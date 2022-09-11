Stonington boys, looking to defend Piver Cup title, top Chariho 4-1

Stonington — Stonington High School coach Mario Costa, who takes over a team which has won back-to-back boys’ soccer state championships, doesn’t think it’s unreasonable to expect this team to play with the same sense of purpose it always has.

“I think our motto from the very beginning of the season was that the coaches didn’t expect any drop-off whatsoever,” said Costa, in his first season as head coach following the retirement of Paul deCastro.

“We talked about how it’s relative compared to other schools. Everyone’s losing talent (to graduation). We have to keep that Bear philosophy alive and guys have some big shoes to fill and they’re stepping right into that role.”

Stonington opened the season Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Chariho (R.I.) in the semifinals of the Piver Cup tournament, advancing to the championship game next weekend against Westerly. Westerly won its semifinal game 3-2 over Fitch after trailing 2-0 at halftime.

It is the fifth season of the Piver Cup, played in honor of 1996 Stonington grad Josh Piver, who died on Sept. 11, 2001, during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. Piver, a former Stonington boys’ soccer player, worked at Cantor Fitzgerald on the 105th floor of 1 World Trade Center.

The Bears, who have won all four of the Piver Cups previously contested, got two assists Saturday from senior center midfielder Brett Caron, who didn’t see much playing time last year with a roster laden with seniors.

Stonington broke a scoreless tie with 3 minutes, 2 seconds left in the first half with a goal by Ryan Turner on a through ball from Caron. Chariho tied the game 23 seconds later, but Stonington retook the lead with 2:13 remaining when Anders Dahl scored from the right side on a missile to the opposite corner, also assisted by Caron.

The Bears, 21-1 last season, came out with the same level of energy and precision they always have, despite the vast changes in personnel.

“We want to compete for that (Eastern Connecticut Conference) title, we want to compete for states at the end of the season,” Costa said. “I told them that we’re going to have to find energy from within, that leadership from within, that kind of battling mentality within.”

“I think with our new coach and all of our new players, with our wide variety from freshmen all the way to seniors, we just have a totally new play style from last year,” Caron said. “We’re learning, going with the flow, making it work. ... It means a lot to us, this cup. It’s never left and hopefully we’re going to keep it that way.”

Stonington freshman Sal Alessio scored on a rebound approximately three minutes into the second half for his first career goal and Dylan Cimini made it 4-1, also on a rebound.

Costa, a 2009 Stonington grad, was deCastro’s assistant for five seasons. The Bears graduated 11 seniors from their 2021 Class M state championship team.

“For (these players), it was the challenge of finding that leadership and that intensity that they didn’t have over the last few years because they were riding the coattails of those senior guys. Those senior guys were big leaders,” Costa said.

“Everyone over there, they definitely care about it,” Caron said, looking over toward his gathered teammates. “I think we’ll go far.”

Fitch also played for a state championship last season, finishing as the Class L runner-up, and also lost 12 seniors, plus head coach Jay Wolfradt (now an assistant at Stonington, where his son Jace is a sophomore starter).

The Falcons, playing their season opener, took a 2-0 lead against Westerly at halftime on goals by Diego Martinez and Felipe Dantas.

Westerly, though, scored three times in the second half as Fitch wilted in heat that reached the mid-80s. Matt Morrone scored with 19:58 to play, followed by the tying goal from Tom Serluca with 9:00 left and the game-winner from Andrew Albamonti at the 6:37 mark.

“You know going into the second half if you’re down 2-0, in terms of Westerly, they’re going to come out firing,” said Fitch coach Nick McAneny of the renewed effort by Westerly in the second half. “Once it becomes that 2-1 game, it’s anybody’s game.

“I think once we let that first goal in, we had a tough time getting our rhythm back into that mentality to put the ball in the back of the net. In that last 10-15, I think the heat and the weather got to us a little bit. Credit Westerly for not quitting until that last second.”

