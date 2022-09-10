Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
F1 driver Albon suffered 'respiratory failure' after surgery
MONZA, Italy (AP) — Formula One driver Alex Albon suffered “respiratory failure” and had to be put on a ventilator following complications from surgery. Albon was ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis on Saturday morning and underwent successful surgery but then had to be moved to intensive care as he required assistance breathing, his Williams team said in a statement on Monday.
Comments / 0