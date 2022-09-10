Read full article on original website
How to watch Call of Duty: Next
Are you ready to finally see the future of Call of Duty?. It’s time to get excited about what’s next for CoD. Call of Duty Next is a massive live stream event that will peel back the curtain on multiple new CoD games. This is all about what everyone is going to be playing in the coming months.
When does Fire Emblem Engage release?
Nintendo has revealed a new game under the Fire Emblem franchise of games. Called Fire Emblem Engage, it’ll feature some of the series’ past characters like Marth and Celica, alongside the reveal for a new character as well. The game’s trailer showed what players can expect with Engage,...
Nintendo UK will not livestream tomorrow’s Direct out of respect for Queen Elizabeth
While tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct showcase will still go on as originally scheduled in several regions, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II will affect the event in the U.K. Nintendo announced today that out of respect for the U.K.’s period of national mourning, the event will not be livestreamed in the country as originally intended.
When does Factorio launch on Nintendo Switch?
The latest Nintendo Direct showcase announced that the construction simulation game Factorio will be having its Switch port. Factorio was originally released in 2020 exclusively for PC and was made by developer Wube Software. Here, players can take the role of an engineer who landed to a planet where aliens live. Players must then gather for resources to make and maintain their own factories.
How to watch the PlayStation State of Play on Sept. 13
Sony has announced there will be a State of Play this coming Tuesday, Sept. 13. This State of Play is also pretty close to the Tokyo Game Show, which happens on Sept. 15. Expect this presentation to be talking more about the updates from their Japanese partners, according to the blog post they posted on their site.
When does Octopath Traveler 2 launch?
Fans of the throwback art-style and sprawling narratives of Octopath Traveler got a treat at today’s Nintendo Direct, with Nintendo showing off game footage and more information about the sequel to the RPG, Octopath Traveler 2. Sporting the same distinctive art style and your choice of eight different characters and stories to choose from, Octopath Traveler 2 should have everything fans of the series crave.
Best legends for ranked in Apex
There are several game modes players can enjoy in Apex Legends, but one stands out as a favorite among fans: ranked. The game’s ranked battle royale mode is clearly one of its most popular, testing players’ mechanical skill, tactical strategy, and luck. Alongside the more fun experience ranked...
When does Pikmin 4 release?
At long last, a new Pikmin game is upon us. Nearly a decade after the release of Pikmin 3, Nintendo announced Pikmin 4 during its September Direct event. And while there was no gameplay footage to show and only a couple of stills alongside a teaser trailer, it was enough to have Pikmin fans chomping at the bit for a new puzzle and strategy game to play their way through.
How to redeem your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta code
The long wait is almost over. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is mere weeks away from releasing. But before the game comes out on Oct. 28, a beta test will take place for players to sink their teeth into some of the multiplayer component while also helping shape how the game will look when it releases.
Do you need a PC for Oculus Quest 2? Explained
When you’re new to the world of VR headsets and looking to know where to start, it might be hard to figure out which one is right for you. There are quite a few different models, each with its own particular features, covering a wide price range. And one...
Square Enix joins Ubisoft, Sega, and more in making major blockchain move
Oasys' accumulated list keeps growing. Square Enix has taken a technological turn from game development with the devs pivoting towards NFTs, partnering with Oasys to become an “environmentally friendly, proof of stake” blockchain. Square Enix will become a ‘validating node.’ The move makes the studio one of the...
Is Disney Dreamlight Valley on Game Pass?
Disney Dreamlight Valley is the game that’s turned into the talk of the town virtue of its unique hybridized adventure and life-sim style game that lets players come across and mingle with an array of legendary Disney and Pixar characters such as Mickey Mouse, Wall-E, Moana, and so many more.
How to get unbanned in Apex Legends
Players get banned in games for a variety of reasons, with innocent players sometimes getting caught in the crossfire. For Apex Legends players, there’s a remedy that’ll help you get your accounts unbanned. Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale has a high standard of gameplay, where toxicity is punished heavily,...
What time does the next Splatfest start?
During September’s Nintendo Direct, the Splatoon 3 developer revealed information about the game’s first post-launch Splatfest. It’s an event that fans have been waiting for since the World Premiere Splatfest, which acted as a demo and introduced players to the new game’s Splatfest procedures. This is the first time that players will be able to jump headfirst into the fray after the game’s release.
What platforms will Tekken 8 be on?
Tekken 8 has officially been revealed, with the first “gameplay” being showcased during the September 2022 PlayStation State of Play. We didn’t get a long look at the game or much information about what changes are being made to the fighting game heading into its next-gen appearance. But, we did get some nice confirmation that should excite fans of the franchise in regards to how the newest entry in the iconic series is being handled.
Is Goldeneye 007 coming to Game Pass?
One of the biggest and most surprising reveals from September’s Nintendo Direct was Goldeneye 007 finally making its way to modern consoles with online multiplayer. One of the most beloved N64 shooters and a game that captured attention around the world, with players trying to race through the game’s plot or beat their friend’s in the highly praised split-screen multiplayer.
Chamber to be hit with further nerfs, Fade and Cypher to undergo changes in VALORANT
Several of the newest agents in VALORANT will be hit with changes in the future, developer Riot Games announced today. Riot revealed in the latest State of the Agents blog post that Chamber will undergo nerfs because he is “too powerful,” according to the developers. Meanwhile, other agents like Fade will be tweaked in the future while Cypher could be updated.
What is Chrome in Fortnite?
Fortnite is getting ready to launch its next season, Paradise, with Epic Games releasing a few teasers last week. Now, as Fortnite Chapter Three, season three draws to a close, many players are eager about the next season and what it holds. While players have less than a week until they find out, it hasn’t stopped these burning questions.
Valve shows off the wild transformation of the Steam Deck over the years
Amidst lots of competition in the handheld gaming market, Valve released its now iconic Steam Deck earlier this year in February. Bringing the power of a PC into the palm of your hands, the Steam Deck pulled in great sales for Valve when it was initially released, with the first batch of devices sold out and over 800,000 reservations for future releases.
Who are Beyond Gaming in League of Legends?
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is on the horizon, and with the groups for both the play-in and group stage drawn, the expectations are starting to rise. Once again, the play-in stage will begin with two groups of six teams each. In Group A, two Western favorites in the form of Fnatic and Evil Geniuses have slotted themselves against Beyond Gaming, the second seed for the PCS who aren’t unknown when it comes to playing in the international scene. With their experience and individual prowess, the Taiwanese squad deserves all the respect they can get for a handful of reasons.
