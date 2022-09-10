FLORISSANT, Mo. – A St. Louis County man was arrested for threatening to blow up a business. Brandon Shaw, 40, is charged with making a terroristic threat. Police say Shaw went into the Family Dollar on South New Florissant Road on August 28. He was playing loud music and an employee told him to turn it down. Employees were frightened after he said that he would blow up the building.

