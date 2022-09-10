ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

heraldadvocate.com

Demetrius Knox named MCHS Boys head basketball coach

Marlboro County School District officials Coach Demetrius Knox has been named Boys Head Basketball Coach at Marlboro County High School. He is a native of Bennettsville and the son of Tabatha Dease and Laverne Knox. He has one daughter, Kaivoni Noriel Knox. Knox is a 2016 graduate of Marlboro County...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Bill Murray and a RiverDogs' Game 1 playoff win; on to Myrtle Beach

It’s not quite the kind of rivalry sparking heated loyalties and divided families on either side of downtown Georgetown. But an energetic crowd of 4,004 at Riley Park showed up to see the Charleston RiverDogs defeat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-1 in a Sept. 13 start to the best-of-three Carolina League South Division Championship Series.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Obituary September14, 2022

William Watson "Bill" McCullough, 74, died Monday, August 15, 2022, in his beloved town of Uzes in southern France after an illness. Graveside services will be 3 PM, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 3905 Big Woods Road, Kingstree, SC. Bill's family will receive friends at 4 PM following the service at 624 Cedar Swamp Road, Kingstree, SC.
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

BARNES, A Prentice, 82, of Seabrook Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. FRAZIER, Richard, 84, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home. KELLEY, Marilyn, 69, of North Charleston died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. LEUCK, John Frederick, 67, of Charleston died...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

BATES, Linda Gale, 80, of Mount Pleasant died Monday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. HAAK, Carmella Mary, 90, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville. JOHNSON, Leonard Mills, 85, of Charleston died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MILLER, Thomas...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Taco Boy becomes latest Charleston restaurant to expand beyond state lines

Taco Boy will soon join the ranks of Charleston-born businesses to expand beyond state lines. The offering at two upcoming outposts in Asheville, N.C., could foreshadow changes to come in Charleston, where Taco Boy has locations on Folly Beach, downtown and in Summerville. Taco Boy West Asheville will open at...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New dining concept proposed for darkened Mount Pleasant restaurant

A Mount Pleasant seafood restaurant that was open about a year has gone dark, and the owners are planning a new dining venture in its place. A sign on the door of the former Locals Seafood & Rawbar at 545 Belle Station Blvd. off Long Point Road states the closing is temporary and a new concept is coming soon.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
drivinvibin.com

Why Is Myrtle Beach Called Dirty Myrtle?

Are you looking for a beach vacation? Myrtle Beach may be right for you. But, first, you’ll want to know why it’s also known as Dirty Myrtle. We get into that and much more in this article. Keep reading to learn more about Myrtle Beach and why so...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Élevé: Tuna watermelon poke

The name is French for “elevated,” and for Élevé, the significance goes beyond the downtown restaurant’s rooftop locale. Atop the Grand Bohemian Hotel Charleston, executive chef Daniel Acosta combines Atlantic and Pacific influences to create a fresh, seasonal dish that manages to separate itself from the ordinary.
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Fiery crash in South Carolina leaves 4 dead

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed in Florence, South Carolina, in a fiery crash involving a vehicle and train, according to coroner Keith Von Lutcken. It happened Saturday at the railroad crossing at East Barboody and North Dargan Streets. Von Lutcken says it appears the vehicle was traveling...
FLORENCE, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County obituaries for Aug. 30 - Sept. 5

BURNETT, Dolly W., 97, of Goose Creek died Aug. 28. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel. CAMP, John P., 87, of Goose Creek died Aug. 28. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel. DYKES, Dorothy S., 85, of Goose Creek died Sept. 2. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. GAILLARD, Fredrick Kentrell,...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

A Charleston community hit hardest by flooding rallies, effects linger

The sun shone brightly on Gadsden Creek and the surrounding area the morning of Sept. 10 as residents went about their weekend after some were forced to stay at home due to significant flooding and rainfall. Residual effects of the flooding lingered, however. High tide paired with heavy rainfall had...
CHARLESTON, SC

