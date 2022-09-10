Tekken 8 has officially been revealed, with the first “gameplay” being showcased during the September 2022 PlayStation State of Play. We didn’t get a long look at the game or much information about what changes are being made to the fighting game heading into its next-gen appearance. But, we did get some nice confirmation that should excite fans of the franchise in regards to how the newest entry in the iconic series is being handled.

