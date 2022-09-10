Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Southbound I-5 lanes in Bellingham blocked by crash involving a motorcycle
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 1:30pm, Sunday, September 11th to a report of a crash in the southbound lanes of I-5 north of the State/Ohio Streets exit. Initial reports were that both lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked as a result of the crash. Washington State...
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
kpug1170.com
Transient man arrested after stabbing near Arne Hanna Aquatic Center
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man remains behind bars after stabbing and robbing a person outside of the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center. Court documents state that officers spoke with the victim at Peacehealth St. Joseph’s Hospital on August 29th. The victim told investigators that the suspect accused him...
q13fox.com
1 injured in suspected gang-related shooting in Everett, police investigating
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police are investigating a suspected gang-related shooting early Monday morning that seriously injured one man. Deputies were called to reports of a shooting near 127th St SE and Third Ave SE around 1:15 a.m., and when they arrived they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was treated and then transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in serious, but non-life threatening, condition.
36-year-old Jacob M. Saville Arrested In A Pedestrian Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
The officials stated that at around 12:30 a.m. a collision occurred at the 1600 block of Lakeway Drive. Police found a Ford F 150 pickup truck knocked over a light pole. A 41-year-old man suffered severe injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Personnel with Bellingham Fire Department.
kpug1170.com
Bellingham man recovering after car accident on I-5 in Bow
BOW, Wash. – A Bellingham man is recovering after being involved in a major crash on I-5 over the weekend. The Washington State Patrol said that the 50-year-old driver was heading southbound near Bow Hill Road Saturday afternoon, September 10th, when his car went off the road and hit a tree.
whatcom-news.com
Power outage follows car vs pole crash on Northwest Drive
FERNDALE, Wash. — Nearby residents are reporting a power outage in the area of Northwest Drive and W Laurel Road after first responders were dispatched about 7:35am on Monday, September 12th, to a report of a car versus pole crash at that location. Initial radioed reports from the scene...
Bellingham man injured in Interstate 5 wreck that stopped traffic Saturday afternoon
There was a collision blocking the right lane at Bow Hill Road, according to a 4:18 p.m. Tweet from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Pickup strikes, kills pedestrian, Lakeway Drive temporarily closed
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash in the area of Lakeway Drive and Racine Street about 12:35am on Saturday, September 10th. Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers reported via radio that they arrived to find a pickup truck versus a power pole crash and a person on the ground.
‘We could hear it hissing from a good ways away,’ fire department says of Whatcom gas leak
Whatcom County fire personnel were called to the area at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for an odor investigation.
Bellingham man sent to prison for mother’s November 2021 shooting death
The man told police he and his mother had gotten into an argument before he shot and killed her, the court records show.
cascadiadaily.com
Bellingham parking has been 'free' — but not for long
For residents and workers in downtown Bellingham, it might be the city’s worst-kept secret: Parking enforcement is lax — and that’s putting it mildly. People who park downtown who were interviewed for this story didn’t want to be identified, fearing the city would target their cars or businesses for failing to pay at metered spaces. But they all had the same message: People may as well park for free in downtown’s paid parking areas because they won’t get a ticket.
whatcom-news.com
7 reported displaced after house fire in Laurel
Laurel, Wash. — Firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of W Laurel Road about 11:35am on Saturday, September 10th, due to a report of a residential structure fire. North Whatcom Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Jason Van der Veen told Whatcom News that firefighters arrived to find flames visible from the attached garage area of the residence.
kpug1170.com
Bellingham man sentenced for mother’s murder
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man who shot and killed his mother late last year has been sentenced. 36-year-old Erich Abrams will spend over 21 years in jail followed by three years of probation, according to court documents. Abrams shot and killed his mother, Maryann Abrams, at her home...
Armed suspect sought after bank robbery in Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Oak Harbor police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a bank Friday morning. Police were called at 9:30 a.m. to the 500 block of Northeast Midway Boulevard after a holdup alarm was set off at Peoples Bank. Police were told that a person,...
A longtime national drive-in eatery has closed its only Whatcom County location
Known for its burgers and drinks, the drive-in opened in 2009.
Skagit Breaking
Six Injured, Two Airlifted to Harborview in Two-Vehicle Crash at Bow Hill Road and Ershig Road
Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol and multiple other local first responders were toned out to a high-risk motor vehicle collision around 1:47 p.m. at the intersection of Bow Hill Road and Ershig Road in Skagit County. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol,...
KING-5
Animated map shows extent of Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County
The fire was mapped by infrared flight on Sept. 12. The fire continues to threaten homes between Skykomish and Index.
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
Body of floatplane crash victim identified as 29-year-old Gabby Hanna
WHIDBEY ISLAND STATION, Wash. — The Island County Coroner's office has confirmed the body discovered in Mutiny Bay on Sunday as 29-year-old Gabrielle "Gabby" Hanna, one of the 10 victims of the Sept. 4 floatplane crash. Dave von Beck, who is Hanna's father, shared a statement Tuesday:. "Our family...
