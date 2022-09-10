ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

semoball.com

SEMO FB Notes: Norman deals with being on sidelines - for awhile

CARBONDALE, Ill. – It’s difficult to say when the last time that Bryce Norman had to stand on the sidelines and watch a football game be played. The former Jackson High School star, and current Southeast Missouri State standout linebacker, has excelled to the point throughout his life where no coach in their right mind wouldn’t utilize him to the maximum degree. However, after being called for a targeting call against Iowa State in the opening week of the season, Norman had to remain on the sidelines for the remainder of that game, as well as the first half of the Redhawks’ game on Saturday at Southern Illinois.
CARBONDALE, IL
KCTV 5

Former MSU Head Coach Dave Steckel hired for new coaching gig

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3/KMOV) - Former Missouri State Head Coach Dave Steckel has a new coaching gig. XFL St. Louis announced their coaching staff for the upcoming 2023 season. Head Coach Anthony Becht named Dave Steckel as the team’s linebacker coach. Steckel has had nearly 40 years of coaching...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
siusalukis.com

Title IX Luncheon celebrates women's advancements in college athletics

Hundreds gathered Saturday afternoon in the Banterra Center concourse to celebrate 37 words that have changed the way college athletics have been governed for the last half-century. Former Southern Illinois players and coaches took the stage as Olympian DeAnna Price led a panel of Saluki legends and pioneers, including a...
CARBONDALE, IL
siusalukis.com

Women's Soccer shut-out SEMO to earn road victory

CARBONDALE, Ill. - Southern Illinois University (3-2-1) extended its unbeaten streak to four games after the Salukis defeated SEMO, 1-0, on Sunday. "We were really delighted with this one," head coach Craig Roberts said. "We haven't had too many away games, so it's always good preparation for going into conference. I felt the girls adapted really well to the preparation on what we needed to do."
CARBONDALE, IL
Carbondale, IL
Four States Home Page

Local Athletes Show Out on the College Stage

Carthage alums, Colton Winder and Arkell Smith each had big games for their teams. Galena Bulldog P.J. Sarwinski had a nice game for Pitt State last Thursday. Joplin Eagles alum Nathan Glades had 20 carries for 136 yards and 3 touchdowns in Missouri Southern’s win. Carl Junction’s Zeke Wall finished with 10 total tackles for […]
JOPLIN, MO
Startland News

Camel Culture tastes like home: How a Missouri dairy’s milk fills a void when everything else seems foreign

Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. MILLER, The post Camel Culture tastes like home: How a Missouri dairy’s milk fills a void when everything else seems foreign appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Missouri Vietnam Wall Run is this weekend

PERRYVILLE – The fourth annual statewide motorcycle ride to the Vietnam wall in Perryville, Missouri will begin in at least three locations: Springfield, Missouri, St. Louis, Missouri, and Olney, Illinois. This event is hosted by Veterans in Defense of Liberty’s Cav Div. Liberty Riders of America. http://www.vidolamerica.com/. This...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Elephant Rocks rated 3rd in top US landmarks people wish to visit

SPRINGFIELD, MO. – In a poll conducted on which local natural landmarks people would most like to visit, Belleview’s Elephant rocks ranked third place. Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury small-ship expeditions, polled 2,100 Americans and revealed that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was the top landmark most people would like to see. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
suntimesnews.com

Controversial NextGen Silica Mine Appears Favored by Power Brokers

An alleged cabal of Missouri’s most powerful political and financial forces schemed for years trying to ram through an open pit fracking sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County, according to recent conversations with state level representatives, former park employees, lobbyists, and board members of environmental organizations. The system appears rigged against those living near the controversial NextGen Silica mine situated between popular Hawn State Park and serene Hickory Canyons Natural Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the environment’s main state regulator, is tasked with protecting residents from industrial carcinogens and airborne pollutants by, in this particular case, scrutinizing the intent and behavior of mining operations and policing their actions when necessary, not rubber stamping mines near beloved parks for a handful of special interests and suggested political quid pro quo in the form of standard road improvements.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Washington Missourian

Springfield duo arrested after stealing car parts from Washington auto shops

A Springfield man and woman have been accused of stealing from Riechers Tire and Auto and Purcell Tire and Service Center in Washington. Ronald J. Hampton, 40, and Megan L. Wilcox have each been charged with two counts of stealing $750 or more, Class D felonies that carry up to seven years in prison and $10,000 in fines each; four counts of stealing less than $750, Class A misdemeanors that carry up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines each; and one count of drug paraphernalia possession, a Class D misdemeanor that carries up to $5,000 in fines. The charges all stem from arrests made in 2021, but the charges were filed on Aug. 29.
WASHINGTON, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau man arrested after shots fired near Arena Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police investigated a report of shots fired on Sunday, Sept. 11. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street for a report of shots fired at 4:12 p.m. This is near Arena Park where the SEMO District Fair is underway.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KYTV

Police investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, a vehicle hit a pedestrian just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Junction and Miller. That is near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Investigators say the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

