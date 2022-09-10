Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Orange Defense leads the way in Syracuse Men’s Soccer’s third straight win
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- During the intense Syracuse vs. Niagara game on September 13, No. 16 got the job done, earning Syracuse yet another victory. Syracuse is now 5-0-1 on the season, the best start to a season since 2016. With many on the edge of their seats, wondering if it...
localsyr.com
Bergeron earns ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron has earned ACC lineman of the Week after his performance in Saturday’s 48-14 win over UConn. The junior captain played 65 snaps, had five knockdown blocks and allowed just one pressure . Bergeron led an offensive line unit that...
localsyr.com
Coolest day in 3 months despite the sun today!
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) More of a fall feel in the air today, and it’s the first day Syracuse hasn’t reached 70+ degrees since June 19th! How long does this fall feel last? Find out below. TODAY – FRIDAY:. Beyond Wednesday’s cold front passage, it cooler than average,...
localsyr.com
CBA kicks off a new school year with new facility and new principal
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at Christian Brothers Academy are back in the classroom this week. The new school year began on Monday, and with the return comes several changes at the Junior-Senior High School. Students at Christian Brothers Academy may realize the alterations to the fitness center. A...
localsyr.com
Some apples will be smaller, but sweeter due to lack of rain
LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Owners for apple orchards across Central New York say the dry summer is affecting the apple crop this year. Eddie Brennan, President for Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in Lafayette, says they could have used more rain in July and August. “It was a very dry summer...
localsyr.com
Sicilian Breeze Italian Ice will be at Festa Italiana
(WSYR-TV) — It’s all about Italian food and Italian culture here in Syracuse this weekend. With Festa Italiana set to kick off this Friday in downtown Syracuse, there are lots of good food options to know about ahead of time. One of those is Sicilian Breeze Italian Ice....
localsyr.com
Shrader named to Davey O’Brien Great 8 for Week 2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Quarterback Garrett Shrader has been named one of the Davey O’Brien Great 8 Performers of the Week after his stellar 20-of-23 passing day vs. UConn on Saturday. Shrader had a .870 completion percentage and was responsible for five touchdowns in the 48-14 route...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Common Council approves final drawings of city’s district maps
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Common Council approved new district election maps in a tight 5 to 4 vote on Monday. This is the first time city maps will be redrawn in 20 years and by an all citizens independent commission. COUNCILORS WHO VOTED YES:. RASHEDA CALDWELL. MICHAEL...
localsyr.com
Baldwinsville school band director to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
(WSYR-TV) — The historic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is usually on in many households to celebrate the holiday. For next year’s parade on November 23, 2023, there will be a familiar Central New York face to look out for. https://www.bville.org/teacherpage.cfm?teacher=8242Casey Vanderstouw, the Baldwinsville Central School District school...
localsyr.com
Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
localsyr.com
Women’s suffrage movement has Syracuse roots
(WSYR-TV) — The roots of the Women’s Rights Movement stretch back to the early 1800s, and one of the earliest national gatherings was right here in Syracuse. This past weekend was the 170th anniversary of the third National Women’s Rights Convention, which was held in Central New York. The convention focused on not only women’s right to vote, but also a deeper sense of the inequalities between men and women. The convention happened four years after the legendary Seneca Falls Convention in 1848.
localsyr.com
Central Square Apple Festival returns
(WSYR-TV) — As we head into fall, we head into apple season. With that comes apple pies, apple fritters, and everything else apple-related. The Hasting Lions Club is pulling things together for the 37th annual Central Square Apple Festival happening on Sept. 24 and 25. Denise Porter and Sue Henderson are co-chairing the festival, which is back after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.
localsyr.com
La Festa Italiana brings entertainment and street closures to downtown
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The La Festa Italiana event is back and set to begin on September 16 in front of City Hall in downtown Syracuse. In order to set the event up, present, and breakdown the event, the following streets will be closed:. Festival set-up in the lot adjacent to...
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: YO! BURRITO in Manlius temporarily closed, diner to open in location
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- YO! BURRITO is closed…for now. The fast-casual Mexican restaurant opened in 2021 in the Limestone Commons Plaza off West Seneca Turnpike in Manlius. One of the owners, Mark Bullis, says that the takeout-only restaurant was always just an incubator concept with plans to expand the restaurant to dine-in service.
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Flat Rock location in Oswego is getting a makeover
(WSYR-TV)- Joseph Harrington sent the Your Stories Team the following question:. Sheldon Beach is located on the waterfront known as Flat Rock. It’s near the SUNY Oswego campus and the Oswego Steam Station. Mayor Billy Barlow described the Flat Rock location as a secret hideout for college students. Now,...
