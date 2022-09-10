ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Bergeron earns ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron has earned ACC lineman of the Week after his performance in Saturday’s 48-14 win over UConn. The junior captain played 65 snaps, had five knockdown blocks and allowed just one pressure . Bergeron led an offensive line unit that...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Coolest day in 3 months despite the sun today!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) More of a fall feel in the air today, and it’s the first day Syracuse hasn’t reached 70+ degrees since June 19th! How long does this fall feel last? Find out below. TODAY – FRIDAY:. Beyond Wednesday’s cold front passage, it cooler than average,...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

CBA kicks off a new school year with new facility and new principal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at Christian Brothers Academy are back in the classroom this week. The new school year began on Monday, and with the return comes several changes at the Junior-Senior High School. Students at Christian Brothers Academy may realize the alterations to the fitness center. A...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
Solvay, NY
City
Phoenix, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Canastota, NY
City
Frankfort, NY
City
Homer, NY
City
Skaneateles, NY
City
Onondaga, NY
City
Sandy Creek, NY
Syracuse, NY
Football
City
Whitesboro, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Auburn, NY
City
Marcellus, NY
City
Cortland, NY
localsyr.com

Some apples will be smaller, but sweeter due to lack of rain

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Owners for apple orchards across Central New York say the dry summer is affecting the apple crop this year. Eddie Brennan, President for Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in Lafayette, says they could have used more rain in July and August. “It was a very dry summer...
LAFAYETTE, NY
localsyr.com

Sicilian Breeze Italian Ice will be at Festa Italiana

(WSYR-TV) — It’s all about Italian food and Italian culture here in Syracuse this weekend. With Festa Italiana set to kick off this Friday in downtown Syracuse, there are lots of good food options to know about ahead of time. One of those is Sicilian Breeze Italian Ice....
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Shrader named to Davey O’Brien Great 8 for Week 2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Quarterback Garrett Shrader has been named one of the Davey O’Brien Great 8 Performers of the Week after his stellar 20-of-23 passing day vs. UConn on Saturday. Shrader had a .870 completion percentage and was responsible for five touchdowns in the 48-14 route...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
localsyr.com

Baldwinsville school band director to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

(WSYR-TV) — The historic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is usually on in many households to celebrate the holiday. For next year’s parade on November 23, 2023, there will be a familiar Central New York face to look out for. https://www.bville.org/teacherpage.cfm?teacher=8242Casey Vanderstouw, the Baldwinsville Central School District school...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
CANASTOTA, NY
localsyr.com

Women’s suffrage movement has Syracuse roots

(WSYR-TV) — The roots of the Women’s Rights Movement stretch back to the early 1800s, and one of the earliest national gatherings was right here in Syracuse. This past weekend was the 170th anniversary of the third National Women’s Rights Convention, which was held in Central New York. The convention focused on not only women’s right to vote, but also a deeper sense of the inequalities between men and women. The convention happened four years after the legendary Seneca Falls Convention in 1848.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Central Square Apple Festival returns

(WSYR-TV) — As we head into fall, we head into apple season. With that comes apple pies, apple fritters, and everything else apple-related. The Hasting Lions Club is pulling things together for the 37th annual Central Square Apple Festival happening on Sept. 24 and 25. Denise Porter and Sue Henderson are co-chairing the festival, which is back after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Night Fever#High School Football#Football Season#Class C#Corcoran#American Football#Newschannel 9#Baldwinsville#Cva#Itc#Westhill#Norwich#Port Byron Union Springs
localsyr.com

Your Stories Q&A: Flat Rock location in Oswego is getting a makeover

(WSYR-TV)- Joseph Harrington sent the Your Stories Team the following question:. Sheldon Beach is located on the waterfront known as Flat Rock. It’s near the SUNY Oswego campus and the Oswego Steam Station. Mayor Billy Barlow described the Flat Rock location as a secret hideout for college students. Now,...
OSWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy