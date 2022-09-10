Read full article on original website
myhorrynews.com
High school notebook: Grainger’s passing development on display at Conway
Week after week, Carlton Terry is seeing more out of Devin Grainger. The Conway quarterback has found a variety of ways to improve. And most importantly is how he’s developing as a passer. “Last year, we said we were going to take our time with it and give him...
heraldadvocate.com
Demetrius Knox named MCHS Boys head basketball coach
Marlboro County School District officials Coach Demetrius Knox has been named Boys Head Basketball Coach at Marlboro County High School. He is a native of Bennettsville and the son of Tabatha Dease and Laverne Knox. He has one daughter, Kaivoni Noriel Knox. Knox is a 2016 graduate of Marlboro County...
The Post and Courier
Bill Murray and a RiverDogs' Game 1 playoff win; on to Myrtle Beach
It’s not quite the kind of rivalry sparking heated loyalties and divided families on either side of downtown Georgetown. But an energetic crowd of 4,004 at Riley Park showed up to see the Charleston RiverDogs defeat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-1 in a Sept. 13 start to the best-of-three Carolina League South Division Championship Series.
The Post and Courier
Obituary September14, 2022
William Watson "Bill" McCullough, 74, died Monday, August 15, 2022, in his beloved town of Uzes in southern France after an illness. Graveside services will be 3 PM, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 3905 Big Woods Road, Kingstree, SC. Bill's family will receive friends at 4 PM following the service at 624 Cedar Swamp Road, Kingstree, SC.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
BARNES, A Prentice, 82, of Seabrook Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. FRAZIER, Richard, 84, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home. KELLEY, Marilyn, 69, of North Charleston died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. LEUCK, John Frederick, 67, of Charleston died...
Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022
BATES, Linda Gale, 80, of Mount Pleasant died Monday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. HAAK, Carmella Mary, 90, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville. JOHNSON, Leonard Mills, 85, of Charleston died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MILLER, Thomas...
The Post and Courier
Taco Boy becomes latest Charleston restaurant to expand beyond state lines
Taco Boy will soon join the ranks of Charleston-born businesses to expand beyond state lines. The offering at two upcoming outposts in Asheville, N.C., could foreshadow changes to come in Charleston, where Taco Boy has locations on Folly Beach, downtown and in Summerville. Taco Boy West Asheville will open at...
The Post and Courier
New dining concept proposed for darkened Mount Pleasant restaurant
A Mount Pleasant seafood restaurant that was open about a year has gone dark, and the owners are planning a new dining venture in its place. A sign on the door of the former Locals Seafood & Rawbar at 545 Belle Station Blvd. off Long Point Road states the closing is temporary and a new concept is coming soon.
drivinvibin.com
Why Is Myrtle Beach Called Dirty Myrtle?
Are you looking for a beach vacation? Myrtle Beach may be right for you. But, first, you’ll want to know why it’s also known as Dirty Myrtle. We get into that and much more in this article. Keep reading to learn more about Myrtle Beach and why so...
The Post and Courier
Élevé: Tuna watermelon poke
The name is French for “elevated,” and for Élevé, the significance goes beyond the downtown restaurant’s rooftop locale. Atop the Grand Bohemian Hotel Charleston, executive chef Daniel Acosta combines Atlantic and Pacific influences to create a fresh, seasonal dish that manages to separate itself from the ordinary.
live5news.com
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury on one of Charleston’s most famous streets. The state’s insurance reserve fund is now paying the man $95,000 for his injury. The man filed a lawsuit which stated that...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
Tornado warning expires for areas of Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado warning issued Saturday afternoon for areas near Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties has expired. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, North Carolina, said on Twitter. The storm was moving to the northeast, and the warning included the communities […]
The Post and Courier
Letters: Charleston County should consider other housing success stories
I cannot attend Charleston County meetings to gather input about affordable housing, but I offer some ideas. Consider what Sea Pines Plantation on Hilton Head Island has done for its employees. The Post and Courier had an excellent article about how Sea Pines is providing affordable housing for workers. A...
SCDPS: At least 11 killed on South Carolina roadways last weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — At least 11 people were killed in five deadly crashes on South Carolina roads over the Sept. 9-11 weekend, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Two of the deadly crashes were responsible for eight of the 11 deaths, according to the SCDPS. One of the five deadly crashes […]
WYFF4.com
Fiery crash in South Carolina leaves 4 dead
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed in Florence, South Carolina, in a fiery crash involving a vehicle and train, according to coroner Keith Von Lutcken. It happened Saturday at the railroad crossing at East Barboody and North Dargan Streets. Von Lutcken says it appears the vehicle was traveling...
The Post and Courier
Proposed Charleston development includes hotel brand new to SC and 3 apartment buildings
A new 150-room hotel proposed for the third phase of a still-developing marshfront property on the Charleston peninsula will be the first of its brand in South Carolina. The next stage of development also includes three new apartment buildings, with two of them up to 12 stories tall. The city's...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County obituaries for Aug. 30 - Sept. 5
BURNETT, Dolly W., 97, of Goose Creek died Aug. 28. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel. CAMP, John P., 87, of Goose Creek died Aug. 28. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel. DYKES, Dorothy S., 85, of Goose Creek died Sept. 2. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. GAILLARD, Fredrick Kentrell,...
The Post and Courier
A Charleston community hit hardest by flooding rallies, effects linger
The sun shone brightly on Gadsden Creek and the surrounding area the morning of Sept. 10 as residents went about their weekend after some were forced to stay at home due to significant flooding and rainfall. Residual effects of the flooding lingered, however. High tide paired with heavy rainfall had...
