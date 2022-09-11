ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian County Sheriff's Office Deputy Dies After Heart Attack

By News 9
 5 days ago
On Thursday, the Canadian County Sheriff's Department lost one of their own.

Deputy Justin Baxter died of a heart attack.

Tiffany Baxter describes her husband Justin as a loving husband, a caring father, a family man and a public servant.

"He was such a kind and gentle man that would give you the shirt off his back."

Justin Baxter died suddenly on September 8th.

Tiffany says Justin suffered from a heart attack several years prior but recovered.

Justin had served in the National Guard for 7 years and first joined law enforcement in 2020.

He worked in the communities of Canton and Geary, then he fulfilled his dream of being a Canadian County Sheriff's Deputy.

Justin and Tiffany enjoyed hunting, spending time together and raising their two girls.

"I couldn't have picked a better man to have children with, our oldest Kayla is wrapped around his finger."

