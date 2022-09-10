ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Suits Up at Wedding With Blazer, Trousers & Oxfords for J-Lo & Ben Affleck’s Second Ceremony

Emme Muniz was sharply suited at mother Jennifer Lopez’s second wedding to Ben Affleck. The couple wed at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday — which also shared a romantic history, as it’s where they would have originally wed in their initial 2003 engagement. During Lopez and Ben’s wedding, 14-year-old Muniz dressed on-theme with the event’s all-white dress code in a suit. Featuring a matching blazer and trousers, Emme’s ensemble was given a smart finish with a set of black and white Oxford shoes. Emme’s ensemble also matched a new sibling’s outfits: Affleck’s 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina. RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Is...
RICEBORO, GA
Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina

It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
RICEBORO, GA
Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Pictured Getting Cozy At Friend’s Party Amid Romance Speculation

Gigi Hadid, 27, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, are giving off relationship vibes. Photos have now surfaced of the duo hanging out at a New York Fashion Week afterparty, and they’re looking pretty cozy. In photos, which you can SEE HERE, the Romeo + Juliet actor and the supermodel can be seen leaning in to chat amid a busy and darkened party atmosphere. Gigi appeared to be wearing a white tank crop top and oversized jeans, while Leo looked to be rocking a dark shirt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Where is Zendaya from?

It seems like only yesterday that Zendaya was introduced as Rocky Blue in Disney’s series Shake It Up. Since then, the actress has accomplished so much more. From being the youngest Primetime Emmy Award winner for her portrayal in HBO’s Euphoria to playing Mary Jane in the most recent Spider-Man movie.
Jacob Elordi has been cast as Elvis Presley alongside Cailee Spaeny as his wife in Sofia Coppola's biopic Priscilla... after Austin Butler played the singer

Jacob Elordi has been cast as Elvis Presley in the forthcoming biopic Priscilla. The news about the 25-year-old performer was revealed by several sources on Monday, and Variety reported that Cailee Spaeny is set to play the late musician's former wife. The forthcoming feature is currently set to be directed...
Anna Kendrick Says Directing 'The Dating Game' Was Meant to Be (Sort of)

Following the very recent announcement that Academy Award-nominee Anna Kendrick will be starring in and producing her directorial debut The Dating Game, Collider's Perri Nemiroff was able to catch up with the actress at 2022's Toronto International Film Festival. After discussing Kendrick's upcoming role in Mary Nighy's Alice, Darling, Nemiroff asked the star about her shift to the opposite side of the lens. The actress-turned-triple-threat shared how close the project is to her and said that taking the reins was written into the stars.
