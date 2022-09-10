Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
seehafernews.com
Badgers Upset by Washington State, Fall out of Coaches Poll Rankings
Former Badger running back Nakia Watson has returned to Camp Randall Stadium to score two touchdowns in Washington State’s 17-14 upset victory. Watson scored on a two-yard run in the second quarter and a 31-yard pass reception in the third. Both Wisconsin touchdowns came on passes from quarterback Graham...
Daily Cardinal
University of Wisconsin Police Department Sept. 10 game day statistics
The University of Wisconsin Police Department released the statistics from Saturday's football game against Washington State. The game saw an increase in nearly every stat compared to the Illinois State game a week prior. This was the second consecutive home game of the season for the Badgers. There were 45...
big10central.com
Watch now: BadgerExtra team breaks down Wisconsin football's game against New Mexico State
BadgerExtra reporters Colten Bartholomew and Jake Kocorowski break down the Badgers' matchup with New Mexico State and discuss the lack of energy players felt last week against Washington State. Locations. Wisconsin football beat reporter Colten Bartholomew will take reader questions, starting at noon. The Badgers are hurting themselves on special...
wisfarmer.com
The best Wisconsin ag history ever written
I’d guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was “in the day,” whatever that day was. There are many books on the subject but none I’ve ever read (and I’ve read a lot of them) is as complete and as interesting as the four volumes of “The Round Barn...A Biography of an American Farm.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox47.com
Stoughton native trains year round to achieve dream
LAKE MILLS, Wis. -- Four months before his freshman year, Aiden Arnett committed to the University of Florida to play baseball. And it's pretty easy to see that the Stoughton native is all in on the sport. He trains half the year in Wisconsin then the other half in Florida....
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
wuwm.com
Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate
There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
UPMATTERS
Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofalexandria.com
AG Josh Kaul says he will file abortion lawsuit against district attorneys if GOP leaders keep argument
Late last month, Republican legislative leaders asked a Dane County court to dismiss a lawsuit against them that challenges Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban because, while they make the law, legislators don’t enforce it. On Monday, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said if the leaders don’t drop their challenge,...
beckersasc.com
UW-Madison orthopedic head steps down after proposed ASC denied
Thomas Zdeblick, MD, who was chair of orthopedics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, resigned after his plan for a majority physician-owned ASC was denied, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Sept. 12. Dr. Zdeblick's proposed ASC would be in the Madison, Wis., area, and 62 percent of it would be owned...
UW Health officials, nurses meet at Governor’s mansion in bid to avert strike
MADISON, Wis. — UW Health officials met with nurses and union leaders at the Governor’s mansion Friday in an effort to avoid a planned strike, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin officials confirmed. Nurses at the hospital are set to walk out on Tuesday as they push for union recognition. UW Health had previously refused to engage in talks with the union, citing...
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPMATTERS
Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
Man killed after walking in front of semi on interstate, State Patrol says
The Wisconsin State Patrol says northbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 near Buckeye Rd. in Madison were closed for several hours Sunday after a man reportedly took his own life by walking in front of a semi truck.
nbc15.com
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update from WisDOT around 7:15 p.m. said the crash was cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. All northbound lanes of traffic on I-39 were closed at a section on Madison’s east side after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
nbc15.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!. Enjoy free live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chain saw carving exhibit and a petting zoo at New Glarus’ Oktoberfest from Sept. 22-25. Live music will feature polka, rock, country and blues in downtown New Glarus. The Oktoberfest King and...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s election challenger placed on administrative leave after filing lawsuit
The Dane County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to News 3 Now that Sheriff Kalvin Barrett's election challenger has been placed on administrative leave.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Weekend vehicle pursuits end in felony charges | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt
September 12, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – Felony charges were issued after a number of vehicle pursuits over the weekend. At about 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 with no lights on. A deputy located the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing the car was also all over the road.
pullmanradio.com
Volunteer Firefighters From Potlatch & Moscow Contain 5 Acre Fire North Of Moscow Mountain
Volunteer Firefighters from Potlatch and Moscow contained a timber fire on the North side of Moscow Mountain on Sunday morning. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that the rural volunteer departments were called to the fire near Rock Creek Road about 5:30. The fire was contained at five acres. Idaho Department of Lands reports that the cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews are back on scene today mopping up the fire.
Horicon man arrested after police chase outside Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Horicon man was arrested Saturday after leading deputies on a chase, Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies allegedly saw the man’s vehicle driving recklessly on State Highway 33 with no lights on just before 3 a.m. The deputy tried to stop the man near Thompson Road, but he allegedly tried to flee.
Comments / 0