panoramanow.com
Hobart Humane Society Brings Live Puppies on Facebook LIVE Show
Believe it or not, but the Hobart Humane Society is a busy place with lots of activities and events. On the PanoramaNOW FACBOOK LIVE show, on Thursday, Sept. 16th at 7pm, you will see a few puppies and cats available for adoption!. You will also learn about their Pet Adoption...
valpo.life
VALPARAISO’S 43RD ANNUAL POPCORN FESTIVAL BRINGS COMMUNITY SPIRIT TO LIFE
Energetic and cheerful: those were the words of the day in Valparaiso during the 43rd Annual Popcorn Festival on Saturday, September 10. Way back in 1979, Valparaiso threw its first-ever Popcorn Festival to celebrate and appreciate the life of Orville Redenbacher, the king of popcorn. Today, 43 years later, Valparaiso is still celebrating bigger and better than ever before. Everyone was ecstatic and proud to be carrying on this community tradition.
tmpresale.com
A Boy Band Christmass show in Gary, IN Dec 18, 2022 – pre-sale password
A A Boy Band Christmas presale password is finally here!! With this A Boy Band Christmas presale password you will have a great opportunity to acquire presale tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss A Boy Band Christmas’s show in Gary, IN do you? Tickets will sell...
WNDU
Spirit Halloween opens new location at UP Mall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tis the season! Spooky season, that is!. Spirit Halloween has a new location to help you get ready for the big night!. It’s at the UP Mall, and is going in where the old Sears used to be. This will be the second Spirit Halloween in Michiana.
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Amanda Brown-Holler
Nowadays, it’s not rare to find people — especially the teachers of the Earth — who can speak multiple languages, those people even going as far to teach said languages as a full-time job. One of those educators happens to make her living right here in the Region, teaching at Marquette Catholic High School in Michigan City, Amanda Brown-Holler.
valpo.life
Annual Goodwill Industries of Michiana Golf Outing furthers its community changing mission
The air may have been humid and the course soggy and wet, but that stopped no one from having fun at the Goodwill Industries of Michiana Golf Outing on Tuesday, September 13. The outing was important, and clearly something that no one in the community wanted to miss. About 21 four-man teams registered to play. It wasn’t just Goodwill employees playing either—it was anybody who wanted to come out and show some appreciation for the positive work Goodwill is doing. Debie Coble, president and CEO of Goodwill, laughed thinking about all the people who came out to support.
panoramanow.com
Festival de la Monarca – East Chicago Indiana
Each fall as temperatures begin to drop in North America, iconic orange-and-black monarch butterflies fill the skies. They travel up to 100 miles per day as they make their way south, primarily to the oyamel fir forests of Michoacán, Mexico. Eastern monarchs travel 3,000 miles, connecting Canadian, U.S. and...
travelawaits.com
9 Amazing Experiences In Scenic Michigan City, Indiana
With miles of pristine beaches and towering sand dunes, Michigan City, Indiana, is flush with coastal charm. Add to those natural wonders a fascinating maritime history, a rich cultural arts scene, and a diverse ecosystem, and you find a premium vacation destination infused with Hoosier friendliness. Michigan City, located in...
valpo.life
Valparaiso Offers Neighborhood Grants for 2023
The City of Valparaiso is inviting neighborhoods to submit applications for the annual Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, announced Maggie Clifton, Valparaiso’s Community Engagement Director. Applications for the upcoming grant cycle will be due on March 1, 2023, with grant recipients announced by March 10, 2023. “The Neighborhood Improvement Grant...
valpo.life
Register for ‘Preview PNW’ Westville campus information session
Prospective students are invited to visit Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Westville campus for “Preview PNW” on Sept. 22 to learn more information about attending the branch campus of the region’s premier metropolitan university. PNW’s annual “Preview PNW” events deliver prospective students valuable information about the university’s...
WNDU
New business opens in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
WNDU
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
Mayor Prince Announces Next “All In Gary!” Two-Day Cleanup
Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced the City of Gary will hold its next All In Gary!, a two-day cleanup project, on Sept. 16th and 17th. “This is our third All In Gary! cleanup project, with volunteers and community groups spreading throughout the City to make a diﬀerence,” Mayor Prince said. “When our residents look out of their front windows, they want to feel good about what they see.”
WIBC.com
Elkhart Is Diversifying Beyond RVs, Says City’s Mayor
ELKHART, Ind. – In a recent survey, The Wall Street Journal ranked Elkhart, Indiana as the number one emerging market for housing. Put simply, people want to move to Elkhart because of the many opportunities that await in the northern Indiana city, so says Mayor Rod Roberson. Elkhart has...
Last of 8 suspects sentenced in SW MI drug trafficking ring
Eight people who authorities say were running a drug trafficking operation through southwestern Michigan have been sentenced, most of them to prison.
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Transportation hiring winter seasonal employees on September 28
The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a hiring event on September 28 to fill winter seasonal positions. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13 locations across the state. Two of those locations are in Michiana. Applicants can attend a hiring event at one...
fox32chicago.com
Police looking for teens believed to have stolen 10 puppies from Hammond pet store
HAMMOND, Ind. - Police are hoping to locate two teenagers believed to have stolen 10 puppies from a pet store late Sunday night in Hammond, Indiana. Officers were called to the Hug-A-Pup pet store, located at 6921 Calumet Ave., for a report of 10 stolen puppies, Hammond police said. Surveillance...
abc57.com
Man escapes after being tied up, beaten with frying pan and robbed
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A woman is accused of tying up, gagging and beating an acquaintance with a frying pan when he went to her home to make sure she was safe, according to court records. Mishawaka Police were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street on September...
rejournals.com
Horvath & Tremblay sells 32-unit multifamily property in Indiana
Andrew O’Connell and Anthony Spangler of Horvath & Tremblay have completed the sale of Woodside Terrace, a 32-unit multifamily property in Valparaiso, Indiana. Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer to complete the transaction at a sale price of $3.36 million. Woodside Terrace is located...
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Fatality in Westville
(Westville, IN) - A fatal accident occurred between a motorcycle and van over the weekend in Westville. The victim was 58-year-old Matthew Spicker of Valparaiso. La Porte County Police said Spicker was on a 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on U.S. 6 at about 4 p.m. on Saturday. Police said...
