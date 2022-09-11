ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Tennessee GOP board nullifies Blount County resident's election to party office

By By Mariah Franklin
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 5 days ago

State executive committeeman is an obscure position, but Blount County resident Mark Pulliam argues that it’s a significant one, with implications for the priorities of the Republican Party throughout Tennessee. The job is ultimately about elevating local concerns and practices to the state level, he says.

As with many elected offices, the process of acquiring it has gotten controversial. During a contentious Wednesday night, Sept. 7, virtual meeting of the Tennessee Republican Party State Executive Committee, committee members voted to nullify Pulliam’s Aug. 4 election to a committeeman position representing District 2. The district encompasses parts of Bradley, Polk, Monroe and Blount counties.

Committeemen and committeewomen represent state senatorial districts within state-level political parties. If elected to such a committee, a person represents their district before their state party and pushes for their priorities within that party. Both the Tennessee Democratic and Republican parties have state executive committees.

In a phone interview with The Daily Times, Pulliam said that he had sought the position on the committee because “the voters of District 2 and the Republican voters in the state of Tennessee need a Tennessee Republican Party that is going to embrace the grassroots of conservatives in this state.”

Rancor between Democrats and Republicans is business as usual for those who follow national politics. But intra-party disputes can also get heated, as the Wednesday night meeting showed. Throughout the year, the state party has disqualified a number of candidates from running for office, including former congressional hopeful Morgan Ortagus; a number of those candidacy challenges have led to litigation.

The SEC had called the Wednesday meeting to determine the validity of Pulliam’s election. At its outset, Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden noted that there was an outstanding issue with Pulliam’s candidacy. He had not paid a $100 registration fee with the party prior to a filing deadline. Rather, he paid it after the deadline had passed. Payment of the fee is listed in the party’s bylaws as an eligibility requirement.

Pulliam said that he’d called Golden’s political director well in advance of the election to confirm that his candidacy was in order. Specifically, he told The Daily Times that he’d checked to see whether he needed to pay a registration fee. He says he was told he wasn’t required to pay the fee.

Because he was running as a write-in candidate, he did not, at the time, see the point in paying a fee meant to go towards appearing on the ballot.

Golden asked Pulliam whether he had any email documentation to support the notion that the conversation with his staffer had occurred. Pulliam replied that he did not. He noted that, at the time, he didn’t think that that would be necessary.

“I thought I was dealing with honorable people,” Pulliam said.

After a pause, Golden replied, “Okay.”

Other members of the board raised different questions about Pulliam’s eligibility. As he moved to Tennessee in 2019, Pulliam had not voted in the three most recent statewide Republican primaries. The party’s bylaws require those votes from candidates.

At one point during the meeting, board member Terri Nicholson held a paper copy of the party bylaws up to her camera to clarify that candidates must have voted in statewide primaries, rather than local ones.

Pulliam pointed to his record as a Republican voter in his most recent previous state of residence, Texas, as proof of his commitment to the party and to conservative principles. He also addressed his voting record by discussing his history of Republican activism in Texas and, earlier, in California. Pulliam noted that he has been engaged with Republican politics since the 1970s.

As the meeting progressed, written eligibility criteria faded into the background. Members of the executive board raised questions about both Pulliam’s credentials and his motives for filing.

Pulliam received 302 total votes for the SEC position. Two of those votes came from Polk County, while 300 came from Blount. No one in Monroe or Bradley Counties wrote his name on their ballot. Yet, as the only candidate participating in the election, one vote would have been sufficient to give Pulliam a seat on the committee.

He never filed in Bradley County, and, as such, if he had received any votes there, they wouldn’t have been counted.

John Stanbery, an SEC member whose district also includes part of Bradley County, told Pulliam that he’d gotten 9,000 votes in his own race. He asked Pulliam why, as District 2 includes part of Bradley County, he failed to file there.

“I still don’t see what the problem is,” Pulliam said. “I did not have to file in Bradley County.”

Stanbery also questioned whether that failure to file disenfranchised Bradley County voters.

