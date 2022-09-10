ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FOX Sports

Giants and Braves play, winner takes 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (88-54, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-74, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (8-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 180 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (12-8, 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 212 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -118, Giants -101; over/under is 7...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

How many of Adam Wainwright's non-Yadier Molina catchers does he remember?

On Wednesday at Busch Stadium, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will make history. For the 325th time, Molina will catch a Wainwright start, breaking the record held for nearly 50 years by Tigers battery Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who teamed up for 324 starts from 1962 to 1975. Molina...
MLB
FOX Sports

Shelton scores as Sporting Kansas City defeats D.C. United

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Khiry Shelton, Robert Voloder and Daniel Salloi each scored to lead Sporting Kansas City to a 3-0 win over D.C. United on Tuesday night. Shelton made it a 1-0 in the 34th minute, and Voloder and Salloi each scored in the second half. Sporting...
MLS
FOX Sports

Vela scores tying goal, LAFC draws Minnesota United 1-1

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Carlos Vela scored the tying goal for Los Angeles FC in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Tuesday night. Vela scored the equalizer for LAFC (19-8-4) in the 64th minute. Brent Kallman scored in the 45th minute for United (13-12-6). LAFC will host...
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX Sports

Dodgers try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-43, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (66-75, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks aiming to continue a four-game...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday

Tampa Bay Rays (79-63, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-62, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 179 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -141, Rays +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Can the New York Mets fix their flaws before the playoffs?

NEW YORK — A month from now, the Mets anticipate playing in their first National League Division Series since 2015. But to get there, their performance must be vastly different — and vastly superior — to what they displayed in Monday’s 5-2 loss to the Cubs.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Austin clinches 1st playoff berth, beats Real Salt Lake 3-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin clinched its first playoff berth, beating Real Salt Lake 3-0 Wednesday night as Moussa Djitte scored his first career hat trick, all in the second half. Austin (16-9-6), which started play in 2021, became the second Western Conference team to clinch a berth this...
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every NFL team

The NFL regular season is in full swing, but it's never too early to set your sights on Super Bowl LVII. After the first week, the Denver Broncos saw their title odds move following their 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks – predicted to finish last in the NFC West Division – on Monday Night Football.
NFL

