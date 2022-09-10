Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
crescentcitysports.com
Ragin’ Cajuns at Warhawks football game set for evening kickoff
NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team’s Sun Belt Conference opener at ULM on Sept. 24 is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff, the Sun Belt Conference Office and ESPN announced on Monday. The game will be streamed live from Malone Stadium on ESPN+. Louisiana...
crescentcitysports.com
Game Notes: LSU opens SEC play against Mississippi State
LSU (1-1) jumps into Southeastern Conference action this week when the Tigers host Mississippi State (2-0) at 5 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN with Joe Tessitore (pxp), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Katie George (reporter) calling the action. LSU is coming off a 65-17 win over Southern last week, while Mississippi State posted a 39-17 road win over Arizona. It will mark the first meeting between LSU coach Brian Kelly and MSU coach Mike Leach. Last year, LSU beat the Bulldogs, 28-25, in Starkville. LSU leads the overall series with Mississippi State, which dates back to 1896, 76-36-3.
crescentcitysports.com
LSU home-and-home non-conference football series with Oklahom canceled
Not that it was much more than a formality but LSU’s home-and-home football series with Oklahoma in 2027 and 2028 will be canceled since the Sooners are joining the SEC. Games scheduled by Oklahoma and Texas with SEC school were also canceled Wednesday as a result of the conference expansion which will take place no later than 2025.
crescentcitysports.com
SEC opener between Mississippi State and LSU could set tone for two seasons
This week’s matchup pitting LSU against Mississippi State marks the third game on the schedule for both squads. Its outcome could determine the way both seasons go the rest of the way. It is not really a make or break situation for the two programs but a win to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crescentcitysports.com
Ace pitcher Chris Olivier selected as New Orleans Athlete of the Month for August
NEW ORLEANS – Delgado pitcher Chris Olivier, who keyed the New Orleans Boosters’ AAABA national championship, has been selected as the Greater New Orleans Amateur Athlete of the Month for August. Monthly award-winners are selected by the Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
houmatimes.com
Two years in the making: Big Mike’s ‘Boss Hog’ Makes it to Houma
Big Mike’s BBQ is a Houma staple, not only for the food but for being rooted in the community. The restaurant is working on building a new Houma location which will house a 4,000-pound pit named “Boss Hog.” Boss Hog has finally made it home to Houma.
Another $100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Louisiana
Louisiana's lottery lucky continues its winning streak with a $100,000 Powerball winner reported to have been sold in the state for Saturday night's drawing. If you played Powerball for the September 10th game, you probably want to check your numbers and see if your weekend hasn't improved by quite a bit.
L'Observateur
Louisiana Rapper Michael Tyler AKA Mystikal Indicted on Numerous Charges
On last week, an Ascension Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on 51 year old Michael Tyler of 36491 Retreat Ln Prairieville, LA for the charges of First Degree Rape, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation, Simple Robbery, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
RELATED PEOPLE
Assumption Parish teen found shot inside Thibodaux home
An Assumption Parish teenager died Saturday (Sept. 10) after detectives say he was shot multiple times at a home in Thibodaux.
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
fox8live.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Hayne Boulevard crash, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person died and two others were injured in a vehicle crash Tuesday evening (Sept. 13) in New Orleans East, police said. The fatal wreck occurred around 5:53 p.m. at Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court, the NOPD said. Police said one victim was pronounced dead at...
WDSU
Man shot near the edge of Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of Pontchartrain Park on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times on the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive around 4:52 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Mary deputies searching for runaway child
Deputies say that Samouree Randle was last seen in the Morgan City area at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.
2 shot on Martin Luther King Blvd. Sunday evening
According to Police, a man was shot at the intersection of South Roman Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.
NOLA.com
Photos: St. Tammany Crab Fest dishes up a good time
Good food, good music and good times were on tap during the St. Tammany Crab Festival Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Heritage Park in Slidell. The two-day event featured live music, food, a marketplace and children's activities.
Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines
NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As family members mourn the death of teen shot in Thibodaux, another arrest is made in his case
As family members gathered to mourn the fatal Lafourche Parish shooting of Jairen Cole, a second arrest was made in connection to the teenager's death.
Man shot, killed in Algiers near Westbend Parkway
The NOPD says they responded to the scene at the corner of Vespasian Boulevard and Westbend Parkway.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot in Algiers, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in Algiers Sunday evening according to NOPD. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of Vespasian Boulevard and Westbend Parkway. Upon arrival, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds to...
Deputy injured, woman arrested, after chase from Westbank to Poydras St.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto says one of his deputies is recovering after a chase that began on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey and ended at Poydras and S. Galvez streets.
Comments / 0