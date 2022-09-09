ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

The Richmond Observer

Changes coming soon to Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Discovery Place KIDS is getting a makeover. Representatives of the interactive science museum met with both the Richmond County Board of Commissioners and Rockingham City Council Tuesday to present plans for new exhibits. Tifferny White, chief learning officer for Discovery Place, said museums typically look at making...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

The Party Outback is coming

LAURINBURG — Petey Pablo, Craig Campbell, Demun Jones, Nu Breed & Jesse Howard, Bryan Martin, Justin Champagne, Lenny Cooper, Shallow Side, and more are set to hit the stage at ‘The Party Outback’ 2022 at Outback ATV Park in Laurinburg across a 3-day music festival on September 29th, 30th, and October 1st curated by Encompass Events.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg, NC
The Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Economic Development Corporation breaks ground on industrial incubator

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Economic Development Corporation held a groundbreaking on Tuesday for a 50,000-square foot Industrial Incubator. Representatives from NC House of Representatives, Scotland County Commissioners, City of Laurinburg, and North Carolina Southeast Partnership were participants in the event. By being proactive and preparing for the future, SCEDC...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
heraldadvocate.com

United Way of Chesterfield County shares updates

CHESTERFIELD – United Way of Chesterfield County has undergone major changes since June 2020. Longtime director Margaret Plettinger Mitchell retired. In addition to her retirement, we lost several board members due to job changes and the death of Mrs. Doretha McDuffee. The UWCC is under the direction of the Chesterfield County Coordinating Council (CCCC) and UWCC Board of Directors.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
The Laurinburg Exchange

Brewington’s Gamble on College Pays Off Big

HAMLET — Sometimes the cards that life gives you may not be the best hand that you can play, but for Kelvin Brewington of Hamlet, he took a gamble on his hopes and dreams and it paid off. Brewington graduated from Richmond Community College’s Information Technology program in May....
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

UPDATE: Five-year-old FOUND AND SAFE

WAGRAM —UPDATE: According to Scotland County Schools and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Samiyah Cromartie has been found and is safe. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is in the early stages of a search for a missing elementary student. According to Capt. Randy Dover, deputies are looking...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Death investigation underway in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — NC Highway Patrol is investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Academy Road in Scotland County, according to officials. Right now, officials said it's not clear the circumstances surrounding the death. ABC15 is told more information could be released Friday.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Driver flees scene in Aberdeen accident

A driver fled the scene in a two-vehicle accident in Aberdeen Sunday. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 1 South and Roseland Road at 8 p.m. The accident occurred when the driver of a Dodge Charger attempted to cross U.S. 1 from Roseland Road, according to authorities on the scene. The driver reportedly pulled into the path of a Lincoln Continental. The impact sent the Lincoln through the median, crossing U.S. 1 northbound lanes and coming to stop just off the road.
ABERDEEN, NC

