(WSYR-TV) — The roots of the Women’s Rights Movement stretch back to the early 1800s, and one of the earliest national gatherings was right here in Syracuse. This past weekend was the 170th anniversary of the third National Women’s Rights Convention, which was held in Central New York. The convention focused on not only women’s right to vote, but also a deeper sense of the inequalities between men and women. The convention happened four years after the legendary Seneca Falls Convention in 1848.

