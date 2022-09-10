ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hahnville, LA

crescentcitysports.com

Ragin’ Cajuns at Warhawks football game set for evening kickoff

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team’s Sun Belt Conference opener at ULM on Sept. 24 is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff, the Sun Belt Conference Office and ESPN announced on Monday. The game will be streamed live from Malone Stadium on ESPN+. Louisiana...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Game Notes: LSU opens SEC play against Mississippi State

LSU (1-1) jumps into Southeastern Conference action this week when the Tigers host Mississippi State (2-0) at 5 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN with Joe Tessitore (pxp), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Katie George (reporter) calling the action. LSU is coming off a 65-17 win over Southern last week, while Mississippi State posted a 39-17 road win over Arizona. It will mark the first meeting between LSU coach Brian Kelly and MSU coach Mike Leach. Last year, LSU beat the Bulldogs, 28-25, in Starkville. LSU leads the overall series with Mississippi State, which dates back to 1896, 76-36-3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

LSU home-and-home non-conference football series with Oklahom canceled

Not that it was much more than a formality but LSU’s home-and-home football series with Oklahoma in 2027 and 2028 will be canceled since the Sooners are joining the SEC. Games scheduled by Oklahoma and Texas with SEC school were also canceled Wednesday as a result of the conference expansion which will take place no later than 2025.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Louisiana Rapper Michael Tyler AKA Mystikal Indicted on Numerous Charges

On last week, an Ascension Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on 51 year old Michael Tyler of 36491 Retreat Ln Prairieville, LA for the charges of First Degree Rape, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation, Simple Robbery, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
fox8live.com

1 killed, 2 injured in Hayne Boulevard crash, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person died and two others were injured in a vehicle crash Tuesday evening (Sept. 13) in New Orleans East, police said. The fatal wreck occurred around 5:53 p.m. at Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court, the NOPD said. Police said one victim was pronounced dead at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot near the edge of Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of Pontchartrain Park on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times on the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive around 4:52 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Photos: St. Tammany Crab Fest dishes up a good time

Good food, good music and good times were on tap during the St. Tammany Crab Festival Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Heritage Park in Slidell. The two-day event featured live music, food, a marketplace and children's activities.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines

NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot in Algiers, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in Algiers Sunday evening according to NOPD. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of Vespasian Boulevard and Westbend Parkway. Upon arrival, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

