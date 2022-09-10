Read full article on original website
Related
amherststeelecomets.com
Boys Golf beats Elyria 159 – 227
Boys Golf was lead by Ryan Yoder’s 39 today in their 159-227 Win over Elyria. The other 3 counting scores for the Comets was a 40 for Landen Bray, Prince Tran, and Devin Pritt. Course – Fox Creek Back 9. White tees. Amherst – 159 Elyria – 227...
amherststeelecomets.com
Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Elyria 3 – 0
Congratulations Varsity Lady Comets on your 3 sets to 0 victory over Elyria. Nice Job! Keep up the great team-work, hustle, and communication going into Thursday’s conference match vs Avon. Go Comets!. Stat Leaders:. Kills: Nia Hall (21), Isa Gotsis (8), Kendal Dobbins (5) Assists: Ava Haddix (41) Digs:...
amherststeelecomets.com
Girls Varsity Golf beats Berea-Midpark 217 – 260
Amherst: Hananiah Smith 50, Lizzy Iliff 53, Kennedy Rauch 56, Lacie Stottlemire 58. Total: 217. Berea/Midpark: Miranada Haneberg 59, Syndey VanDress 64, Abby Roy68, Sophia Videc 69. Total: 260.
Lutheran West to add middle school building in Rocky River
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Middle school students housed at Lutheran West High School will someday soon have a space to call their own on the Rocky River campus. The private, co-educational school on Linden Road held a dedication ceremony Aug. 23 for its future middle school building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video: Waterspout spotted near Avon
Video sent in by a FOX 8 viewer appears to show a waterspout in the skies above Avon on Tuesday afternoon. The phenomenon was reported by the public just before 2 p.m., and the National Weather Service soon after confirmed a shower producing waterspouts.
Cleveland State University is Top Ohio College in U.S. News & World Report Social Mobility Rankings
CWRU top Ohio university overall, but CSU gets high marks for helping low income students succeed
deseret.com
‘A house of God,’ the history of the Kirtland temple
With Willard Richards acting as scribe, Joseph Smith gave a revelation on Aug. 2, 1833, “And again, verily I say unto you, my friends, a commandment I give unto you, that ye shall commence a work of laying out and preparing a beginning and foundation of the city of the stake of Zion, here in the land of Kirtland, beginning at my house.”
Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, dies at 50
CLEVELAND — According to Zeis-McGreevey Funeral Homes and Berry-McGreevey-Martens Funeral Homes of Lakewood, Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of former long-time Cleveland Cavalier Zydrunas Ilgauskas, has passed away at the age of 50. Jennifer was the owner of many Northeast Ohio-based companies including Rebound Physical Therapy, North Olmsted Urgent Care,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner out for season with shoulder injury
Notre Dame took a shocking loss against Marshall on Saturday and now the Irish have lost their starting quarterback. Sophomore Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery, head coach Marcus Freeman announced.
theclevelandbucketlist.com
Clam Bakes Around Northeast Ohio
Haley has always loved reviewing locations and being in the know about the best neighborhoods, restaurants, and events in Cleveland. This passion fuels each guide and article she creates for The Cleveland Bucket List. She hopes you enjoy her stories and guides and get inspired to create an adventure of your own!
richlandsource.com
Busy week of entertainment on tap in Richland County
MANSFIELD – A festival-filled weekend where family fun, fine craft beer, a juried arts festival and rock music combine to offer Mansfield Visitors a rockin’ time this September. The action starts off on Wednesday with the oldest street fair in Bellville, Ohio and rounds out with Mansfield Arts...
Water spills into the streets in Parma
Water was seen spilling into the street near State Rd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body of Olmsted Falls man washes up on Lake Erie
The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
clevelandmagazine.com
How Northeast Ohio Remembers Geauga Lake Amusement Park
For more than a century, the grounds of Geauga Lake were used for recreation and entertainment by Northeast Ohioans before the park’s closure in 2007. Screams of joy and clattering metal rattle the air as the roller coaster spirals and slices up its track at 45 miles per hour. Thrill seekers throw their hands up in worship — yet another group of converts to the church of the Corkscrew, a favorite at Geauga Lake along with Double Loop and Big Dipper.
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
Cleveland Heights, Lakewood officials ask why NOPEC electric rates got so high amid plan to drop customers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC’s plan to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them is drawing criticism, again. First it came from a competitor and state regulators. Now questions are coming from two elected officials in Cleveland’s suburbs and consumer advocacy groups. The Ohio Consumers Power...
richlandsource.com
Ashland Railway repairs will close 3 crossings over next 2 weeks
MANSFIELD — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect roads in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Richland Co. engineer Adam Gove announced Thursday that the following crossings will be closed by Ashland Railway for repairs in the next two weeks:
FOX 8 viewers track down elderly couple for photoshoot
An elderly couple in Cleveland were all smiles on Monday as they posed for their very own photoshoot.
Muze Gastropub, Eat Me Pizza and Trellis Rooftop Bar Opening at Studio West 117 in October
The Fieldhouse is just phase one for the ambitious LGBT-focused development
I-76 reopens hours after crash closed the highway
Interstate 76 Eastbound has closed because of a crash.
Comments / 0