Police investigating separate waterfront shooting, stabbing deaths in Vallejo
VALLEJO (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in Vallejo were investigating the stabbing death of a man on Sunday evening and a shooting case from last Tuesday that has been elevated to a homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.On Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at approximately 9:23 p.m. Upon arrival, police located a 46-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The motive and circumstances of the stabbing are currently under investigation. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.On Sept. 6, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street. Upon arrival, police discovered a 35-year-old Fairfield man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. On Monday, the man died from his injuries.The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and the identity of the man is currently being withheld.These are the 17th and 18th homicides of the year in Vallejo.Anyone with information regarding these homicides is asked to contact Detective Yanette Hernandez at (707) 917-4123, Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425, or Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 648-4514.
1 person dead, 3 others injured in Galt shootings
GALT - One person is dead and three others were shot Monday in Galt. Galt police say that at 8:11 p.m., they received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of McFarland Street. Police arrived at the scene and found one person dead. They say three other people were treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds.Police have detained the suspect and believe there are outstanding suspects. A CBS13 camera was rolling when the suspect was detained.There was a heavy police presence near the shooting even hours after it occurred.
Domestic violence suspect arrested after highway chase from Sacramento to Benicia
BENICIA -- One person is in custody after a police chase ended in Benicia Tuesday.The chase began in Sacramento after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 3300 block of W Street, according to Sacramento police. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Alhambra Street and L Street and the suspect fled.California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit as it headed west along Interstate Highways 80 and 680.The chase ended at the intersection of E. Second St. and Park Road just off Highway 680 where Benicia police officers made the stop. Police said the suspect who was arrested had two outstanding felony warrants.
Vallejo police investigating fatal stabbing
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead late Sunday, according to a press release. Police responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at 9:23 p.m. Sunday, finding a 46-year-old man with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim […]
Beloved Vallejo coach shot while trying to break up fight outside high school
Friends of the victim have identified him to ABC7 News as Joseph Pastrana, a local athletic coach they say is beloved in the Vallejo community.
news24-680.com
CHP Investigates Reported Freeway Shooting In Orinda Monday
California Highway Patrol officers investigated a reported freeway shooting on eastbound Highway 24 in Orinda Monday night after a driver reported having her driver’s side window shot out by another motorist. The incident was reported at approximately 9:35 p.m. with the driver steering to a location in Lafayette to...
Shooting at Natomas sports bar leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
SACRAMENTO – A shooting at a sports bar in Natomas left one person dead early Tuesday morning.The scene is at the Cheers Sports Bar along W. El Camino Avenue. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but Sacramento police have confirmed that one man died at the scene while another man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. No information about the person who died has been released yet. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
Fox40
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning shooting at Sacramento Bar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said that when officers responded to the call of a shooting inside of Cheers, a bar on West El Camino Avenue, they found two men both having been shot at least once.
Police: Man hurt in south Sacramento carjacking
SACRAMENTO – A person has been taken to the hospital after an apparent carjacking in south Sacramento early Monday afternoon. The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. along the 4200 block of Weymouth Lane. Sacramento police say initially responded to investigate a possible shooting. At the scene, officers found an injured man – but exactly how he was hurt, and how badly, is not clear. Officers did say that the man had his vehicle stolen in the incident. No suspect information has been released at this point.
L.A. Weekly
Officers Injured after Crash on Interstate 80 [Solano County, CA]
The incident happened on September 11th, at around 2:00 a.m., near the American Canyon exit. The initial report stated that the officers just pulled over another vehicle when an SUV driver crashed into them. The crash resulted in one officer having a concussion and one suffering a broken broken leg.
Authorities investigating possible shooting on Hwy 4 in Antioch, police say
Authorities are investigating a possible shooting in Antioch, police said.
campussafetymagazine.com
Armored Truck Guard Killed in Robbery at San Leandro Medical Center
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — An armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside a California medical center has died from his injuries. The guard was ambushed around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday as he walked out of Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center with a bag of money, reports NBC Bay Area. San Leandro police said the suspect followed the guard inside the hospital and came back outside and waited. He then shot him in the back of the torso at close range before stealing the cash and fleeing in a waiting vehicle.
KTVU FOX 2
2 Solano CHP officers hit by drunk driver on I-80, one flown to trauma center
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Two California Highway Patrol officers were struck by a drunk driver Sunday, leaving one major injuries, according to officials. The Solano County officers were hit on Sunday around 2 a.m. as they stood on the right shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road. They were doing an enforcement stop when a car allegedly veered off the road and collided with them.
Deadly Saturday night shooting at Stockton motel marks city's 40th homicide case in 2022
STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stockton are searching for a gunman in a deadly Saturday shooting that marked the city's 40th homicide case so far in 2022. At 5:41 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at a motel in the 1300 block of Wilson Way near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Police, Marshals arrest man suspected in East Oakland attempted robbery, rape
OAKLAND – Police have announced an arrest in connection with an attempted rape and armed robbery in East Oakland late last month.Oakland Police said Monday that officers, with the help of U.S. Marshals, arrested Mercedes Dunlap in connection with the incident, which took place on the morning of August 28.According to police, the victim told officers they were walking near the 2900 block of Parker Avenue when an armed suspect approached and said to "shut up."Police said the victim was tackled to the ground by the suspect and was sexually assaulted. The victim screamed for help and yelled for someone to call police, prompting the suspect to run away.Before leaving the scene, the suspect took the victim's cell phone, police said.Following the incident, police released photos of the suspect."We thank our community for their help in the arrest of the individual," police said in a tweet Monday.According to jail records, Dunlap faces multiple charges, including sexual assault, robbery, carrying a concealed firearm, along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Dunlap was also arrested for violating probation.Dunlap, 33, is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
Catalytic converter theft hits home for SF Police Department
Multiple police sources told Mission Local that four identifiably marked SFPD vehicles were hit by a thief or thieves who cut out their catalytic converters. The incident may have taken place in the wee hours of Monday and was discovered by police personnel on Monday afternoon. Filching catalytic converters has...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Vallejo Man Killed in Truck vs. Pedestrian Accident in Ceres Area
The California Highway Patrol reported that a Vallejo man was killed in a truck crash in Ceres on the afternoon of Saturday, September 10, 2022. The incident was described as a truck vs. pedestrian accident that took place around 4:10 p.m. on northbound State Route 99 near Hatch Road near Ceres in Stanislaus County.
CHP investigating shooting on Highway 4 in Oakley
(KRON) — California Highway Patrol detectives assigned to the Golden State Division are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County. The CHP’s Golden Gate Communication Center was notified of a freeway shooting involving two vehicles at around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The incident occurred near State Route 160. The […]
2 wounded in separate shootings in East Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two people were wounded in separate shootings on Sunday and Monday in East Oakland, police said. One person was shot just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Bancroft Avenue. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, according to police. The person […]
One injured in Oakland stabbing
Oakland police are investigating a stabbing that happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.
