Alaska State

kinyradio.com

American Cierra Plastics brings mobile plastics processing unit to Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - American Cierra Plastics delivered a mobile plastics processing system to Alaska, the first of its kind. Housed entirely in a 53-foot trailer, the recycling system is designed to take plastic collected from Alaska’s beaches and local communities and convert it into recycled plastic lumber. "We...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

AASB awarded funding to improve family education engagement practices

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Association of Alaska School Boards, or AASB, has been selected to receive funding under the Statewide Family Engagement Centers Program of $978,455 in the first year of five years. The SFEC program, issued under the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education,...
ALASKA STATE
NOTN 9-14 AM

NOTN 9-14 AM

Mary Peltola has made history after being sworn in as the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress. Capital City Fire and Rescue was on the scene last night of a structure fire at 365 South Franklin in Juneau. The Alaska Health Fair is coming to Juneau next month in...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Dunleavy vetoes bill to tax e-cigs and raise minimum age for tobacco

Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday vetoed a bill that would have raised the minimum age to purchase and legally possess tobacco products from 19 to 21 years old. The bill also included a tax on electronic smoking products that contain nicotine, which is what Dunleavy...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

University of Alaska Board of Regents sets FY24 budget priorities

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - During its two-day meeting in Juneau, the University of Alaska Board of Regents addressed Alaska’s critical needs for a qualified workforce, dual enrollment programs across the system, and investments in the university to improve the student experience, faculty capacity, research, and innovation. On Thursday, regents...
JUNEAU, AK

