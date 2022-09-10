Read full article on original website
Coronation Street films violent showdown between Peter and Spider
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has filmed violent scenes involving Peter Barlow and Spider Nugent. Recent scenes on the soap revealed a shocking twist – Spider is actually working as an undercover police officer, with Monday's (September 12) episode showing him meeting with DS Swain. In new filming...
Your favourite series - Part 2
2017 was a good one for me - had a wide variety of abilities from the amazing (Alexandra) to someone who couldn’t dance (Rev. Richard). The final had several good pros and celebs in it. Was also the first time they had a celeb with a disability which was overdue and exciting to watch. Plenty of fun triers and we did get a little bit of drama that series. Feels completely different to the overly sentimental vibe that it is now.
Why have i got this feeling that Emmerdale will use the storm to axe a number of characters
They might di something similar to the plane crash where they killed off characters that were not needed. They could easily kill off Chloe, Nate, Sandra, Naomi and Ethan and a few more. Posts: 44,787. Forum Member. ✭. 11/09/22 - 22:56 #2. If only!. Posts: 24,085. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 11/09/22...
Eastenders brilliant in every way tonight
The bit with Linda, Kathy & Denise with no Intro music .was class I.thought. Good episode to.follow as well. It might not be in its 90s domination. These days , but it's still No 1 here.for us . Posts: 17,739. Forum Member. ✭✭. 12/09/22 - 23:30 #2. It was a...
Emmerdaily 11/09/22: Guilty (6:35pm hour long episode)
These are the episodes that should have aired last Thursday. There are no episodes of Emmerdale scheduled for tomorrow at the moment. Naomi is guilty when an angry Nate confronts her about Nicola's attack and her lies. Nate is resistant when Naomi pleads with him to see the real her. She's upset when Nate ends things between them.
Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers admits deceiving Roo Stewart
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Marilyn Chambers is in hot water in Home and Away as she gears up to confess to Roo that she deceived her. But, will her good intentions make it easier for Roo to forgive her?. Roo has been looking for some direction...
Coronation Street star Millie Gibson reveals all on Kelly Neelan's dramatic exit week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Kelly Neelan has her world turned upside-down this fortnight as she finally discovers the truth about the death of her father Rick. Kelly goes out for revenge when she learns that Gary Windass was responsible for Rick's death in 2019. She pays Rick's ex-client...
Vampire Diaries boss reveals biggest mistake of series ahead of Vampire Academy
The Vampire Diaries boss Julie Plec is returning to the world of fangs and fantasy with Vampire Academy, a series about the pupils of a boarding people where people learn to fight against evil things that go bump in the night. Ahead of its launch, Plec opened up about making...
EastEnders Episode Discussion 13.09.22 - What's it all about, Alfie?
BBC One - 21:30. *This week, each episode of EastEnders will be on @bbciplayer at 7:30PM Monday to Thursday. Please check the BBC schedule for updated times. Alfie goes to extreme lengths to get what he wants, Freddie causes chaos, and Mick feels helpless trying to help Frankie. On This...
EastEnders airs Alfie Moon's return on Kat Slater wedding day
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired Alfie Moon's return on Kat Slater's wedding day. The long-awaited moment capped off Monday's episode (September 12) as Kat readied herself to tie the knot with current partner Phil Mitchell. Kat was facing chaos on all sides, first when Mo Harris made a surprising...
Where is The Graham Norton Show?
Isn’t The Graham Norton show usually back on the schedules by now?. It's disappeared into the same Black Hole currently inhabited by the rest of the BBC1 schedules. It's called limboland. Usually starts around the end of September. True, it also normally finishes in June or July though, and...
Gogglebox's Jenny shares sweet throwback pic of Lee
Gogglebox fan-favourite Jenny Newby has posted a very adorable throwback picture of her TV co-star and bestie Lee Riley for his birthday on Instagram. On the pair's joint Instagram account, she wished Lee a happy birthday in the best way, by posting an adorable picture of him when he was a child.
Emmerdale - Liv
She is by far the worst character in the show and I really wish they would kill her off in the upcoming stunt. I really cant see what Vinny see's in her. I can't remember the last time I saw her smile. The only time I liked Liv was when...
The Witcher season 3 shares very exciting filming update
The Witcher season 3 has officially finished filming. The Netflix fantasy, which recently hit a snag in production due to COVID-19, is now wrapped up shooting-wise, according to executive producer Steve Gaub. Posting a picture of a skull on a bookcase on Instagram, he commented: "And that's a picture wrap...
ED - The Redemption of Noah Dingle
So do people think that he is actually turned himself around after his prison stint?. 5 months ago he was peak stalkering of Chloe, was horrific and misogynistic to most of the women in the Dales; not really see his behaviour was wrong. Fast-forward a few months and he is...
7 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. In next week's Emmerdale episodes, Liam opens up to Bernice and ends up kissing her. Elsewhere, Dan and Harriet get together, and Noah promises to look after Amelia. Here are the seven big moments coming up. 1. Leyla thinks her marriage is broken. It's still awkward between...
Why Cobra Kai season 6 should be its last
Cobra Kai season five spoilers ahead. Cobra Kai remains one of the biggest jewels in Netflix’s crown – which is pretty impressive considering it started life as a YouTube series. Since dropping in 2018, the continuation of The Karate Kid has proven to be one of the most...
Greatest UK Sitcom of the 2010s (part 1)
Not a lot of big name sitcoms in this first part but there’s some more well known sitcoms coming up. Obviously it’s an alphabetical list so if I’ve missed a sitcom please let me know, but don’t start sending me lists of sitcoms that come later in the alphabet.
Hollyoaks' Ray Quinn and fiancée Emily Ashleigh welcome baby girl – and share sweet name
Hollyoaks star Ray Quinn has welcomed a baby girl with his fiancée Emily Ashleigh. Actor and musician Ray announced the happy news by sharing a photo of the couple's hand holding up two black and white polaroid pictures – one showing the newborn wrapped in a blanket and the other showing the three members of the family together.
Team Alfie or team Phil?
I fell out of love with Alfie's character with his last storyline. He hasn't been around for how long? And now he's going to charge back in playing devoted dad and Kat's one true love. Please!. Posts: 1,781. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 13/09/22 - 00:25 #3. Phil. There should be...
