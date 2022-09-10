ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

toplaxrecruits.com

.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit Springside Chestnut Hill (PA) 2023 DEF/MF George commits to Maryland

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (PA) 2023 defender/midfielder Fallon George of Reign LC has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at the University of Maryland. Fallon George profile:. High school: Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (of Oreland, PA) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Defense, Midfield. College committed to: University of...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
VISTA.Today

Two Chester County Schools Among U.S. News Best Colleges

Two Chester County schools have found their place on the recently released U.S. News Best Colleges rankings for 2022-2023, writes Sean Adams for the Philadelphia Inquirer. To determine the ranking, U.S. News compared colleges across the nation based on 17 indicators of academic quality, including average six-year graduation rate, average first-year student retention rate, and student-faculty ratio.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Delaware County Leadership: Mike Missanelli

Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney that debuted yesterday afternoon immediately following the Eagles’ season opener in Detroit, spoke to DELCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Competition Fierce for Teachers as Upper Darby Holds on

Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dan McGarry Is still hiring teachers two weeks after school started, writes Aubri Juhasz for WHYY. The vacancy list numbers at 70, though candidates have been recommended for 40 of those positions. That’s still not a guarantee. “I tell my team, ‘Until they’re actually...
UPPER DARBY, PA
townandtourist.com

17 Best Bottomless Brunch Spots in Philadelphia, PA (Top Rated!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. No doubt, Philadelphia is the largest and most populous city in Pennsylvania. As a result, the town holds promises of fun and exciting activities, from hitting the gym and grabbing a French toast to brunching. Of course, grabbing a brunch is one of the best ways to catch fun with your friends, especially on weekends.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare adds Hockessin physician practice

Quality Family Physicians in Hockessin has joined ChristianaCare’s network of primary care practices. The new name of the practice is ChristianaCare Primary Care at Stone Mill. The practice has been led by Kathleen Willey, M.D., since 1999. With the addition of the practice, ChristianaCare now operates 30 primary care...
HOCKESSIN, DE
PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Townhouse with Bonus Trinity in Grad Hospital

Actually, this handsome old townhouse comes with two-thirds of a trinity included. Together, the two properties are loaded with potential. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I doubt that the owner of this property was thinking this way, but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Lower Merion’s Dolobran Estate, Created for RMS Titanic’s Commissioning Executive, on Sale for $3.3M

The Dolobran Estate in Haverford, designed by the renowned Victoria-era architect Frank Furness for Clement A. Griscom, a shipping magnate associated with the Titanic, is on the market for $3.295 million, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is located at 231 Laurel Lane, Haverford....
HAVERFORD, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester-Based Company Aims to Rattle Condiment Market

Paul Lehmann and Carl Starkey, former coworkers at West Chester’s Westtown School athletics department, are hoping to disrupt the condiment market with their environmentally friendly alternatives, writes Jenn Lad for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The pair wanted to reduce the plastic waste left over after using condiments, so they came...
WEST CHESTER, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Racing in the rain: Bucks County Classic held in Doylestown

The 18th edition of the Bucks County Classic made a splash in Doylestown last weekend. Held on a rainy Sept. 11, the cycling event featured multiple race fields for USA Cycling licensed racers including a Masters race, Amateur Women, Eagle Power Turf and Tractor Amateur Men, Doylestown Health Pro Women and Thompson Pro Men.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Strong serving lifts Pope John Paul II girls volleyball over Methacton in battle of undefeateds

FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> Pope John Paul II has been a giant, but on the road at Methacton, it was a clash of the titans. Both girls volleyball squads entered Monday’s PAC crossover matchup with undefeated records and plenty of momentum roughly midway through September. In a massive tilt between the two, the Golden Panthers took it in straight sets (25-19, 25-15, 25-16).
NORRISTOWN, PA
mainlinetoday.com

The Top Destinations for a Fall Getaway in Philadelphia

If you’re looking for a vacation that’s close to home, take a short trip to Philadelphia for the perfect autumn retreat near the Main Line. Soaring gas prices may make you think twice about a major vacation this autumn. As luck would have it, we have a world-class destination right in our backyard. Here’s some help in planning the perfect weekend getaway to Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

West Pharmaceutical to Add 225 Jobs in Pennsylvania

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. West Pharmaceutical Services announced it would expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

