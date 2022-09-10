Read full article on original website
Dick Eid
Dick Eid, age 92, of Montevideo, Minnesota passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Rosewood Assisted Living in Montevideo. Arrangements are pending with Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo. For online guestbook please visit www.wingbain.com.
MN Seal Coating Schedule
MN seal coating operations begin on Tuesday, September 13th for the various areas. Tuesday, September 13th – Seal coat on Main Street (CR 21) in Milan and begin seal coating on Main Street (CR 9) in Watson. Wednesday, September 14th – Seal coat on 2nd Street (CR 9) in...
