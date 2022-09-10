Recap and Highlights: Washington State marches into hostile environment and takes down No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14

Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Optimism aside after two competitive FBS losses, Idaho football still has plenty to work on
LEWISTON – Are these the same ol’ Vandals?. Looking at Idaho’s first two games, the consensus was the Vandals were going to roll over and die. That sounds harsh, but given Idaho’s history, it was a fair assessment. The Vandals came away only losing by a...
KHQ Right Now
Body of missing Orofino man recovered from Clearwater River
CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a missing Orofino man on Wednesday, according to a release from Clearwater County. Marine deputies using personal watercraft and located 62-year-old Michael Moore in the Clearwater River, upstream from Pink House Hole recreation area on...
KHQ Right Now
Crews flushing out fire hydrants, water could be different color in Lewiston
As crews flush out fire hydrants throughout Lewiston, residents may see discoloration in their drinking water. The water is still safe to drink and can be cleared by running your tap.
Comments / 0