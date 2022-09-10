Read full article on original website
Robert Hawkins
4d ago
spend spend spend. open the markets, cut your health mandates and let people work!
Reply
8
grunt
3d ago
great more income redistribution... how communist can you get ...
Reply(2)
9
Related
Top oversight Democrat demands that Trump officially certify that he's turned over all sensitive documents taken from the White House
House oversight chair Carolyn Maloney says Trump has squandered any benefit of doubt and must now attest that he's returned all classified materials.
Liz Cheney highlights 'danger' of Trump after report he said he wouldn't leave White House
Rep. Liz Cheney responded to reports that former President Donald Trump told several of his aides he would not leave the White House after his 2020 loss, noting it “affirms the reality of the danger” of his presidency.
Fox ‘Straight News’ Anchor Declares Biden ‘Hates at Least Half’ the U.S.
Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner declared on Monday that President Joe Biden had not only attacked “at least half” of the U.S. by denouncing MAGA Republicans as “semi-fascist,” but that he actually “hates” the majority of Americans.Ever since the president described former President Donald Trump’s “extreme MAGA philosophy” as “semi-fascism” because they “don’t believe in democracy” and “embrace political violence,” Fox News personalities have been in full meltdown mode, as one might expect.While the network’s news anchors have sought to contrast Biden’s remarks with Hillary Clinton’s infamous “basket of deplorables,” Fox’s right-wing opinion hosts have disingenuously accused Biden of labeling...
Washington Examiner
Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voices: Thanks to Lindsey Graham, Republicans have lost control of the narrative
As far as the news cycle was concerned, Tuesday should have been a layup for Republicans. The latest Consumer Price Index report showed that while inflation remained relatively stable in the last month, it still increased 8.3 per cent in the past year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst single day since June 2020 – this just as President Joe Biden held a public event meant to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.But none of that dominated headlines in Washington. Instead, Republicans were put on the defensive by one of their own when Senator...
First Lady Jill Biden Says She & President Joe Biden Have Not Discussed Him Running In 2024
First Lady Jill Biden revealed that President Joe Biden is staying present in the moment. The lifelong educator explained in a recent interview that despite all the rumors, she and the U.S. leader have not discussed whether or not he will run in the upcoming 2024 election. "Not yet. We’ve been a little too busy, but I’m sure it’ll be a discussion,” Jill said in a Tuesday, September 13, sit down with Sheinelle Jones for the TODAY show. THE WHITE HOUSE SENDS CONDOLENCES FOLLOWING QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S DEATH AS PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN PREPARES TO MAKE A STATEMENT"It is taxing," the...
Washington Examiner
Top FBI official accused of shutting down Hunter Biden investigation must testify: GOP
The top FBI official who left the bureau in the wake of explosive Hunter Biden whistleblower allegations should be forced to testify before the Senate, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said. FBI Assistant Special Agent Timothy Thibault, who left the bureau last month, shut down a line of inquiry into now-President...
President Biden and former President Trump make appearances in Pennsylvania ahead of midterms
President Biden made his third trip to Pennsylvania this past week, and former President Donald Trump also appeared in Pennsylvania over the weekend for his first rally since the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Tanya Rivero to discuss these trips and what they signify.
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
Donald Trump's failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton could get his lawyers in trouble
Donald Trump lost in his fight against Hillary Clinton. No, this is not the opening scene of an alternative reality show in which the audience steps back in time and Clinton wins the 2016 presidential election. It is the final scene of a fight that ended Thursday when federal Judge Donald Middlebrooks threw out a lawsuit former President Trump filed against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, calling Trump’s filing “difficult to summarize in a concise and cohesive manner.” In fact, that was perhaps the kindest thing one can say about Trump’s lawsuit.
TechSpot
White House consults experts, lays down a six-point plan to increase Big Tech accountability
Forward-looking: A White House meeting held a broad discussion about Big Tech companies, privacy, discrimination and social media, highlighting the risks posed by the online world and preparing six principles to put a far-reaching reform of the technology sector down in actual law proposals. Members of Joe Biden's cabinet, tech...
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
More Democrats urge Pelosi to keep energy 'side deal' out of funding bill
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A growing number of Democrats in the U.S. House oppose fellow party member Senator Joe Manchin's energy-permitting bill that speeds fossil fuel projects including a natural gas pipeline in his state of West Virginia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Large rail labor unions say they will strike if quality of life is not addressed in new contract
10 out of 12 labor unions have reached tentative agreements with the railroad carriers, up from five last week. But BLET and SMART TD, representing half of all rail workers, tell CNBC there will be no ratification unless quality of life issues including vacation, sick days and attendance policies are addressed.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Another Democrat awkwardly dodges question of whether Biden should run in 2024
An Arizona Democrat failed to give a direct answer on if President Joe Biden should run for reelection, joining a growing list of party members who have not directly supported the president for 2024. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) appeared in a television interview in which he discussed his election race...
Illegal immigrants who entered US since Biden took office to cost taxpayers $20+ billion a year: analysis
FIRST ON FOX: The number of illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. since President Biden took office will cost the U.S. taxpayer over $20 billion each year, according to a new analysis by a hawkish immigration group. The study by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), which advocates for...
Manchin asks Big Oil CEOs to help whip GOP support for "dirty" side deal opposed by 72 Democrats
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Facing mounting opposition from environmentalists, frontline communities, and fellow Democratic lawmakers, Sen. Joe Manchin is reportedly asking oil and gas executives to help him build Republican support for permitting legislation that aims to weaken bedrock environmental laws and ease the review process for dirty energy projects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Cocky Democrats may be counting their midterm votes before they're cast
In historical terms, the Democratic Party is beating the odds. The party in control of all the levers of power in Washington has closed a gap in generic congressional ballot polling that favored the GOP for most of Joe Biden’s presidency. Democratic candidates are winning special elections where they have no business even being competitive. Democratic aspirants for high office are outperforming their party’s unpopular president, who himself is enjoying a renaissance in his job approval ratings. It’s a heady experience for Democrats, who had all but resigned themselves to a brutal midterm election year, which helps explain why it’s all gone to their heads.
Biden predicts ‘a really difficult two years’ if Democrats lose the midterms
President Biden on Monday acknowledged “a really difficult two years” if Democrats lose control of Congress in November’s midterm elections. Biden said at a Democratic National Committee fundraising event in Boston that he would spend a lot more time “in the veto” because he would have difficulty getting “anything done” legislatively if Republicans take over.
August's 8.3% inflation means Biden can't escape economy in November
Even as President Joe Biden and Democrats try to refocus attention elsewhere, August's 8.3% inflation figure means the economy is going to remain top of mind for voters going into the midterm elections.
Poll: 52% favor President Joe Biden being impeached
A new poll of likely voters shows 52% are in support of impeaching President Joe Biden. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of likely U.S. voters support the impeachment of Biden, including 38% who Strongly Support it. Forty-two percent (42%) are opposed to impeaching Biden, including 30% who Strongly Oppose it. (Source)
Comments / 7