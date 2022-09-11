Tennessee GOP board nullifies Blount County resident's election to party office

State executive committeeman is an obscure position, but Blount County resident Mark Pulliam argues that it’s a significant one, with implications for the priorities of the Republican Party throughout Tennessee. The job is ultimately about elevating local concerns and practices to the state level, he says.

As with many elected offices, the process of acquiring it has gotten controversial. During a contentious Wednesday night, Sept. 7, virtual meeting of the Tennessee Republican Party State Executive Committee, committee members voted to nullify Pulliam’s Aug. 4 election to a committeeman position representing District 2. The district encompasses parts of Bradley, Polk, Monroe and Blount counties.

Committeemen and committeewomen represent state senatorial districts within state-level political parties. If elected to such a committee, a person represents their district before their state party and pushes for their priorities within that party. Both the Tennessee Democratic and Republican parties have state executive committees.

In a phone interview with The Daily Times, Pulliam said that he had sought the position on the committee because “the voters of District 2 and the Republican voters in the state of Tennessee need a Tennessee Republican Party that is going to embrace the grassroots of conservatives in this state.”

Rancor between Democrats and Republicans is business as usual for those who follow national politics. But intra-party disputes can also get heated, as the Wednesday night meeting showed. Throughout the year, the state party has disqualified a number of candidates from running for office, including former congressional hopeful Morgan Ortagus; a number of those candidacy challenges have led to litigation.

The SEC had called the Wednesday meeting to determine the validity of Pulliam’s election. At its outset, Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden noted that there was an outstanding issue with Pulliam’s candidacy. He had not paid a $100 registration fee with the party prior to a filing deadline. Rather, he paid it after the deadline had passed. Payment of the fee is listed in the party’s bylaws as an eligibility requirement.

Pulliam said that he’d called Golden’s political director well in advance of the election to confirm that his candidacy was in order. Specifically, he told The Daily Times that he’d checked to see whether he needed to pay a registration fee. He says he was told he wasn’t required to pay the fee.

Because he was running as a write-in candidate, he did not, at the time, see the point in paying a fee meant to go towards appearing on the ballot.

Golden asked Pulliam whether he had any email documentation to support the notion that the conversation with his staffer had occurred. Pulliam replied that he did not. He noted that, at the time, he didn’t think that that would be necessary.

“I thought I was dealing with honorable people,” Pulliam said.

After a pause, Golden replied, “Okay.”

Other members of the board raised different questions about Pulliam’s eligibility. As he moved to Tennessee in 2019, Pulliam had not voted in the three most recent statewide Republican primaries. The party’s bylaws require those votes from candidates.

At one point during the meeting, board member Terri Nicholson held a paper copy of the party bylaws up to her camera to clarify that candidates must have voted in statewide primaries, rather than local ones.

Pulliam pointed to his record as a Republican voter in his most recent previous state of residence, Texas, as proof of his commitment to the party and to conservative principles. He also addressed his voting record by discussing his history of Republican activism in Texas and, earlier, in California. Pulliam noted that he has been engaged with Republican politics since the 1970s.

As the meeting progressed, written eligibility criteria faded into the background. Members of the executive board raised questions about both Pulliam’s credentials and his motives for filing.

Pulliam received 302 total votes for the SEC position. Two of those votes came from Polk County, while 300 came from Blount. No one in Monroe or Bradley Counties wrote his name on their ballot. Yet, as the only candidate participating in the election, one vote would have been sufficient to give Pulliam a seat on the committee.

He never filed in Bradley County, and, as such, if he had received any votes there, they wouldn’t have been counted.

John Stanbery, an SEC member whose district also includes part of Bradley County, told Pulliam that he’d gotten 9,000 votes in his own race. He asked Pulliam why, as District 2 includes part of Bradley County, he failed to file there.

“I still don’t see what the problem is,” Pulliam said. “I did not have to file in Bradley County.”

Stanbery also questioned whether that failure to file disenfranchised Bradley County voters.

Pulliam responded that he did not believe so.

Stanbery took further issue with the timing of Pulliam’s decision to run, as, at that point, it was clear there would be no opposition on the ballot.

For Pulliam, running was evidence of his commitment to conservative politics, as, he said, he aimed to provide representation to his district when none had previously emerged. The job, he commented, was one “no one else wants.”

His arguments failed to convince Stanbery, who continued, “It aggravates me that he did this on purpose.”

Cindy Hatcher, who represents District 2 as a committeewoman, entered the debate as well, commenting, “Ignorance of our bylaws is no excuse.” That Pulliam filed as a write-in candidate and was therefore not subject to the state party’s scrutiny prior to the election should not provide him with “a wormhole to slide through,” she said.

About two hours after the meeting began, the board decided on Pulliam’s status, ultimately voting 25-13 in favor of vacating his election.

“We have been sued repetitively this year,” Golden said to Pulliam. “Thank you for bringing this to our attention,” he added, referencing the complexity of Pulliam’s candidacy.

Pulliam told The Daily Times that he had been in contact with Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett since the vote, and that he intends to deliberate on the options open to him, including litigation.

“The whole thing was something out of Alice in Wonderland, mixed with George Orwell, with an element of Franz Kafka,” Pulliam commented.

He said that, if ultimately appointed to a position on the board, a course of action some members discussed during the meeting, he “would consider (accepting) it,” citing the wishes of those who voted for him.