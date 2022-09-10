ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Badgers Upset by Washington State, Fall out of Coaches Poll Rankings

Former Badger running back Nakia Watson has returned to Camp Randall Stadium to score two touchdowns in Washington State’s 17-14 upset victory. Watson scored on a two-yard run in the second quarter and a 31-yard pass reception in the third. Both Wisconsin touchdowns came on passes from quarterback Graham...
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Cardinal

University of Wisconsin Police Department Sept. 10 game day statistics

The University of Wisconsin Police Department released the statistics from Saturday's football game against Washington State. The game saw an increase in nearly every stat compared to the Illinois State game a week prior. This was the second consecutive home game of the season for the Badgers. There were 45...
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

The best Wisconsin ag history ever written

I’d guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was “in the day,” whatever that day was. There are many books on the subject but none I’ve ever read (and I’ve read a lot of them) is as complete and as interesting as the four volumes of “The Round Barn...A Biography of an American Farm.”
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
fox47.com

Stoughton native trains year round to achieve dream

LAKE MILLS, Wis. -- Four months before his freshman year, Aiden Arnett committed to the University of Florida to play baseball. And it's pretty easy to see that the Stoughton native is all in on the sport. He trains half the year in Wisconsin then the other half in Florida....
STOUGHTON, WI
wuwm.com

Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate

There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Wisconsin#Camp Randall Stadium
beckersasc.com

UW-Madison orthopedic head steps down after proposed ASC denied

Thomas Zdeblick, MD, who was chair of orthopedics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, resigned after his plan for a majority physician-owned ASC was denied, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Sept. 12. Dr. Zdeblick's proposed ASC would be in the Madison, Wis., area, and 62 percent of it would be owned...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW Health officials, nurses meet at Governor’s mansion in bid to avert strike

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health officials met with nurses and union leaders at the Governor’s mansion Friday in an effort to avoid a planned strike, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin officials confirmed. Nurses at the hospital are set to walk out on Tuesday as they push for union recognition. UW Health had previously refused to engage in talks with the union, citing...
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads

Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
UPMATTERS

Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
LYNDON STATION, WI
nbc15.com

Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update from WisDOT around 7:15 p.m. said the crash was cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. All northbound lanes of traffic on I-39 were closed at a section on Madison’s east side after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!. Enjoy free live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chain saw carving exhibit and a petting zoo at New Glarus’ Oktoberfest from Sept. 22-25. Live music will feature polka, rock, country and blues in downtown New Glarus. The Oktoberfest King and...
NEW GLARUS, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Weekend vehicle pursuits end in felony charges | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt

September 12, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – Felony charges were issued after a number of vehicle pursuits over the weekend. At about 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 with no lights on. A deputy located the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing the car was also all over the road.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
pullmanradio.com

Volunteer Firefighters From Potlatch & Moscow Contain 5 Acre Fire North Of Moscow Mountain

Volunteer Firefighters from Potlatch and Moscow contained a timber fire on the North side of Moscow Mountain on Sunday morning. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that the rural volunteer departments were called to the fire near Rock Creek Road about 5:30. The fire was contained at five acres. Idaho Department of Lands reports that the cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews are back on scene today mopping up the fire.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy