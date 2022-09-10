Read full article on original website
Missoula PaddleHeads take Game 1 from Billings Mustangs
BILLINGS — Brandon Riley and Jared Akins homered early and the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads opened the Pioneer League baseball playoffs Monday night with a bang in beating the Billings Mustangs 6-2 at Dehler Park. The PaddleHeads, who are the reigning league champions, received a solo home run to right...
Montana’s inconsistent offense, special teams leaves more to be desired
MISSOULA — Montana’s first three offensive drives Saturday looked similar to their first three drives the previous week. The Griz scored a touchdown, went three-and-out and followed with a touchdown on their third drive. The difference this week was they were in position to score a touchdown on their fourth drive and create a three-touchdown lead midway through the second quarter.
ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast
————— 032 FPUS55 KMSO 140933. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of rain early in the morning, then. chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in. the late morning and afternoon. Haze and areas of smoke through. the day. Widespread fog in the morning. Chance of...
No Grass Creek fire east of Deer Lodge now at 424 acres
The No Grass Creek fire in Powell County on the west end of the Helena Ranger District was listed Monday afternoon at 424 acres, U.S. Forest officials said. The fire, reported at 3:47 p.m. Sunday, is on Forest Service-managed land in/around Blackfoot Meadows east of Deer Lodge. It is in the Electric Peak Inventoried Roadless Area and is not threatening any homes or private property at this time, U.S. Forest officials said.
