This is one royal style choice that’s veiled in tradition. When it comes to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19, viewers around the world should expect to see the royal family wearing military uniforms, suits and black outfits — but another piece of their mourning attire is shrouded in hundreds of years of history. Whether it was the long black veils the Queen and Queen Mother wore to King George VI’s funeral in 1952 or the shorter, netted style Kate Middleton wore to Prince Philip’s 2021 service, the mourning veil has been around for generations. The accessory might be thought...

