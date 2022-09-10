Read full article on original website
Adobe plummets 15% after announcing $20 billion deal for design competitor Figma
Figma is a fast-growing software company that offers collaborative design tools for businesses, directly competing with Adobe.
A part of the Treasury yield curve has just seen its steepest inversion since 2000 as bond markets flash recession warnings
The gap between the two-year and 30-year notes is the widest in 22 years. An inverted yield curve has historically often preceded a recession.
LG Successfully Tests 6G Data Transmission
LG has announced (opens in new tab) the successful testing of 6G wireless data transmission tech it claims could see wireless internet speeds in excess of 1TBps. The demonstration, which took place at the Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute in Berlin, Germany, used a frequency range of 155 to 175 GHz, much higher than the 24.25 to 52.6 GHz that make up the top end of the 5G spectrum.
