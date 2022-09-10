ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

uncwsports.com

Seahawks Finish Second Following Record Round

PAWLEYS ISLAND, South Carolina – The UNCW women's golf team closed out the final round with program records of eight-under-par and a 276 score to finish in second place at the Golfweek Fall Challenge at the Caledonia Golf and Fish Club on Tuesday. The Seahawks reset the school's single-round...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Khine Paces Seahawks In Golfweek Fall Challenge

PAWLEYS ISLAND, South Carolina – Led by Phu Khine's two-under-par 69 score, the UNCW women's golf team opened play at the Golfweek Fall Challenge on Sunday at the Caledonia Golf and Fish Club. The Seahawks, who posted a 286-team score, sit in fourth place through the first round of...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Volleyball Drops Non-Conference Finale

ORLANDO, Fla. – Miami upended UNCW in a sweep on Sunday in the final match of the UCF Invitational for both teams in non-conference volleyball action at the UCF Venue. With the loss, the Seahawks, who went 1-2 against three NCAA Tournament participants on the weekend, closed out their non-conference schedule with a mark of 2-7 while the Hurricanes moved to 7-2. Miami broke away late in the first set, scoring six of the final nine points of the set for a 25-21 win. In the second set, UM opened a 15-7 lead on a kill by Yardimici and never looked back. In the final set, UNCW closed to within 16-15 following a kill byKatie Lanz, but the Hurricanes rattled off seven of the next eight points to build a 23-16 lead.
WILMINGTON, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Well This Is Different - Duke Football Is Sold Out This Saturday

Quite honestly, we weren’t sure what to expect from Mike Elko’s first season as Duke football coach, but we really didn’t expect significant excitement. We thought it would be a rebuilding year, you know? The team struggled last year and it’s not like you can count on a freshmen class to get things turned around. That can happen in basketball, but football? Not so much.
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Accomplished fiddle player runs repair shop in Thomasville

Accomplished fiddle player runs repair shop in Thomasville. John Hofmann is an extraordinary fiddle player who has played every coliseum in America and appeared on numerous television shows, but he chooses to show his love for bluegrass music by running a fiddle repair shop in Thomasville. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer:...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
GREENSBORO, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Check Out This Mega Mansion Now For Sale In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson

This mega mansion styled after a French Chateau is now listed for sale in Greensboro, North Carolina. This home is 8,200 square feet in size and in the prestigious Irving Park Neighborhood. It’s located off N. Elm Street and near Cornwallis Drive and Wendover, so it is centrally located in Greensboro. The home has been recently remodeled and the rooms in it are incredibly spacious. We take a look at the home in this video.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro doctor alters care over lack of funding

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad doctor’s office is adapting its care after not receiving needed funding through a state program. Many people in the southeast Greensboro community depend on the Triad Medical Group, formerly Evans-Blount Total Access Care, for care. Dr. Shamsher Ahulwalia, a psychiatrist, took over the practice in 2019. Dr. Ahulwalia tells […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WECT

TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to fame on board a motorcycle emblazoned with the logo of the California Highway Patrol. The television series CHiPs ran for six seasons (1977-83) on NBC, and made Estrada a household name playing Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello. Estrada’s acting career now spans nearly five decades, and his newest project called Divine Renovation will shoot in and around Wilmington later this year.
WILMINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Former Greensboro officer appears in court for manslaughter charge

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The former Greensboro police officer facing a manslaughter charge was back in court in Guilford County, today. It was a brief appearance this afternoon for former officer Matthew Hamilton. The attorneys brought some pre-trial motions aimed to get ahead of a few issues, now 11 months...
GREENSBORO, NC

