The air may have been humid and the course soggy and wet, but that stopped no one from having fun at the Goodwill Industries of Michiana Golf Outing on Tuesday, September 13. The outing was important, and clearly something that no one in the community wanted to miss. About 21 four-man teams registered to play. It wasn’t just Goodwill employees playing either—it was anybody who wanted to come out and show some appreciation for the positive work Goodwill is doing. Debie Coble, president and CEO of Goodwill, laughed thinking about all the people who came out to support.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO