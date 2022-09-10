Read full article on original website
NME
Watch the trailer for Disney’s ‘Willow’ sequel series
A new trailer has been released for the revival series of Willow at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
The Mandalorian season 3 trailer is here – and Baby Yoda's in trouble
Disney has unveiled the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 3. The trailer, which is very similar to the one that debuted at Star Wars Celebration, sees the return of Baby Yoda, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, and Carol Weathers' Greef Karga. The trailer begins Mando in the wake of season...
For Your Viewing Pleasure: Marvel Releases Teaser Trailer For ‘Secret Invasion’ Starring Samuel L Jackson
Marvel Studio finally releases the first look at the Disney+ show "Secret Invasion" starring the return of Samuel L Jacksons's Nick Fury.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Trailer Brings Phase II Clone Troopers Into Live-Action
Star Wars: Andor's Final Trailer was released during D23 Expo 2022, and among the many highlights in the footage Tony Gilroy has put together, there was one that longtime Star Wars Animation fans really loved: seeing Phase II Clone Troopers in live-action!. Any Star Wars geek knows that the bridge...
Cinema Blend
Star Wars Is Apparently Going To Make Us Wait Even Longer For Rogue Squadron And Other Movies
Star Wars fans certainly haven’t been lacking for on-screen content in recent years thanks to what’s viewable with a Disney+ subscription. From The Mandalorian to Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Star Wars franchise has been thriving in the live-action TV realm, and animation fans have also continued to be covered with offerings like The Bad Batch and Visions. Conversely, we’re now coming up on three full years since the last Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker, opened in theaters, and apparently the wait for Rogue Squadron and other movies set in a galaxy far, far away will be even longer.
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 First Teaser Trailer Revealed: Everything We Know So Far
The adventures of Mando and Grogu, a.k.a Baby Yoda, will continue in season 3 of The Mandalorian. The stakes have never been higher when season 3 begins. Mando will be dealing with the consequences of removing his helmet. “You are a Mandalorian no more,” Mando is told in the teaser trailer. No matter what life throws at them, at least Mando and Baby Yoda are facing it together.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The first official trailer for the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released at D23 Expo on Saturday and gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated new season which is set to arrive on Disney+ in February 2023, including the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu as well as what's next for Din. The trailer also reveals glimpses of new faces in the upcoming season as well as a familiar, fan-favorite one from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Babu Frik.
startattle.com
Blank (2022 movie) trailer, release date
Struggling author Claire Rivers (Rachel Shelley) signs up for a fully A.I. operated retreat to help her writer’s block, but when an unforeseen software glitch occurs, she gets trapped inside her unit with a malfunctioning android, a degenerating host and no communication with the outside world. Startattle.com – Blank 2022.
EXCLUSIVE: Genevieve O’Reilly Reveals It Was “Extraordinary” Playing The Complex Mon Mothma In ‘Andor’
Mon Mothma finally gets her story told in Andor.
hotnewhiphop.com
"Star Wars: Andor," "Secret Invasion," & More Get Trailers At D23 Expo
The highly-anticipated D23 Expo showcased numerous upcoming projects from Marvel, LucasFilms, and more, including Secret Invasion, The Mandalorian season 3, Werewolf by Night, and Star Wars: Andor. Although much of the content is withheld for attendees of the event, trailers for several projects have been shared with the public. For...
hypebeast.com
'Star Wars: Andor' Releases its Final Trailer
Star Wars: Andor, the prequel series to the 2016 Rogue One film which follows a band of rebels who devise a scheme to steal plans for the Death Star, has released its final trailer. The series is led by Diego Luna‘s Cassian Andor, who embarks on a path that turns...
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Says Star Wars Fans Are in Good Hands With Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau
It's a good time to be a Star Wars fan. While the beloved sci-fi franchise hasn't released a film on the big screen in a couple of years, there are no shortage of new stories and adventures in the works at Disney+. Several live-action Star Wars shows are in development or production for the streaming service, many of which are being led by Star Wars: The Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.
thedigitalfix.com
Is Matt Smith in Star Wars?
Matt Smith made his name on the sci-fi series Doctor Who, where he played the lovable if slightly befuddled Eleventh Doctor. Since then, he’s had a smattering of film appearances – including one in the superhero movie Morbius (yuck) – but despite his immense talents as an actor, he’s never really found a project worthy of him.
Michael Keaton breaks silence on Batgirl cancellation
The Batman actor gives his thoughts on the decision to scrap the film
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ahsoka Reveals First Look at Sabine Wren at D23 Expo
The newest look at Star Wars: Ahsoka was released at today's D23 Expo. During Lucasfilm's portion of the panel on Saturday, a behind-the-scenes look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action version of Sabine Wren was revealed to the audience. Sabine originated in Star Wars: Rebels, and the photo of Bordizzo in character shows her glancing at a mural of her and her Rebels crewmates in the show's art style.
Engadget
The first 'Mandalorian' season three trailer reunites a favorite Star Wars family
With D23 underway this weekend, Disney had a lot to share with Star Wars fans. In all, the company debuted three trailers at the expo. First, there was a final look at Star Wars: Andor ahead of the show’s Disney+ premiere on September 21st. Then, we got to see Tales of the Jedi, a new animated anthology series that will begin streaming on October 23rd. But what you can here to see is the first trailer for season three of The Mandalorian.
TVGuide.com
Every Star Wars TV Show Coming to Disney+
There's been no shortage of Star Wars TV shows this year. After The Book of Boba Fettand Obi-Wan Kenobi finished airing earlier in 2022, we are waiting for a range of titles following different characters to drop this fall. It's clear that Lucasfilm has gone all-in on TV ever since the production company announced 10 new titles coming to Disney+ as originals, and each project has only expanded the Star Wars universe.
"The Mandalorian" Season 3 Trailer And Everything Lucasfilm Previewed At D23 Expo 2022
The galaxy that keeps on giving.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Confirmed
Announced today at the D23 Expo, Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will debut on Disney+ on January 4, 2023 with the first two episodes of its 16-episode second season. This news comes with both excitement and disappointment from fans, as any update at all about the project brings with it renewed attention for the spinoff of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but given that it was initially slated to debut this month, knowing there's a longer wait than expected is sure to dismay some fans. However, with Star Wars: Andor premiering in weeks, there's at least still some adventures in the galaxy far, far away to tide us over until the return of The Bad Batch.
Ars Technica
Mando and Grogu are a clan of two in The Mandalorian S3 teaser
Disney is holding its annual D23 Expo this weekend, and that means lots of teasers, trailers, casting news, and fun cameo appearances. The streaming platform's Star Wars offerings this year included our first look at the third season of The Mandalorian, as well as a final trailer for the limited series, Andor, and a trailer for a new animated anthology series, Tales of the Jedi.
