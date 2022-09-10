ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Kenneth O. Minor of Santa Barbara, 1938-2022

Kenneth O. Minor passed away peacefully, at home with his family on Sept. 6, 2022. He lived a full life, following Jesus and loving others. He led by example and shared life lessons. In his last days, he told us this story:. “Write the word ‘kitchen’,” Lloyd Orton said to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

James ‘Jim’ Meade, DeLoreto, Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1951-2022

James “Jim” Meade DeLoreto, Jr., a lifelong Santa Barbara resident, passed away on Aug. 6, 2022 at the age of 70 surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 21, 1951 in Santa Barbara, the son of Frances J. Neilson and James DeLoreto, Sr., and the oldest of four siblings. Jim married Sally Henry on June 15, 1974.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Solvang, CA
Solvang, CA
Lifestyle
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Santa Barbara County, CA
Food & Drinks
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Appoints Christopher Hastert as Airport Director

Santa Barbara named Christopher Hastert as its new airport director Tuesday. He comes to the city from his post as general manager of the Santa Maria Public Airport District. The City Council confirmed Hastert’s appointment and Oct. 3 start date at its Tuesday meeting. The Santa Barbara Airport’s previous...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: Should It Be OK to Ride Bicycles on Sidewalks in Lompoc?

The Lompoc City Council has many things to consider throughout the year; some are very important like improving Police Department staffing to address crime prevention or how to clean up the city. On Sept. 6 the council held a public hearing to determine if they should change the municipal code...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Under the Goleta Pier

Our professional journalists are working round the clock to make sure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate Noozhawk’s coronavirus coverage, and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we deliver to you 24/7, please become a member of our Hawks Club today.
GOLETA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fess Parker
Noozhawk

Foresters Invite Community to Title Celebration Party on Sunday

The Santa Barbara Foresters baseball club is inviting the community to celebrate its third straight national championship and 10th overall at a party at the Carriage Museum on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fans can join Foresters coaches, staff, volunteers and more for a Santa Maria-style...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Amtrak Would Stop Pacific Surfliner Train Service in Santa Barbara County During Worker Strike

The Pacific Surfliner could temporarily stop train service to Santa Barbara County if freight railroad workers go on strike this week, according to Amtrak. The Pacific Surfliner routes from Fullerton to Los Angeles and Moorpark to San Luis Obispo could be affected starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, and the service disruption would last until a negotiation is reached between the railroad worker unions and freight carriers, Amtrak officials said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Middle Attack Rocks for Santa Barbara in Sweep at Ventura

The middles were on fire for the Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team in a 25-18, 27-25, 25-20 sweep at Ventura on Tuesday night in a Channel League match. Nicole Scheutz hammered 10 kills and had six blocks and Augustine Wooten put away six kills and blocked three Ventura attacks.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#California Wine#Wine Spirits#Wine Club#Santa Ynez Valley#Food Drink#Beverages#Wine Enthusiast Magazine#The Bank Of Marin
Noozhawk

San Marcos Romps in Channel League Girls Tennis Opener

The Royals are 5-0. Support Noozhawk Today!. Our professional journalists are working round the clock to make sure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate Noozhawk’s coronavirus coverage, and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we deliver to you...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Jury Finds Lompoc Man Guilty of Second-Degree Murder for 2018 Killing

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury on Tuesday found a Lompoc man guilty of second-degree murder for a fatal stabbing near the Lompoc dog park more than four years ago. Kenneth Robbie Whalen, 34, was arrested in the killing of 33-year-old Theopheus Bennett, who was found dead at the Barkin Dog Park on West Barton Avenue in Lompoc on April 3, 2018.
LOMPOC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Posts Victories in Girls Volleyball, Tennis

Carpinteria won eight doubles sets and defeated Villanova Prep 10-8 in a non-league girls tennis match on Monday. The team of Ashley Gonzalez/Natalie Martinez swept their three sets and only dropped three games; Ariana Lounsbury/Elena Vargas also swept and Stephanie Ramirez/Allison Banks went 2-0 together. In singles, Zahra Porinsh and...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Gets Everyone in Scorebook in 26-5 Rout

All eight players that suited up for the Dos Pueblos water polo team on Wednesday scored multiple goals in a 26-5 rout of Oxnard in a Channel League game. Andrew Kline-Fernandez led the way with six goals and Jonny Bish had five. Cody Pierce and Ben Fuhrer each tallied three goals and freshman Eli Carnaghe scored his first three varsity goals.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Bob Walsmith: How to Move Past Student Debt — and Into a Home

You want to buy a house. But you’re worried you won’t qualify for a mortgage because of your student loan debt. You’re not alone. Half of non-homeowners (51%) say student loan debt is delaying them from buying a home, according to a survey from the National Association of Realtors. That number jumps to 60% for millennials.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy