denverpioneers.com

Zanusso Locks Up Top-5 Finish in First Tournament of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of Denver women's golf team wrapped up its first tournament of the year on Tuesday, taking sixth at the Dick McGuire Invitational. The Pioneers jumped up two spots in the final round to finish with a two-day total of 877 (13-over). - UNM Championship...
denverpioneers.com

Feller's 90th-Minute Winner Takes Denver Past Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colorado – The University of Denver women's soccer team topped Colorado State 2-1 on the road on Sunday off a pair of goals from graduate student Sami Feller. Feller secured Denver's victory with the game winner in the 90th minute after junior Megan Prazich fed the ball up the center of the field. Feller stood tough and won a challenge against the CSU goalkeeper, striking the ball home to put DU up 2-1.
denverpioneers.com

[6/12] Denver Falls to San Diego State, 2-1

SAN DIEGO – The [6/12] University of Denver men's soccer program dropped its first match of the season, a 2-1 loss to San Diego State on Sunday night at the SDSU Sports Deck. All three goals were scored in less than an eight-minute span in the second half, with...
rrobserver.com

It was a happy Homecoming for the Rams

Rio Rancho High School celebrated its 2022 Homecoming contest the evening of Sept. 9 with visiting Organ Mountain High School, picking off five passes thrown by the Knights and winning the game, 20-13. Here is an array of photos from prior to the game’s kickoff, all shot by Gary Herron.
visitalbuquerque.org

Spend the Day at the New Mexico State Fair

For many New Mexicans, visiting the New Mexico State Fair at EXPO New Mexico, in the heart of Albuquerque, is a fall tradition. Cute and cuddly animals, distinctive fair food and thrilling rides all make for a fun day at the fair. I recently went to have some fun myself. Here’s a recap of everything I got to experience.
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Music Hall of fame will announce new inductees

The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame is proud to announce a handful of seven new inductees this year. They will be honoring them this weekend and want the community to join them. The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame honors musicians that have made an impact on music in New Mexico. They will announce the 2022 New Mexico Hall of Fame inductees, on September 16 with a dinner event at El Patron Restaurant, located at 10551 Montgomery Blvd NE Albuquerque NM 87111. Tickets per person are $89 to purchase tickets you can visit NMMHOF.org.
KRQE News 13

Injured Las Cruces high school athlete in critical condition

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces football player that collapsed on the field during a game last month has taken a turn for the worse. Organ Mountain High School captain Abraham Romero suffered a brain injury during a game against Deming on Aug. 26 and was placed in a medically induced coma. Over the weekend, […]
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Restaurants In Albuquerque Perfect For Outdoor Dining

When you visit Albuquerque, you’re visiting the food hall capital of the state. And with 310+ days of sunshine, sampling delicious local cuisine while marveling at outdoor sceneries of mountains, gardens, and the sky is something to be delighted about. With Albuquerque’s diverse, authentic New Mexican cuisine, Native American...
KRQE News 13

The 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday a new Green Chile Cheeseburger champion was crowned at the New Mexico State Fair. Seven restaurants from around New Mexico faced off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. This year’s winner was Sparky’s Burgers & BBQ from Hatch. Tuesday is the state fair’s military and […]
ladailypost.com

‘100 Things to Do in Albuquerque Before You Die’ Released

100 Things to Do in Albuquerque Before You Die’, 3rd Edition by Ashley M. Biggers has been released. Courtesy/Reedy Press. LOUIS, MO—Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of their newest guidebook, ‘100 Things to Do in Albuquerque Before You Die’, 3rd Edition by Ashley M. Biggers.
Daily Lobo

5 and Why: 5 yummy places to eat around Albuquerque

Albuquerque is a large city filled with amazing places to dine. According to University of New Mexico junior Evan Anaya, these five restaurants around Albuquerque are unmissable when considering a place to grab a bite with friends, on a date or alone. His suggestions might provide you with your next restful break from studying.
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
KOAT 7

Your guide to the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The 50th Annual Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta begins on Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 9. Organizers are planning a huge event to celebrate the big anniversary. Here's everything you need to know about this year’s Balloon Fiesta. Where is Balloon Fiesta?. How do I get there?. If you want...
KRQE News 13

Navy Week coming to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has been selected as one of 14 cities to host a week-long celebration. The United States Navy will be at the Center of the Greater Albuquerque Community for Navy Week, which starts today. Navy Week will run until September 18. The week of events will include bringing a variety of assets, […]
