A driver fled the scene in a two-vehicle accident in Aberdeen Sunday. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 1 South and Roseland Road at 8 p.m. The accident occurred when the driver of a Dodge Charger attempted to cross U.S. 1 from Roseland Road, according to authorities on the scene. The driver reportedly pulled into the path of a Lincoln Continental. The impact sent the Lincoln through the median, crossing U.S. 1 northbound lanes and coming to stop just off the road.

ABERDEEN, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO