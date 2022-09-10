Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
‘Into the Woods’ returns to Broadway with a pitch-perfect productionThe Tufts DailyNew York City, NY
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge does it again! Another home run to tie the game for the Yankees
Aaron Judge does it again! Another home run to tie the game for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox.
FOX Sports
How many of Adam Wainwright's non-Yadier Molina catchers does he remember?
On Wednesday at Busch Stadium, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will make history. For the 325th time, Molina will catch a Wainwright start, breaking the record held for nearly 50 years by Tigers battery Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who teamed up for 324 starts from 1962 to 1975. Molina...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belts 100th career home run vs. Rays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. helped the Toronto Blue Jays grab an early 1-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Rays, thanks to his solo dinger in the first inning. With the homer, Guerrero Jr. becomes the youngest Blue Jay to hit 100 career homers.
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani vs Aaron Judge: Braves' John Smoltz gives his vote for AL MVP | Flippin' Bats
Fox Sports’ Ben Verlander welcomes Atlanta Braves’ John Smoltz to talk about the heated AL MVP race between New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani. John Smoltz talks about who he believes should be AL MVP!
FOX Sports
Dodgers try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Diamondbacks
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-43, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (66-75, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks aiming to continue a four-game...
FOX Sports
Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday
Tampa Bay Rays (79-63, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-62, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 179 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -141, Rays +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
FOX Sports
After Dodgers' record clinch, here’s where they turn their attention next
For many Dodgers players, Tuesday's accomplishment was just the latest step. A day after securing a spot in the playoffs, the Dodgers tallied their 98th win of the season in Game 141 to clinch a division title faster than any other team in Los Angeles history. Pitcher Andrew Heaney joked...
FOX Sports
It's time for Giants to unleash receiver Kadarius Toney
Saquon Barkley was remarkable for the Giants on Sunday, showing everyone that he really might be back to his old form. He carried them, accounting for nearly half of their total offense. And the Giants can't continue to ask him to do that. The truth is that Barkley needs help...
