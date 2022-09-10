Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 29, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of suspicious activity in the area of Stewart Drive and Blanchard- Elk Drive in Blanchard at 5:07 a.m. K9 deployment was requested...
James H. 'Butch' Low Jr., 69
James H. 'Butch' Low Jr., 69
James H. "Butch" Low Jr., 69, of Priest River, Idaho, passed away Sept. 4, 2022. He died peacefully at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Hayden, Idaho. Butch was born on the military base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C., in 1952. He then moved with his family to Priest River shortly after. He married his wife, Cindy Troudt, on April 8, 1972, and they had their first son, Scott, on Sept. 12, 1972. They had their second son, Travis, on Aug. 15, 1982.
Panhandle fire update for Sept. 15
Panhandle fire update for Sept. 15
With the recent precipitation which moved through the panhandle, wildland fire crews received some much-needed help on the many firelines they are currently working. As of Sept. 14, Idaho Panhandle National Forests Fire Public Affairs officer Kary Maddox explained that there are four major incidents that crews are still working to contain and control.
Annie A. (Leach) Poelstra
Annie A. (Leach) Poelstra
Annie A. (Leach) Poelstra, formerly of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at her home in The Royal Plaza in Lewiston, Idaho. Annie was born Aug. 25, 1931, to Alice M. Williams and Lawrence Leach in Radersburg, Mont. Annie lived an amazing 91 years, never knowing a...
ICL hosting lake program
ICL hosting lake program
The Kinnikinnick Native Plant Society program, “North Idaho Lakes Conservation Program” will be held Saturday. Presented by Brad Smith and Jennifer Ekstrom, from the Idaho Conservation League, the program will begin at 10 a.m. The program will be presented to both in-person and Zoom audiences. In-person attendance will...
Best Shot - Sept. 13, 2022
Best Shot - Sept. 13, 2022
Janelle Chenoweth captured this Best Shot of a champion pie eater at the Bonner County Fair in late August. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Steven 'Mac' McCrery
Steven 'Mac' McCrery
Steven “Mac” McCrery passed away on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at his beloved Lake Pend Oreille home. Mac was born to Edna and Bill McCrery in Lewiston, Idaho, on July 22, 1950. He was an accomplished goldsmith, artist, game inventor, storyteller and an all-around great, great guy. He was very proud to have earned his Order of the Arrow as an Eagle Scout. Mac could go anywhere and make a new friend and talk to anyone about anything. He had a joyous spirit and he always said he was born with the Happy Gene. He saw beauty everywhere and loved his life.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Sept. 13, 2022
One of the longest football win strings by one Idaho high school over another came to an end Friday when Bonners Ferry beat Sandpoint for the first time since 1945. The Badgers, meeting their arch rivals for the first time on their new home field, won 13-7. In 1945 and for years prior, the schools met twice each year. Sandpoint won the first game that fateful year when football was being revived after a three-year layoff due to WWII. That score was 7-6, but Bonners rebounded for a 7-0 victory later. It has been all Sandpoint since, except in 1955, when the clubs had a scoreless tie.
High schooler drives Nordman stage
High schooler drives Nordman stage
Five kids from PREP Alternative High School and Cindy Rogers, the local Americorps representative for the Lewis-Clark Service Corps division, have spearheaded a drive for school supplies. The project is in conjunction with the Newport/Priest River Rotary Club’s water well project in Kenya. 30 Years Ago — 1992.
Elijah Lee Harkins
Elijah Lee Harkins
Elijah Lee Harkins, beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother, has immigrated to his heavenly homeland, going “further up and further in.”. Elijah was born to Todd and Julie Harkins on May 31, 2006 in Weston, Wis. During his birth, he had a brain injury, an event which resulted in cerebral palsy and elevated an “ordinary” life to one marked by great difficulty and challenge.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Second grizzly euthanized after repeated livestock attacks
NAPLES — A large adult male grizzly bear was euthanized Monday after repeated livestock attacks. It is the second grizzly bear to be euthanized in Boundary County in 2022. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services made the decision to euthanize the grizzly near the town of Naples.
City hosting dog park meeting
City hosting dog park meeting
SANDPOINT — The city will hold its first meeting Monday to discuss Sandpoint’s first public dog park project. The meeting will be held at the picnic shelter at War Memorial Field near the docks and restroom. The meeting is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. City Administrator Jennifer...
'We're surrounded by fires'
'We're surrounded by fires'
Air quality is officially "unhealthy" throughout North Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday morning to notify residents in the five northern counties of the degraded air quality caused by wildfire smoke. The current air quality index for the Coeur d'Alene area is especially...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Letter to the editor: Preserving our way of life?
Is it just me or do others feel outraged at the selling off of Bonner County and our precious way of life?. 1-On one side of the equation, our new Planning Director buys a.6.27-acre parcel, zoned suburban, breaking it into four lots, three of which would be 1-acre lots. Lots in suburban zones are only allowed to be one acre where urban water is available and held to 2.5-acres where urban and sewer water services are not available (BC Code §12-412).
Museum sets birthday celebration
Museum sets birthday celebration
In 1972, a small group of local history buffs, led by K.T. Littlefield, applied for incorporation of a new nonprofit: the Bonner County Historical Society. Over the next six years, they raised over $50,000 to build the Bonner County History Museum in Lakeview Park. Their energy and enthusiasm for local history brought to life an organization that has supported this community for decades, providing robust education programming, exhibits, and research resources to local and visitors.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Crews make gains on fire objectives
BONNERS FERRY — Fire crews are making great strides on incident objections aimed at helping bring the Kootenai River Complex under control, U.S. Forest Service officials said Tuesday. With 346 fire personnel fighting the fire, completion rate on those objectives have increased to 79%, officials said. "The completion percentage...
School News - Sept. 13, 2022
School News - Sept. 13, 2022
The Bonner County Democrats have announced that Caiya Yanik, a 2022 graduate from Clark Fork High School, is the recipient of the Erik Bruhjell Memorial Scholarship. Yanik was presented the scholarship this summer. Neuder named to dean's list. Julia Neuder of Sandpoint has been named to the spring 2022 dean's...
Bonner County Daily Bee
State of the Scotchmans promises wilderness fun
It’s been another busy year in the work to save the area's wild backyard, and as always, Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness is excited to update the public on their progress. Enter the State of the Scotchmans. A celebration of another year of wilderness work, the event features fun,...
BCHS sets annual meeting
BCHS sets annual meeting
SANDPOINT — The Bonner County Historical Society is hosting its annual membership meeting on Friday. The meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the Bonner County History Museum, 611 S. Ella Ave. The annual meeting will be followed by BCHS's 50th birthday party. The...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Planning seeks to amend county code
SANDPOINT — Bonner County Planning is seeking to make changes to its zoning and recording policies. The amendments, which will be presented for discussion Sept. 21, would clarify and expedite alterations to the zoning map. Bonner County Planning Department officials said that Amendment 0007-22 would clarify and expedite alterations to the zoning map.
