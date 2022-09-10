Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 04:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northeast Clark County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will occur over portions of northeast Clark County and the Lake Mead area through late Wednesday afternoon. Storms may move repeatedly over some sites. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 04:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arizona, including the following areas, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Numerous thunderstorms will produce rounds of heavy rain across central Mohave County through Wednesday evening. Storms may move repeatedly over some sites. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 03:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST Wednesday for a portion of northwest Arizona.
Comments / 0