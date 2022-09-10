Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Suits Up at Wedding With Blazer, Trousers & Oxfords for J-Lo & Ben Affleck’s Second Ceremony
Emme Muniz was sharply suited at mother Jennifer Lopez’s second wedding to Ben Affleck. The couple wed at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday — which also shared a romantic history, as it’s where they would have originally wed in their initial 2003 engagement. During Lopez and Ben’s wedding, 14-year-old Muniz dressed on-theme with the event’s all-white dress code in a suit. Featuring a matching blazer and trousers, Emme’s ensemble was given a smart finish with a set of black and white Oxford shoes. Emme’s ensemble also matched a new sibling’s outfits: Affleck’s 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina. RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Is...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Rocks White Pantsuit at Mom’s Wedding With Ben Affleck’s Kids
Classy! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz rocked a white pantsuit at their mom and stepdad Ben Affleck’s wedding, alongside brother Max Muñiz and stepsiblings Seraphina, Violet and Samuel. The 14-year-old was seen donning a white...
Jennifer Garner Reportedly Declined Her Invitation to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding
Out of all the celebrities who will be attending Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding in Georgia this weekend, Ben's ex-wife Jennifer Garner reportedly won't be one of them. However, she does have a great excuse for why she can't make it. According to a source, Garner declined her invite...
Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina
It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reportedly ‘getting to know’ each other
Is Leonardo DiCaprio finally widening his dating age range?. The perpetual playboy reportedly has his eyes set on the next model he would like to date: 27-year-old Gigi Hadid. Multiple sources confirmed to People on Monday that the “Titanic” star, 47, and supermodel have been spending time “getting to know each other” in New York City.
From Amanda Seyfried to Zendaya: The 10 best dressed celebs at 2022 Emmy Awards
A style success(ion). Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried and Elle Fanning are among the style stars that shined the brightest at Monday's Emmy awards.
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort Reunite to Recreate ‘Dirty Dancing’ Finale Number: ‘Took a Few Tries’
They looked wonderful out there! Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunited for a spot-on rendition of the famous finale scene from Dirty Dancing. The West Side Story actor, 28, and the Big Little Lies alum, 30, both shared photos and videos from the dance session via Instagram on Tuesday, September 6. In a series of […]
Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Son Samuel, 10, As She Picks Him Up From School
School days! Jennifer Garner was seen picking up her youngest child Samuel after a day of hitting the books on Tuesday, September 6. The actress, 50, held her son’s hand as she helped carry his backpack. The mom and son duo looked like they were having a nice time together on their walk back from school.
Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Pictured Getting Cozy At Friend’s Party Amid Romance Speculation
Gigi Hadid, 27, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, are giving off relationship vibes. Photos have now surfaced of the duo hanging out at a New York Fashion Week afterparty, and they’re looking pretty cozy. In photos, which you can SEE HERE, the Romeo + Juliet actor and the supermodel can be seen leaning in to chat amid a busy and darkened party atmosphere. Gigi appeared to be wearing a white tank crop top and oversized jeans, while Leo looked to be rocking a dark shirt.
Where is Zendaya from?
It seems like only yesterday that Zendaya was introduced as Rocky Blue in Disney’s series Shake It Up. Since then, the actress has accomplished so much more. From being the youngest Primetime Emmy Award winner for her portrayal in HBO’s Euphoria to playing Mary Jane in the most recent Spider-Man movie.
Linda Evangelista Cozies Up With Kate Moss Amid Welcome Return to NYFW After Coolsculpting Lawsuit
Linda Evangelista has been missing from New York Fashion Week for 15 years, but this year, she made her big return to the runway after settling her Coolsculpting lawsuit. She didn’t make her triumphant return alone; fellow supermodel Kate Moss was there to support her at the Fendi show on Tuesday.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Caught Canoodling at New York City Party Following Summer ‘Hookup’
Heating up! Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were caught canoodling in New York City for the first time just two weeks after In Touch exclusively confirmed their summer “hookup.” Leo, 47, and Gigi, 27, were spotted together...
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, Jay-Z and Beyonce, and More Couples Who Made Their Red Carpet Debuts at an Awards Show
Putting their love in the spotlight! Celebrities know the significance of going public with their relationships, especially when they do so in a high-profile way. Whether it’s couples who are in it for the long haul, such as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, or for a brief moment in time — we’re looking at you, […]
Jacob Elordi has been cast as Elvis Presley alongside Cailee Spaeny as his wife in Sofia Coppola's biopic Priscilla... after Austin Butler played the singer
Jacob Elordi has been cast as Elvis Presley in the forthcoming biopic Priscilla. The news about the 25-year-old performer was revealed by several sources on Monday, and Variety reported that Cailee Spaeny is set to play the late musician's former wife. The forthcoming feature is currently set to be directed...
Jamie Lee Curtis keeps it casual in a jumper and jeans as she joins Kyle Richards at Halloween Horror Nights event
Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards looked in good spirits as they attended the opening of Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Studios in LA on Thursday. The pair bot opted for laid back looks as they walked the red carpet at the event, which comes just weeks ahead of the premiere of their new film Halloween Ends.
Wild 'Babylon' Trailer Throws Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Into Hollywood Chaos
Once upon a time, Hollywood was full of sex and drugs and wild parties. The trailer for new movie Babylon showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie diving into a whirlwind of jazz age chaos (which includes fighting a rattlesnake, apparently). The co-stars of Quentin Tarantino's Once upon a time In...
Anna Kendrick Says Directing 'The Dating Game' Was Meant to Be (Sort of)
Following the very recent announcement that Academy Award-nominee Anna Kendrick will be starring in and producing her directorial debut The Dating Game, Collider's Perri Nemiroff was able to catch up with the actress at 2022's Toronto International Film Festival. After discussing Kendrick's upcoming role in Mary Nighy's Alice, Darling, Nemiroff asked the star about her shift to the opposite side of the lens. The actress-turned-triple-threat shared how close the project is to her and said that taking the reins was written into the stars.