Pulliam responded that he did not believe so.

Stanbery took further issue with the timing of Pulliam’s decision to run, as, at that point, it was clear there would be no opposition on the ballot.

For Pulliam, running was evidence of his commitment to conservative politics, as, he said, he aimed to provide representation to his district when none had previously emerged. The job, he commented, was one “no one else wants.”

His arguments failed to convince Stanbery, who continued, “It aggravates me that he did this on purpose.”

Cindy Hatcher, who represents District 2 as a committeewoman, entered the debate as well, commenting, “Ignorance of our bylaws is no excuse.” That Pulliam filed as a write-in candidate and was therefore not subject to the state party’s scrutiny prior to the election should not provide him with “a wormhole to slide through,” she said.

About two hours after the meeting began, the board decided on Pulliam’s status, ultimately voting 25-13 in favor of vacating his election.

“We have been sued repetitively this year,” Golden said to Pulliam. “Thank you for bringing this to our attention,” he added, referencing the complexity of Pulliam’s candidacy.

Pulliam told The Daily Times that he had been in contact with Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett since the vote, and that he intends to deliberate on the options open to him, including litigation.

“The whole thing was something out of Alice in Wonderland, mixed with George Orwell, with an element of Franz Kafka,” Pulliam commented.

He said that, if ultimately appointed to a position on the board, a course of action some members discussed during the meeting, he “would consider (accepting) it,” citing the wishes of those who voted for him.

Comments / 2

Related
WJHL

These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests

(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky, Tennessee getting millions of federal dollars to create electric vehicle charging infrastructure

Kentucky and Tennessee are among the states set to receive millions of federal dollars to create statewide electric vehicle charging networks. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the first $900 million has been approved for electric vehicle charging infrastructure projects across the nation as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Monroe County, TN
Government
Bradley County, TN
Government
County
Blount County, TN
County
Bradley County, TN
State
Texas State
County
Monroe County, TN
Blount County, TN
Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
radio7media.com

Tennessee Governor Announces Internet Expansion Grant Winners

PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM (PES), $23,161,638.53, SERVING PARTS OF GILES COUNTY. ARDMORE TELEPHONE COMPANY, INC., $11,446,165.50, SERVING PARTS OF GILES AND LINCOLN COUNTIES. LORETTO TELECOM, $7,466,068.00, SERVING PARTS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. UNITED TELEPHONE COMPANY, $53,362,147.00, SERVING PARTS OF BEDFORD, GILES, LINCOLN, MOORE, MAURY AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES. AND, BOARD OF PUBLIC UTILITIES...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franz Kafka
Person
George Orwell
Person
Tre Hargett
thunderboltradio.com

Tennessee U.S. Senators Ask President for Help With Ending Violent Crime

Tennessee U.S. Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn are urging President Joe Biden to address the epidemic of violent crime. The Senators sent a letter to the President urging him to take immediate action with policy and funding, to remove and severely punish dangerous offenders in communities. In their letter,...
TENNESSEE STATE
newstalk987.com

The FBI Raids an Oak Ridge Private Healthcare Agency

The FBI raids an Oak Ridge private healthcare agency. Agents were taking boxes out of Patriot HomeCare yesterday (Wednesday). WVLT News was on the scene, where six vehicles – five cars and one van – were parked out front. At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
OAK RIDGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Conservative Politics#Politics Local#Election Local#Gop#State#The Republican Party#District 2#Democratic#Democrats#Republicans
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses

As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
radionwtn.com

Tennessee Announces $446M In Broadband Expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that the state will award $446,770,282 in grants for the expansion of internet access across the state of Tennessee. In total, the broadband infrastructure grants will provide broadband...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

How did schools in East TN rank in 2021-22 school accountability scores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced the School and District Designations for the 2021-2022 school year. The list shows districts that are excelling and those that need additional support. Districts are rated based on their performance across six performance indicators including Grade Band Success Rates, rates at which students are Chronically Out of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
696
Followers
512
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy