Bellingham, WA

Transient man arrested after stabbing near Arne Hanna Aquatic Center

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man remains behind bars after stabbing and robbing a person outside of the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center. Court documents state that officers spoke with the victim at Peacehealth St. Joseph’s Hospital on August 29th. The victim told investigators that the suspect accused him...
q13fox.com

1 injured in suspected gang-related shooting in Everett, police investigating

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police are investigating a suspected gang-related shooting early Monday morning that seriously injured one man. Deputies were called to reports of a shooting near 127th St SE and Third Ave SE around 1:15 a.m., and when they arrived they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was treated and then transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in serious, but non-life threatening, condition.
Accidents
Bellingham man recovering after car accident on I-5 in Bow

BOW, Wash. – A Bellingham man is recovering after being involved in a major crash on I-5 over the weekend. The Washington State Patrol said that the 50-year-old driver was heading southbound near Bow Hill Road Saturday afternoon, September 10th, when his car went off the road and hit a tree.
Power outage follows car vs pole crash on Northwest Drive

FERNDALE, Wash. — Nearby residents are reporting a power outage in the area of Northwest Drive and W Laurel Road after first responders were dispatched about 7:35am on Monday, September 12th, to a report of a car versus pole crash at that location. Initial radioed reports from the scene...
Updated: Pickup strikes, kills pedestrian, Lakeway Drive temporarily closed

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash in the area of Lakeway Drive and Racine Street about 12:35am on Saturday, September 10th. Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers reported via radio that they arrived to find a pickup truck versus a power pole crash and a person on the ground.
Bellingham parking has been 'free' — but not for long

For residents and workers in downtown Bellingham, it might be the city’s worst-kept secret: Parking enforcement is lax — and that’s putting it mildly. People who park downtown who were interviewed for this story didn’t want to be identified, fearing the city would target their cars or businesses for failing to pay at metered spaces. But they all had the same message: People may as well park for free in downtown’s paid parking areas because they won’t get a ticket.
7 reported displaced after house fire in Laurel

Laurel, Wash. — Firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of W Laurel Road about 11:35am on Saturday, September 10th, due to a report of a residential structure fire. North Whatcom Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Jason Van der Veen told Whatcom News that firefighters arrived to find flames visible from the attached garage area of the residence.
Bellingham man sentenced for mother’s murder

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man who shot and killed his mother late last year has been sentenced. 36-year-old Erich Abrams will spend over 21 years in jail followed by three years of probation, according to court documents. Abrams shot and killed his mother, Maryann Abrams, at her home...
