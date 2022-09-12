ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dhante Jackson, accused of killing 8-year-old girl in Merced, arrested after months-long manhunt

 9 days ago

A man has been arrested, accused of killing 8-year-old Sophia Mason in Merced earlier this year.

Merced Police say Dhante Jackson had been on the run since that time.

The office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced he was finally tracked down and taken into custody in Newark, Calif. on Saturday. It came after a months-long search and an investigation led by the Merced Police Department with assistance from the Merced Area Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET), the DOJ's Special Operations Unit, the Newark Police Department and the Merced County Sheriff's Office

Sophia Mason was found dead in a bathtub in early March.

Her mother, 30-year-old Samantha Johnson was taken into custody at that time and now faces charges of felony child abuse and first-degree murder. She has pleaded not guilty.

RELATED: Mother of 8-year-old girl found dead in Merced makes first court appearance

In documents from the Merced Police Department's investigation, obtained by Action News, Johnson claimed she had not seen her child for weeks before the murder.

The documents also allege Sophia was forced to live in a metal shed in the backyard of the house and was sexually and physically abused by Jackson.

The Merced Police Department says that Jackson will be transported back to the Merced County Jail to face murder charges.

Officers also charged four other suspects, one in Merced and three in the Bay Area, who are suspected of aiding Jackson in evading arrest.

On Saturday, Action News spoke to Melanie Verlatti, the cousin Sophia Mason. She said her family was happy to hear of Jackson's arrest.

"We've been hoping and praying that he would be caught. You know, we haven't heard anything the case kind of went cold, we hear that people are looking, but we haven't got any leads, or we haven't heard anything, so hearing that they got him and that he's taken into custody it's great news, we are so, so glad and so thankful."

IRENE LARA
10d ago

Hope they rot. How can her mother allow a monster like him to do that to her child?. She was supposed to protect her child. She should get more time that her boyfriend.

The Old Grams
10d ago

sorry i disagree" and this was a child of God"i say lock the both up for life" put him in with the BIG BOYZ for his turnand her with the BIG GIRLZ Throw the Keys away !!!! so they can feel a pinch" of what they did to this BEAUTIFUL CHILDmay you res in PEACElittle Angel 🙏🌸💓🕊️

Miriam Phillips
10d ago

Please,,,when You hold the newsreports,,,,Please don't jeopardizethe case,,,, These people, first needto seek forgiveness from the Lord,,,then when they are in prison,,,maybethey can get counseling that theyneed.....Dear Lord,,, please comfortthe rest of the Family 💕 may Thyhealing power heal their hearts,,,In Our Master's Name,,Amen.🙏✝️✡️

