other 3 counting scores for the Comets was a 40 for Landen Bray, Prince Tran, and Devin Pritt. Course – Fox Creek Back 9. White tees. Amherst – 159 Elyria – 227...
ELYRIA, OH
amherststeelecomets.com

Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Elyria 3 – 0

Congratulations Varsity Lady Comets on your 3 sets to 0 victory over Elyria. Nice Job! Keep up the great team-work, hustle, and communication going into Thursday’s conference match vs Avon. Go Comets!. Stat Leaders:. Kills: Nia Hall (21), Isa Gotsis (8), Kendal Dobbins (5) Assists: Ava Haddix (41) Digs:...
ELYRIA, OH
amherststeelecomets.com

Girls Varsity Golf beats Berea-Midpark 217 – 260

Amherst: Hananiah Smith 50, Lizzy Iliff 53, Kennedy Rauch 56, Lacie Stottlemire 58. Total: 217. Berea/Midpark: Miranada Haneberg 59, Syndey VanDress 64, Abby Roy68, Sophia Videc 69. Total: 260.
AMHERST, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Video: Waterspout spotted near Avon

Video sent in by a FOX 8 viewer appears to show a waterspout in the skies above Avon on Tuesday afternoon. The phenomenon was reported by the public just before 2 p.m., and the National Weather Service soon after confirmed a shower producing waterspouts.
AVON, OH
deseret.com

‘A house of God,’ the history of the Kirtland temple

With Willard Richards acting as scribe, Joseph Smith gave a revelation on Aug. 2, 1833, “And again, verily I say unto you, my friends, a commandment I give unto you, that ye shall commence a work of laying out and preparing a beginning and foundation of the city of the stake of Zion, here in the land of Kirtland, beginning at my house.”
KIRTLAND, OH
MLive.com

Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner out for season with shoulder injury

Notre Dame took a shocking loss against Marshall on Saturday and now the Irish have lost their starting quarterback. Sophomore Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery, head coach Marcus Freeman announced.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
theclevelandbucketlist.com

Clam Bakes Around Northeast Ohio

Haley has always loved reviewing locations and being in the know about the best neighborhoods, restaurants, and events in Cleveland. This passion fuels each guide and article she creates for The Cleveland Bucket List. She hopes you enjoy her stories and guides and get inspired to create an adventure of your own!
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Busy week of entertainment on tap in Richland County

MANSFIELD – A festival-filled weekend where family fun, fine craft beer, a juried arts festival and rock music combine to offer Mansfield Visitors a rockin’ time this September. The action starts off on Wednesday with the oldest street fair in Bellville, Ohio and rounds out with Mansfield Arts...
MANSFIELD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Body of Olmsted Falls man washes up on Lake Erie

The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
LAKEWOOD, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

How Northeast Ohio Remembers Geauga Lake Amusement Park

For more than a century, the grounds of Geauga Lake were used for recreation and entertainment by Northeast Ohioans before the park’s closure in 2007. Screams of joy and clattering metal rattle the air as the roller coaster spirals and slices up its track at 45 miles per hour. Thrill seekers throw their hands up in worship — yet another group of converts to the church of the Corkscrew, a favorite at Geauga Lake along with Double Loop and Big Dipper.
AURORA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Ashland Railway repairs will close 3 crossings over next 2 weeks

MANSFIELD — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect roads in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Richland Co. engineer Adam Gove announced Thursday that the following crossings will be closed by Ashland Railway for repairs in the next two weeks:
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

