Valparaiso, IN

panoramanow.com

Hobart Humane Society Brings Live Puppies on Facebook LIVE Show

Believe it or not, but the Hobart Humane Society is a busy place with lots of activities and events. On the PanoramaNOW FACBOOK LIVE show, on Thursday, Sept. 16th at 7pm, you will see a few puppies and cats available for adoption!. You will also learn about their Pet Adoption...
HOBART, IN
valpo.life

VALPARAISO’S 43RD ANNUAL POPCORN FESTIVAL BRINGS COMMUNITY SPIRIT TO LIFE

Energetic and cheerful: those were the words of the day in Valparaiso during the 43rd Annual Popcorn Festival on Saturday, September 10. Way back in 1979, Valparaiso threw its first-ever Popcorn Festival to celebrate and appreciate the life of Orville Redenbacher, the king of popcorn. Today, 43 years later, Valparaiso is still celebrating bigger and better than ever before. Everyone was ecstatic and proud to be carrying on this community tradition.
VALPARAISO, IN
tmpresale.com

A Boy Band Christmass show in Gary, IN Dec 18, 2022 – pre-sale password

A A Boy Band Christmas presale password is finally here!! With this A Boy Band Christmas presale password you will have a great opportunity to acquire presale tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss A Boy Band Christmas’s show in Gary, IN do you? Tickets will sell...
GARY, IN
WNDU

Spirit Halloween opens new location at UP Mall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tis the season! Spooky season, that is!. Spirit Halloween has a new location to help you get ready for the big night!. It’s at the UP Mall, and is going in where the old Sears used to be. This will be the second Spirit Halloween in Michiana.
valpo.life

A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Amanda Brown-Holler

Nowadays, it’s not rare to find people — especially the teachers of the Earth — who can speak multiple languages, those people even going as far to teach said languages as a full-time job. One of those educators happens to make her living right here in the Region, teaching at Marquette Catholic High School in Michigan City, Amanda Brown-Holler.
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

Annual Goodwill Industries of Michiana Golf Outing furthers its community changing mission

The air may have been humid and the course soggy and wet, but that stopped no one from having fun at the Goodwill Industries of Michiana Golf Outing on Tuesday, September 13. The outing was important, and clearly something that no one in the community wanted to miss. About 21 four-man teams registered to play. It wasn’t just Goodwill employees playing either—it was anybody who wanted to come out and show some appreciation for the positive work Goodwill is doing. Debie Coble, president and CEO of Goodwill, laughed thinking about all the people who came out to support.
MICHIANA, MI
panoramanow.com

Festival de la Monarca – East Chicago Indiana

Each fall as temperatures begin to drop in North America, iconic orange-and-black monarch butterflies fill the skies. They travel up to 100 miles per day as they make their way south, primarily to the oyamel fir forests of Michoacán, Mexico. Eastern monarchs travel 3,000 miles, connecting Canadian, U.S. and...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
travelawaits.com

9 Amazing Experiences In Scenic Michigan City, Indiana

With miles of pristine beaches and towering sand dunes, Michigan City, Indiana, is flush with coastal charm. Add to those natural wonders a fascinating maritime history, a rich cultural arts scene, and a diverse ecosystem, and you find a premium vacation destination infused with Hoosier friendliness. Michigan City, located in...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
valpo.life

Valparaiso Offers Neighborhood Grants for 2023

The City of Valparaiso is inviting neighborhoods to submit applications for the annual Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, announced Maggie Clifton, Valparaiso’s Community Engagement Director. Applications for the upcoming grant cycle will be due on March 1, 2023, with grant recipients announced by March 10, 2023. “The Neighborhood Improvement Grant...
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

Register for ‘Preview PNW’ Westville campus information session

Prospective students are invited to visit Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Westville campus for “Preview PNW” on Sept. 22 to learn more information about attending the branch campus of the region’s premier metropolitan university. PNW’s annual “Preview PNW” events deliver prospective students valuable information about the university’s...
WESTVILLE, IN
WNDU

New business opens in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Father, son buy historic Kizer House

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Prince Announces Next “All In Gary!” Two-Day Cleanup

Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced the City of Gary will hold its next All In Gary!, a two-day cleanup project, on Sept. 16th and 17th. “This is our third All In Gary! cleanup project, with volunteers and community groups spreading throughout the City to make a diﬀerence,” Mayor Prince said. “When our residents look out of their front windows, they want to feel good about what they see.”
GARY, IN
WIBC.com

Elkhart Is Diversifying Beyond RVs, Says City’s Mayor

ELKHART, Ind. – In a recent survey, The Wall Street Journal ranked Elkhart, Indiana as the number one emerging market for housing. Put simply, people want to move to Elkhart because of the many opportunities that await in the northern Indiana city, so says Mayor Rod Roberson. Elkhart has...
ELKHART, IN
rejournals.com

Horvath & Tremblay sells 32-unit multifamily property in Indiana

Andrew O’Connell and Anthony Spangler of Horvath & Tremblay have completed the sale of Woodside Terrace, a 32-unit multifamily property in Valparaiso, Indiana. Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer to complete the transaction at a sale price of $3.36 million. Woodside Terrace is located...
VALPARAISO, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Motorcycle Fatality in Westville

(Westville, IN) - A fatal accident occurred between a motorcycle and van over the weekend in Westville. The victim was 58-year-old Matthew Spicker of Valparaiso. La Porte County Police said Spicker was on a 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on U.S. 6 at about 4 p.m. on Saturday. Police said...
WESTVILLE, IN

