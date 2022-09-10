Read full article on original website
.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit Springside Chestnut Hill (PA) 2023 DEF/MF George commits to Maryland
Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (PA) 2023 defender/midfielder Fallon George of Reign LC has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at the University of Maryland. Fallon George profile:. High school: Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (of Oreland, PA) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Defense, Midfield. College committed to: University of...
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Upper Merion (PA) 2023 DEF/LSM McCormick commits to Manhattan
Upper Merion (PA) 2023 defenseman/LSM Truman McCormick of Freedom Lacrosse Club has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Manhattan College. High school: Upper Merion (King of Prussia, PA) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Defense, LSM. College committed to: Manhattan College. Club team: Freedom Lacrosse Club. Lacrosse honors:...
Two Chester County Schools Among U.S. News Best Colleges
Two Chester County schools have found their place on the recently released U.S. News Best Colleges rankings for 2022-2023, writes Sean Adams for the Philadelphia Inquirer. To determine the ranking, U.S. News compared colleges across the nation based on 17 indicators of academic quality, including average six-year graduation rate, average first-year student retention rate, and student-faculty ratio.
Delaware County Leadership: Mike Missanelli
Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney that debuted yesterday afternoon immediately following the Eagles’ season opener in Detroit, spoke to DELCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
2022 Miss Black Pa., from Lansdale, Succeeds in ‘Pageant System that Had the Same Moral Compass as Me’
Penn State Abington senior Molaea-Rene Goodman — whose platform focused on reducing the stigma surrounding mental health challenges among Black women — is the new Miss Black Pennsylvania. Regina Broscius did a banner job in her coverage of the win for Penn State News. “This pageant is not...
Competition Fierce for Teachers as Upper Darby Holds on
Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dan McGarry Is still hiring teachers two weeks after school started, writes Aubri Juhasz for WHYY. The vacancy list numbers at 70, though candidates have been recommended for 40 of those positions. That’s still not a guarantee. “I tell my team, ‘Until they’re actually...
17 Best Bottomless Brunch Spots in Philadelphia, PA (Top Rated!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. No doubt, Philadelphia is the largest and most populous city in Pennsylvania. As a result, the town holds promises of fun and exciting activities, from hitting the gym and grabbing a French toast to brunching. Of course, grabbing a brunch is one of the best ways to catch fun with your friends, especially on weekends.
ChristianaCare adds Hockessin physician practice
Quality Family Physicians in Hockessin has joined ChristianaCare’s network of primary care practices. The new name of the practice is ChristianaCare Primary Care at Stone Mill. The practice has been led by Kathleen Willey, M.D., since 1999. With the addition of the practice, ChristianaCare now operates 30 primary care...
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
On the Market: Townhouse with Bonus Trinity in Grad Hospital
Actually, this handsome old townhouse comes with two-thirds of a trinity included. Together, the two properties are loaded with potential. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I doubt that the owner of this property was thinking this way, but...
Lower Merion’s Dolobran Estate, Created for RMS Titanic’s Commissioning Executive, on Sale for $3.3M
The Dolobran Estate in Haverford, designed by the renowned Victoria-era architect Frank Furness for Clement A. Griscom, a shipping magnate associated with the Titanic, is on the market for $3.295 million, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is located at 231 Laurel Lane, Haverford....
West Chester-Based Company Aims to Rattle Condiment Market
Paul Lehmann and Carl Starkey, former coworkers at West Chester’s Westtown School athletics department, are hoping to disrupt the condiment market with their environmentally friendly alternatives, writes Jenn Lad for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The pair wanted to reduce the plastic waste left over after using condiments, so they came...
Racing in the rain: Bucks County Classic held in Doylestown
The 18th edition of the Bucks County Classic made a splash in Doylestown last weekend. Held on a rainy Sept. 11, the cycling event featured multiple race fields for USA Cycling licensed racers including a Masters race, Amateur Women, Eagle Power Turf and Tractor Amateur Men, Doylestown Health Pro Women and Thompson Pro Men.
Chester County Boasts One of Philadelphia’s 14 Most-Walkable Suburbs
Walkable suburbs and neighborhoods are currently all the rage in the real estate world as developers rush to add foot-friendly amenities to car-centric places. Meanwhile, towns in the Philadelphia region, including those in Chester County, were built for strolling in the first place, according to Philadelphia magazine. According to Walk...
Lobster Restaurant To Potentially Open New Spot in Morrisville, Their Third in Bucks County
A popular seafood chain might be opening this their third Bucks County location in Morrisville, bringing more lobster rolls to the area. Chris Rollins wrote about the new eatery for 94.5 PST. La La Lobster, a chain with locations in Yardley and Doylestown, will potentially be opening another spot in...
Strong serving lifts Pope John Paul II girls volleyball over Methacton in battle of undefeateds
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> Pope John Paul II has been a giant, but on the road at Methacton, it was a clash of the titans. Both girls volleyball squads entered Monday’s PAC crossover matchup with undefeated records and plenty of momentum roughly midway through September. In a massive tilt between the two, the Golden Panthers took it in straight sets (25-19, 25-15, 25-16).
The Top Destinations for a Fall Getaway in Philadelphia
If you’re looking for a vacation that’s close to home, take a short trip to Philadelphia for the perfect autumn retreat near the Main Line. Soaring gas prices may make you think twice about a major vacation this autumn. As luck would have it, we have a world-class destination right in our backyard. Here’s some help in planning the perfect weekend getaway to Philadelphia.
West Pharmaceutical to Add 225 Jobs in Pennsylvania
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. West Pharmaceutical Services announced it would expand...
