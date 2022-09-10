Read full article on original website
uncwsports.com
Seahawks Finish Second Following Record Round
PAWLEYS ISLAND, South Carolina – The UNCW women's golf team closed out the final round with program records of eight-under-par and a 276 score to finish in second place at the Golfweek Fall Challenge at the Caledonia Golf and Fish Club on Tuesday. The Seahawks reset the school's single-round...
uncwsports.com
Khine Paces Seahawks In Golfweek Fall Challenge
PAWLEYS ISLAND, South Carolina – Led by Phu Khine's two-under-par 69 score, the UNCW women's golf team opened play at the Golfweek Fall Challenge on Sunday at the Caledonia Golf and Fish Club. The Seahawks, who posted a 286-team score, sit in fourth place through the first round of...
uncwsports.com
Volleyball Drops Non-Conference Finale
ORLANDO, Fla. – Miami upended UNCW in a sweep on Sunday in the final match of the UCF Invitational for both teams in non-conference volleyball action at the UCF Venue. With the loss, the Seahawks, who went 1-2 against three NCAA Tournament participants on the weekend, closed out their non-conference schedule with a mark of 2-7 while the Hurricanes moved to 7-2. Miami broke away late in the first set, scoring six of the final nine points of the set for a 25-21 win. In the second set, UM opened a 15-7 lead on a kill by Yardimici and never looked back. In the final set, UNCW closed to within 16-15 following a kill byKatie Lanz, but the Hurricanes rattled off seven of the next eight points to build a 23-16 lead.
dukebasketballreport.com
Well This Is Different - Duke Football Is Sold Out This Saturday
Quite honestly, we weren’t sure what to expect from Mike Elko’s first season as Duke football coach, but we really didn’t expect significant excitement. We thought it would be a rebuilding year, you know? The team struggled last year and it’s not like you can count on a freshmen class to get things turned around. That can happen in basketball, but football? Not so much.
247Sports
Five things we learned from N.C. A&T's blowout loss to FCS champ NDSU
The North Carolina A&T State University Aggie football team is off to an 0-2. While this is nothing to panic about, the Aggies certainly hoped to be at least 1-1 to start the season. The Aggies lost to the North Dakota State Bison this past Saturday and it could have...
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16th
Big C Waffles is launching in Kernersville on September 16th. Big C has already become a local favorite in Durham, where their original location was established in 2017 after a successful food truck run in the Triangle.
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
WMAZ
Noise complaint leads to North Carolina police celebrating girl's quinceañera
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police celebrated a young girl's quinceañera with her after receiving a noise complaint call about the party. Officers were going to check out where the noise was coming from and arrived to a birthday party. A young lady was celebrating her quinceañera over the...
WRAL
Accomplished fiddle player runs repair shop in Thomasville
Accomplished fiddle player runs repair shop in Thomasville. John Hofmann is an extraordinary fiddle player who has played every coliseum in America and appeared on numerous television shows, but he chooses to show his love for bluegrass music by running a fiddle repair shop in Thomasville. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer:...
‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Mega Mansion Now For Sale In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
This mega mansion styled after a French Chateau is now listed for sale in Greensboro, North Carolina. This home is 8,200 square feet in size and in the prestigious Irving Park Neighborhood. It’s located off N. Elm Street and near Cornwallis Drive and Wendover, so it is centrally located in Greensboro. The home has been recently remodeled and the rooms in it are incredibly spacious. We take a look at the home in this video.
Greensboro doctor alters care over lack of funding
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad doctor’s office is adapting its care after not receiving needed funding through a state program. Many people in the southeast Greensboro community depend on the Triad Medical Group, formerly Evans-Blount Total Access Care, for care. Dr. Shamsher Ahulwalia, a psychiatrist, took over the practice in 2019. Dr. Ahulwalia tells […]
WECT
TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to fame on board a motorcycle emblazoned with the logo of the California Highway Patrol. The television series CHiPs ran for six seasons (1977-83) on NBC, and made Estrada a household name playing Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello. Estrada’s acting career now spans nearly five decades, and his newest project called Divine Renovation will shoot in and around Wilmington later this year.
Greensboro officers investigating after car found crashed near Motel 6 Studio
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are currently investigating after a car was found crashed near a Motel 6 Studio. Officers are on scene on Landmark Center Boulevard. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. A FOX8 crew is on the scene. This is a developing story.
wfmynews2.com
Remembering Sandy Bradshaw: Honoring Greensboro flight attendant on 21st anniversary of 9/11
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday marked 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks that changed our nation forever. Two plans hit the World Trade Center, another hit the Pentagon, and a fourth one crashed in an open field in Pennsylvania. One of the women on board was 38-year-old Sandy Bradshaw...
WXII 12
Greensboro police: Dudley Street closed following train crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of travel on Dudley Street between East Market and Washington streets have reopened after being closed due to a crash Saturday morning involving a train and vehicle, according to Greensboro police. No injuries have been reported.
Teen shot at a home in Winston-Salem by ‘unknown assailant’: WSPD
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One teen is injured following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 3:35 a.m. on Saturday, patrol officers came to the 700-block of Ferndale Avenue after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police found a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound […]
Greensboro doctor’s office serving those with limited options closes unexpectedly
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A doctor’s office in east Greensboro serving a community with limited healthcare options closed unexpectedly. City leaders tell FOX8 the idea for the Evans-Blount Total Access Center came up in 2007 because of the medical desert in the community. “We wanted to be accessible as well, and we are. We’re right […]
1 dead, 3 wounded in North Carolina shooting; 1 car hit by 12+ gunshots
The shooting took place along N.C. 55 near the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police confirmed just before 6:30 p.m.
WXII 12
Former Greensboro officer appears in court for manslaughter charge
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The former Greensboro police officer facing a manslaughter charge was back in court in Guilford County, today. It was a brief appearance this afternoon for former officer Matthew Hamilton. The attorneys brought some pre-trial motions aimed to get ahead of a few issues, now 11 months...
