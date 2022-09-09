ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Review: Unparalleled Luxury In The Heart Of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

If you're wanting a five star luxury stay on your next visit to Chicago, here's why you need to stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. If you’re planning a trip to The Windy City and you’re looking for a five-star luxury stay (in a prime location that’s close to everything), then The Four Seasons Hotel Chicago is the perfect hotel for you. The gorgeous hotel is located in the famous Magnificent Mile neighborhood, on one of the hottest shopping streets in Chicago, with unrivaled Lake Michigan and skyline views.
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
Liberal Chicago city councilmember decries intense crime wave: ‘A joke’

A liberal Chicago alderman decried the Windy City’s crime wave on Monday night – and even questioned the usefulness of calling police. George Cardenas, a Democrat, is Alderman of Chicago’s 12th Ward. He was appointed as deputy floor leader in Chicago’s City Council by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in February 2021.
Holtzmans to open one of country’s largest watch/jewelry stores in Chicago

WILKES-BARRE — In some way, Mrs. Lincoln would be proud of what’s become of the store she shopped in back in the early 1800s. And the Wyoming Valley can also be proud and happy that the very store Abraham Lincoln’s wife patronized is now owned by Wyoming Valley native Seymour Holtzman and his son, Steven.
Possible freight railroad strike could shut down multiple Metra lines

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A possible railroad strike is looming – and it could have a major impact on your travel plans and beyond.The Biden administration has been working to avert the strike, which could begin late this coming Friday and could cost the U.S. economy at least $2 billion daily in lost productivity, potentially sparking yet another supply chain crisis.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, service on nine different Metra lines in the Chicago area could also come to a halt if the strike happens. The tracks on the Metra lines are owned by freight railroad companies...
Heavy downpours bring flooding to Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- So much rain fell so fast in the Chicago area Sunday that it overwhelmed the sewers, sending water into the streets and flooding viaducts. A viewer sent video near Irving Park and Kolmar showing a good Samaritan wading through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. He pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. Luckily she was not hurt. In Melrose Park cars were stuck in deep rainwater that was not training. One person could be seen carrying a dog to safety because the water was just that deep.There was...
With caissons in the ground, it’s pile-driving time at RIU Plaza Hotel

Yes, caissons are done, but not foundation work, on the RIU Plaza Hotel site at 150 East Ontario in Streeterville. W.E. O’Neil and crew are driving piles into the soil to help support the weight of the 28-story, Lucien Lagrange-designed hotel. Hey, you know what we should be seeing...
Rush Specialty Hospital steel tops out

How about a quick update at RUSH Specialty Hospital?. I was here in June to check out caisson work. Now, the five-story venture between as Rush University Medical Center hospital along with Select Medical has topped out the steel skeleton. A permit was issued May 23rd for a five-story “inpatient...
Former Alderman, State Senator Jeremiah Joyce author’s book on Chicago politics, race and more

Former Alderman, State Senator Jeremiah Joyce author’s book on Chicago politics, race and more. Former Chicago Alderman and State Senator Jeremiah Joyce has written a compelling book that offers insights not only into Chicago politics but into life growing up in early Chicago, the Irish community, and race relations called “Still Burning.” His stories add depth to what we already know and insight into the context for Chicago’s political history.
American Queen Voyages and Chicago chart new course for travel lovers

For most people, the thought of Chicago conjures scenes of a bustling metropolis and skyscraper-studded horizon. The American Queen Voyages Great Lakes cruise ship, Ocean Voyager, arrived at Navy Pier under fanfare this week to change all that. Some of the city’s highest profile travel industry professionals and influencers mingled...
What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?

Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
