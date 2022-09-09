Read full article on original website
Changes coming soon to Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Discovery Place KIDS is getting a makeover. Representatives of the interactive science museum met with both the Richmond County Board of Commissioners and Rockingham City Council Tuesday to present plans for new exhibits. Tifferny White, chief learning officer for Discovery Place, said museums typically look at making...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Sunny Oaks Farm in Albemarle: pumpkins, petting zoo, flower bar, more…
Sunny Oaks Farm, at 24522 NC 24/27 Hwy, Albemarle, is a small family farm that grows flowers, pumpkins, gourds, and more. The farm is about 45 minutes from the center of Charlotte, but for those to the east of Charlotte, like in Mint Hill, it’s very convenient. Fall is...
Manufacturer to build $10M facility in Lumberton, creating dozens of jobs
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that a company is investing more than $10.9 million in a new processing operation in Lumberton. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers, an organic raw materials manufacturer, will create 41 jobs for its Lumberton location, according to a press release. The new positions will average an annual salary […]
The Party Outback is coming
LAURINBURG — Petey Pablo, Craig Campbell, Demun Jones, Nu Breed & Jesse Howard, Bryan Martin, Justin Champagne, Lenny Cooper, Shallow Side, and more are set to hit the stage at ‘The Party Outback’ 2022 at Outback ATV Park in Laurinburg across a 3-day music festival on September 29th, 30th, and October 1st curated by Encompass Events.
The Laurinburg Exchange
Scotland County Economic Development Corporation breaks ground on industrial incubator
LAURINBURG — Scotland County Economic Development Corporation held a groundbreaking on Tuesday for a 50,000-square foot Industrial Incubator. Representatives from NC House of Representatives, Scotland County Commissioners, City of Laurinburg, and North Carolina Southeast Partnership were participants in the event. By being proactive and preparing for the future, SCEDC...
Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol gives NC woman a $20,000 check
GREENSBORO, N.C. — “We just pulled up in front of the winner's apartment. There's a lot of cars here, but I don't know if she's home,” said Howie of the Publishers Clearing House prize patrol in a YouTube video. Demetria from Fayetteville, North Carolina got a big...
Deadly cat disease prompts Lee County to stop taking in new cats
Sanford, N.C. — Officials with the Lee County Animal Shelter announced Monday they are unable to take in anymore cats due to a deadly disease spreading that could be through their shelter. The shelter will not be able to accept cats again until Sept. 26. Feline panleukopenia, also called...
heraldadvocate.com
United Way of Chesterfield County shares updates
CHESTERFIELD – United Way of Chesterfield County has undergone major changes since June 2020. Longtime director Margaret Plettinger Mitchell retired. In addition to her retirement, we lost several board members due to job changes and the death of Mrs. Doretha McDuffee. The UWCC is under the direction of the Chesterfield County Coordinating Council (CCCC) and UWCC Board of Directors.
The Laurinburg Exchange
Brewington’s Gamble on College Pays Off Big
HAMLET — Sometimes the cards that life gives you may not be the best hand that you can play, but for Kelvin Brewington of Hamlet, he took a gamble on his hopes and dreams and it paid off. Brewington graduated from Richmond Community College’s Information Technology program in May....
NC rehab center staff member sold drugs to those seeking treatment, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County rehab center staff member allegedly sold drugs to those in the program seeking treatment, according to deputies. Donald Suggs, 51, who is a staff member at the facility, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle, felony conspiracy […]
UPDATE: Five-year-old FOUND AND SAFE
WAGRAM —UPDATE: According to Scotland County Schools and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Samiyah Cromartie has been found and is safe. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is in the early stages of a search for a missing elementary student. According to Capt. Randy Dover, deputies are looking...
Reward offered for information about Unlimited Tax fire
LUMBERTON — A $5,000 reward has been offered by the owner of the Unlimited Taxes & More building, Nejlai Mitchell, for any information l
troy.nc.us
Request for Bids on Surplus PW Vehicles and Equipment
Next⇒ Request for Proposals Town of Troy Senior Center Renovation Project.
Centre Daily
Graduate of drug rehab caught dealing drugs to people in treatment, NC sheriff says
A man who graduated from a drug rehabilitation program and became a staff member there is accused of selling drugs to people in treatment at the facility, according to a North Carolina sheriff’s office. “You can’t make this stuff up,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement....
wpde.com
Death investigation underway in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — NC Highway Patrol is investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Academy Road in Scotland County, according to officials. Right now, officials said it's not clear the circumstances surrounding the death. ABC15 is told more information could be released Friday.
sandhillssentinel.com
Driver flees scene in Aberdeen accident
A driver fled the scene in a two-vehicle accident in Aberdeen Sunday. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 1 South and Roseland Road at 8 p.m. The accident occurred when the driver of a Dodge Charger attempted to cross U.S. 1 from Roseland Road, according to authorities on the scene. The driver reportedly pulled into the path of a Lincoln Continental. The impact sent the Lincoln through the median, crossing U.S. 1 northbound lanes and coming to stop just off the road.
911 calls make evident chaos after shooting at Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall
Fayetteville, N.C. — Visitors both inside and outside of Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall called 911 in a panic Aug. 25 when shots rang out in a parking lot. Recordings of the calls were released Monday to WRAL News, and they make clear the callers' confusion and fear. One of...
Richmond County deputies recover gun stolen from S.C.
ROCKINGHAM — Deputies responding to a domestic call didn’t find any signs of assault, but they did find a stolen handgun. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to a home Monday for a domestic-related issue, but after speaking with both parties, found no indication of assault.
sandhillssentinel.com
Register of Deeds provides free service to protect against real estate fraud
Moore County Register of Deeds Judy D. Martin announced the Moore County Register of Deeds Office has implemented, free of charge to the public, the Real Estate Recording Notification Service Fraud Alert. The service process is as follows:. *Documents are recorded in the official records of Moore County. *The identity...
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland sheriff: Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
A shooting Friday night left one man dead and another seriously injured, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were dispatched just after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 to a shooting near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive. The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that two men...
