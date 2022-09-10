Read full article on original website
Related
Nevada Appeal
Forest Service taking Zephyr Cove lease proposals
Proposals for operation of Zephyr Cove Resort are being sought by the U.S. Forest Service. The resort includes government-owned facilities and improvements including Zephyr Cove Lodge and Restaurant; Sunset Beach Bar and Grill; Zephyr Cove Marina; Event Plaza; 28 cabins; Campground and RV Park; Equestrian Stables; workshop and storage facility; and the Zephyr Shoals area north of the current resort.
Nevada Appeal
Port of Subs opens in Fallon
Although the newest Port of Subs opened Friday in Fallon, a grand opening and formal ribbon cutting conducted by the Fallon Chamber of Commerce will take place at 4 p.m. Sept. 23. In addition to the ribbon cutting, the field marketing consultant for Sierra Nevada and Idaho, said Port of...
Nevada Appeal
Washoe County to get $88.9 million for U.S. 395 work
The federal transportation department has awarded $88.9 million to Washoe County for work on U.S. 395 including additional lanes and improvements on North Virginia Street. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, Nevada Democrats, said the funding is through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. Cortez Masto said the award is...
Nevada Appeal
Past Pages for September 14 to 16, 2022
New job press: The Virginia and Truckee Railroad brought in a new job press. It is what is known as a half-medium Globe Press and is one of the most perfect pieces of printing machinery ever invented. 140 Years Ago. In brief: The wise man is already laying in his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nevada Appeal
Fallon experiences near normal highs
While most of the Great Basin and San Joaquin Valley baked with record temperatures exceeding the century mark, the Lahontan Valley escaped the constant heat for most of August and for the first two weeks of September. For the last two days of August and the first week of September,...
Nevada Appeal
Get Healthy Carson City: Eat a rainbow
Gardens are blooming, fruit is flourishing and September is “Fruit and Veggies — More Matters Month.” There is not a better time to talk about fruit and vegetables. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend we make half our plates fruits and vegetables. However, according to Produce for Better Health Foundations’ State of the Plate: America’s Fruit and Vegetable Consumption Trends research, America’s fruit and vegetable intake continues to decline.
Nevada Appeal
Prep roundup: Truckee tops Wave in five games
The Lady Wave nearly upset the defending state champs on Friday after coming back to force a fifth and final game. Hosting Truckee on Friday, Fallon won the first game by 14 points, but Truckee roared back to win the next two by identical scores, 25-15. The Lady Wave won the fourth, 25-21, to force the decisive game that saw Truckee come back to win, 15-8, to avoid the upset.
Nevada Appeal
Bighorn News: Conservation districts support FFA
Oasis FFA received donations from the Lahontan Conservation District and the Stillwater Conservation District. The two groups each donated $500 to support students traveling to the National FFA Convention. “This year junior Hunter McNabb placed in the top 10 in the nation for Agriscience. He is the only Nevada student...
Comments / 0