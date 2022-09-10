It is hard to imagine that Steph Curry has regrets about many things, especially coming off of one of the most decorated seasons of his career. But the Golden State Warriors point guard and reigning NBA Finals MVP recently revealed to Rolling Stone a situation he wishes he had approached differently: A 2014 playoff game against the LA Clippers that followed team owner Donald Sterling being exposed for racist behavior.

