The Mandalorian season 3 trailer is here – and Baby Yoda's in trouble
Disney has unveiled the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 3. The trailer, which is very similar to the one that debuted at Star Wars Celebration, sees the return of Baby Yoda, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, and Carol Weathers' Greef Karga. The trailer begins Mando in the wake of season...
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ahsoka Reveals First Look at Sabine Wren at D23 Expo
The newest look at Star Wars: Ahsoka was released at today's D23 Expo. During Lucasfilm's portion of the panel on Saturday, a behind-the-scenes look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action version of Sabine Wren was revealed to the audience. Sabine originated in Star Wars: Rebels, and the photo of Bordizzo in character shows her glancing at a mural of her and her Rebels crewmates in the show's art style.
Every new Star Wars movie and TV show confirmed so far
Here's the lowdown on all the new Star Wars movies coming our way over the next few years
wegotthiscovered.com
Misguided ‘Star Wars’ sequel take forgets Dave Filoni directed a movie, and it sucked
Nobody in their right mind can deny that Dave Filoni is one of the best things to have happened to Star Wars in recent years, with the lifelong fan, multi-talented artist and filmmaker, and savant of the lore working his way up through the ranks at Lucasfilm to currently enjoy the title of executive creative director.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The first official trailer for the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released at D23 Expo on Saturday and gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated new season which is set to arrive on Disney+ in February 2023, including the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu as well as what's next for Din. The trailer also reveals glimpses of new faces in the upcoming season as well as a familiar, fan-favorite one from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Babu Frik.
D23: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Takes Audiences Under the Scene with 5 New Clips
The audience at D23 was the first to see five clips from James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Marking the finale of D23’s second day of film reveals, primarily focused on Lucasfilm and Marvel, James Cameron joined Hall D23 by video to let the audience know they’d be seeing footage from his long (very long) awaited sequel in 3D. After being given special 3D glasses, fans were shown five clips. The first boasted the wonders of the upcoming film’s 3D capabilities in a sequence of several Na’vi swimming. There’s a crispness that is exquisite to see, though it will be...
NME
Watch the trailer for Disney’s ‘Willow’ sequel series
A new trailer has been released for the revival series of Willow at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
ComicBook
Star Wars Fans React to Stormtroopers Crashing the 2022 Emmy Awards
The 2022 Emmy Awards had a lot to offer television fans, celebrating the best and brightest moments of the past year of the medium. In addition to a star-studded crop of nominees, the show boasted a lot of presenters tied to hit shows — including the shows from the Star Wars universe. Star Wars: Andor's Diego Luna and Star Wars: Ahsoka's Rosario Dawson presented one of the night's categories, and were preempted by a brief scene inside the theater of stormtroopers discovering a hologram of an Emmy award.
‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’ Shows Off Immersive Scenes at D23
Stretching into the third hour of a blockbuster morning at D23, the staff in Anaheim, California, had the daunting task of handing out 7,500 pairs of 3D glasses to the crowd that had already been treated to Star Wars, Marvel and Indiana Jones footage. But who could say no to James Cameron or to Avatar? Cameron beamed in from New Zealand to show off half a dozen scenes from Avatar: The Way of the Water. Stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang were in person at the convention. Many of the scenes showed off Cameron’s immersive underwater...
Lucasfilm releases new trailer for 'Willow' sequel series; Christian Slater joins cast
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The titular wizard in the Willow sequel series is told the world needs his magic again in the latest trailer for the eagerly awaited Disney+ fantasy drama. The 90-second preview, which once again features Warwick Davis as Willow, has already gotten more than 8 million views since it was posted on YouTube Saturday.
IGN
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts Sneak Peak
Check out this animated short showcasing some of the heroes you'll get to play in Marvel's Midnight Suns, serving as a bit of a sneak peak at the upcoming prequel shorts..
ComicBook
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Reveals First Look at Jude Law as Filming Wraps
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has revealed the first look at Jude Law hard at work on the new Star Wars Disney+ series, as filming wrap up. In the photo we see Law's character looking both suave and rougish in his rugged ascot and leather jacket, standing ahead of a group of young characters we already know will be stowing away on his ship.
14 more Marvel shows are coming to Disney+. Here they all are.
Some Marvel characters are getting their own shows on Disney+. Here's when you can expect "Daredevil: Born Again," "Secret Invasion," and more "Loki."
Collider
'Tales of the Jedi' Images Feature the Return of Beloved 'Clone Wars' Characters
Following several big announcements on major upcoming Star Wars projects during the Lucasfilm panel at this year's D23 Expo, one of the most notable projects fans took note of was the Tales of the Jedi trailer, which was shown at the panel. Following the online release of the trailer, several new images have been revealed which offer a closer look at some fan-favorite characters from the franchise.
Complex
Trailers for Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Star Wars: Andor,’ and More Shared at D23
This year’s D23 Expo hasn’t disappointed. The semiannual event kicked off Friday with a slew of trailers for the most anticipated Disney films, including Hocus Pocus 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, Disenchanted, and The Little Mermaid live-action remake. However, Day 2 generated even more buzz, as it delivered additional sneak peeks and major announcements for Marvel and Star Wars projects.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Shares Aang's Surprising New Look
One surprising Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplay has given Aang a very unexpected makeover! Avatar: The Last Airbender has been experiencing quite the resurgence over the last few years as following a boom on streaming platforms, the series had found a whole new wave of fans who were introduced to the franchise for the very first time. This boom turned out so well that not only has there been a new studio formed to produced new animated series and feature film projects in the near future, but Netflix is also currently producing a new live-action series adaptation to bring out the franchise in a whole new way.
Engadget
The first 'Mandalorian' season three trailer reunites a favorite Star Wars family
With D23 underway this weekend, Disney had a lot to share with Star Wars fans. In all, the company debuted three trailers at the expo. First, there was a final look at Star Wars: Andor ahead of the show’s Disney+ premiere on September 21st. Then, we got to see Tales of the Jedi, a new animated anthology series that will begin streaming on October 23rd. But what you can here to see is the first trailer for season three of The Mandalorian.
Ludacris’ ‘Karma’s World’ Show Launches Toy And Haircare Lines
Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges’ hit animated series, Karma’s World, has now launched a line of toys through Mattel and haircare products with CurlyKids. Mattel has released a full line of Karma’s World toys, including dolls and doll accessories, styling heads, role play, plush and more. Inspired by the show’s main character Karma, toys will not be the only items created in her likeness. A licensing deal with 9 Story Media Group and Karma’s World Entertainment will produce a full line of haircare products through CurlyKids. The line will include a detangling shampoo, conditioner and spray. The “Mixed Texture HairCare” items will be available at...
hypebeast.com
'Star Wars: Andor' Releases its Final Trailer
Star Wars: Andor, the prequel series to the 2016 Rogue One film which follows a band of rebels who devise a scheme to steal plans for the Death Star, has released its final trailer. The series is led by Diego Luna‘s Cassian Andor, who embarks on a path that turns...
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Shows Pedro Pascal Venturing to New Planets and Adventures
The Mandalorian has a new teaser trailer for season 3 on Disney+. The Star Wars series best known for bringing Baby Yoda into the world will return for a third season sometime in 2023. Saturday At D23 Expo, a new trailer featuring the loveable little green Grogu and his "dad," the titular Mandalorian named Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), revealed the course of their adventures for the new season.
