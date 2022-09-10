ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street films violent showdown between Peter and Spider

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has filmed violent scenes involving Peter Barlow and Spider Nugent. Recent scenes on the soap revealed a shocking twist – Spider is actually working as an undercover police officer, with Monday's (September 12) episode showing him meeting with DS Swain. In new filming...
digitalspy.com

Your favourite series - Part 2

2017 was a good one for me - had a wide variety of abilities from the amazing (Alexandra) to someone who couldn’t dance (Rev. Richard). The final had several good pros and celebs in it. Was also the first time they had a celeb with a disability which was overdue and exciting to watch. Plenty of fun triers and we did get a little bit of drama that series. Feels completely different to the overly sentimental vibe that it is now.
digitalspy.com

Eastenders brilliant in every way tonight

The bit with Linda, Kathy & Denise with no Intro music .was class I.thought. Good episode to.follow as well. It might not be in its 90s domination. These days , but it's still No 1 here.for us . Posts: 17,739. Forum Member. ✭✭. 12/09/22 - 23:30 #2. It was a...
Rebecca Massey
Jennifer Metcalfe
digitalspy.com

Emmerdaily 11/09/22: Guilty (6:35pm hour long episode)

These are the episodes that should have aired last Thursday. There are no episodes of Emmerdale scheduled for tomorrow at the moment. Naomi is guilty when an angry Nate confronts her about Nicola's attack and her lies. Nate is resistant when Naomi pleads with him to see the real her. She's upset when Nate ends things between them.
digitalspy.com

Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers admits deceiving Roo Stewart

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Marilyn Chambers is in hot water in Home and Away as she gears up to confess to Roo that she deceived her. But, will her good intentions make it easier for Roo to forgive her?. Roo has been looking for some direction...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders Episode Discussion 13.09.22 - What's it all about, Alfie?

BBC One - 21:30. *This week, each episode of EastEnders will be on @bbciplayer at 7:30PM Monday to Thursday. Please check the BBC schedule for updated times. Alfie goes to extreme lengths to get what he wants, Freddie causes chaos, and Mick feels helpless trying to help Frankie. On This...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders airs Alfie Moon's return on Kat Slater wedding day

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired Alfie Moon's return on Kat Slater's wedding day. The long-awaited moment capped off Monday's episode (September 12) as Kat readied herself to tie the knot with current partner Phil Mitchell. Kat was facing chaos on all sides, first when Mo Harris made a surprising...
digitalspy.com

Where is The Graham Norton Show?

Isn’t The Graham Norton show usually back on the schedules by now?. It's disappeared into the same Black Hole currently inhabited by the rest of the BBC1 schedules. It's called limboland. Usually starts around the end of September. True, it also normally finishes in June or July though, and...
digitalspy.com

Gogglebox's Jenny shares sweet throwback pic of Lee

Gogglebox fan-favourite Jenny Newby has posted a very adorable throwback picture of her TV co-star and bestie Lee Riley for his birthday on Instagram. On the pair's joint Instagram account, she wished Lee a happy birthday in the best way, by posting an adorable picture of him when he was a child.
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale - Liv

She is by far the worst character in the show and I really wish they would kill her off in the upcoming stunt. I really cant see what Vinny see's in her. I can't remember the last time I saw her smile. The only time I liked Liv was when...
digitalspy.com

The Witcher season 3 shares very exciting filming update

The Witcher season 3 has officially finished filming. The Netflix fantasy, which recently hit a snag in production due to COVID-19, is now wrapped up shooting-wise, according to executive producer Steve Gaub. Posting a picture of a skull on a bookcase on Instagram, he commented: "And that's a picture wrap...
digitalspy.com

ED - The Redemption of Noah Dingle

So do people think that he is actually turned himself around after his prison stint?. 5 months ago he was peak stalkering of Chloe, was horrific and misogynistic to most of the women in the Dales; not really see his behaviour was wrong. Fast-forward a few months and he is...
digitalspy.com

7 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Emmerdale spoilers follow. In next week's Emmerdale episodes, Liam opens up to Bernice and ends up kissing her. Elsewhere, Dan and Harriet get together, and Noah promises to look after Amelia. Here are the seven big moments coming up. 1. Leyla thinks her marriage is broken. It's still awkward between...
digitalspy.com

Why Cobra Kai season 6 should be its last

Cobra Kai season five spoilers ahead. Cobra Kai remains one of the biggest jewels in Netflix’s crown – which is pretty impressive considering it started life as a YouTube series. Since dropping in 2018, the continuation of The Karate Kid has proven to be one of the most...
digitalspy.com

Greatest UK Sitcom of the 2010s (part 1)

Not a lot of big name sitcoms in this first part but there’s some more well known sitcoms coming up. Obviously it’s an alphabetical list so if I’ve missed a sitcom please let me know, but don’t start sending me lists of sitcoms that come later in the alphabet.
digitalspy.com

Team Alfie or team Phil?

I fell out of love with Alfie's character with his last storyline. He hasn't been around for how long? And now he's going to charge back in playing devoted dad and Kat's one true love. Please!. Posts: 1,781. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 13/09/22 - 00:25 #3. Phil. There should be...
