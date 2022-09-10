Gwyneth Paltrow is in London this week for the opening of the Goop shop within Harvey Nichols, and at an event to launch the space, she returned to an outfit that she first wore 22 years ago. The satin green skirt and top by Donna Karan, which she wore in the film Great Expectations in1998, is one of those outfits that's constantly trending on Pinterest and is considered the epitome of easy summer dressing. In London this week, Gwyneth wore a dress by Tse with an in-built satin maxi skirt and a roll-neck top in the exact same shade of green, proving its an outfit that remains just as relevant two decades later.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO