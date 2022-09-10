The uptight friend, the quirky leading lady, the semi-rebellious college radio DJ who harnesses the melodic potential of red solo cups: These are the roles Anna Kendrick has been relegated to for most of her career, an eclectic mix of largely comedic vehicles. Even after the actress nabbed an Oscar nomination for her supporting role in Up in the Air, she seemed, still, more likely to portray a Beca than a Natalie. But in Mary Nighy’s emotionally disquieting debut Alice, Darling, Kendrick transfixes, affirming that she has always had depth and range. The actress plays Alice, a woman made vulnerable and...

