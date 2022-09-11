ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man drowns in waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey

Ocean County authorities are investigating after a man drowned in the waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

It happened around 3 p.m. Saturday at Loveladies public beach in Long Beach Township.

Officials say the man was pulled from the water, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

His identity has not been released.

The circumstances of the drowning were not immediately known, including whether a rip current played a role.

However, authorities have been warning about the potential for rip currents along the Jersey shore this weekend .

Families packed the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey on Friday, but many were taking precautions after a man drowned this week.

