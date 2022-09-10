ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affton, MO

5 On Your Side

Guide: Fall events in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Fall temperatures and brisk winds will be blowing into St. Louis soon and some people are already matching that energy by breaking out their heavier jackets and pumpkin-spiced lattes. How about some places to spread those fall-like vibes around town? 5 On Your Side has created...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Ginworld St. Louis returns to celebrate all things gin

Since it began eight years ago, Ginworld St. Louis, a gin-centered festival, has centered on connection and education. This year, Ginworld St. Louis will host events from Sept. 12 through Sept. 18. The festival provides a place for distillers and consumers to come together and explore the botanical properties of gin through social events, tastings and seminars.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Longtime pitmaster Nathan Montgomery is now a part-owner of The Stellar Hog

When times got tough for The Stellar Hog due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its veteran pitmaster Nathan Montgomery was a pillar of support for the barbecue joint. "I was basically the only guy left from before [the pandemic]," Montgomery says. "There were points where I was like, 'Don't worry about paying me. Let's put the money into keeping this place going.'"
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found dead inside of north St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead inside of a north St. Louis City home Monday morning. St. Louis police said they found the man dead in a home in the 4400 block of N. 20th Street. An initial investigation found that the man was suffering from an unknown injury. Homicide detectives briefly took over and then the police department classified the death as suspicious and sudden and the medical examiner is taking over the investigation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man threatens to blow up Florissant Family Dollar

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A St. Louis County man was arrested for threatening to blow up a business. Brandon Shaw, 40, is charged with making a terroristic threat. Police say Shaw went into the Family Dollar on South New Florissant Road on August 28. He was playing loud music and an employee told him to turn it down. Employees were frightened after he said that he would blow up the building.
FLORISSANT, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imo’s meat delivery van stolen outside Arnold restaurant

A refrigerated van was stolen while it was parked outside the Local House Restaurant and Bar in Arnold while a delivery was being made. The white 2013 Ford Econoline, which belongs to the Imo’s Meat Co., was recovered in St. Louis, but $600 worth of meat that was in the van was missing, Arnold Police reported.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

75-Year-Old Farmington Woman Totals Car On Route C In St. Francois County

(St. Francois County) A Farmington woman was injured in a car accident Monday evening in St. Francois County. Highway patrol says 75-year-old Cheryl Oberreiter was driving westbound in a 2005 Nissan Murano when she approached the intersection of Route ‘C’ and ‘D’ and failed to stop at the stop sign. Oberreiter crossed the road and traveled off the west side of the road then struck a concrete boulder. Her car was totaled and Oberreiter received moderate injuries. She was taken to Parkland Health Center to treat her injuries.
FARMINGTON, MO
kfmo.com

