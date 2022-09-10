ORLANDO, Fla. – Miami upended UNCW in a sweep on Sunday in the final match of the UCF Invitational for both teams in non-conference volleyball action at the UCF Venue. With the loss, the Seahawks, who went 1-2 against three NCAA Tournament participants on the weekend, closed out their non-conference schedule with a mark of 2-7 while the Hurricanes moved to 7-2. Miami broke away late in the first set, scoring six of the final nine points of the set for a 25-21 win. In the second set, UM opened a 15-7 lead on a kill by Yardimici and never looked back. In the final set, UNCW closed to within 16-15 following a kill byKatie Lanz, but the Hurricanes rattled off seven of the next eight points to build a 23-16 lead.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO