Pasadenans David and Lynn Angell, Killed in the Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks, Remembered As A Kind, Loving and Generous Couple

Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right nowCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Amid FBI Probe, Next Anaheim Mayor Faces "Incredibly Difficult" Uphill BattleTaxBuzzAnaheim, CA
University of La Verne Ranked 6th Nationally for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World ReportUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
johnnyjet.com
What Travelers Can Learn From LA Shooting of Rapper PnB Rock
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I just came back from a breakfast meeting with a friend who’s in town from Bangkok. We were eating at The Farm of Beverly Hills and I couldn’t help but say, “You know, you really should turn that big shiny ring of yours around because it’s not wise to wear any expensive looking jewelry anywhere in the U.S. these days.” She was surprised and said, “Even during the day? Even around here?” I said, “Yep.”
pasadenanow.com
Dr. Eric Handler Named City of Pasadena’s Interim Health Officer
Dr. Eric Handler has been contracted to serve as interim health officer for the City of Pasadena, effective immediately. He will serve as interim health officer while Pasadena Public Health Director and Health Officer Dr. Ying-Ying Goh participates in a 12-month prestigious fellowship program in Washington, D.C. Dr. Handler is...
Rapper shot to death at LA restaurant targeted for jewelry after girlfriend tagged Instagram location: report
Los Angeles police continue to search for the gunman accused of shooting and killing a rapper at a restaurant on Monday, as investigators reveal the artist may have been targeted for his jewelry by the suspect who obtained his location from an Instagram post shared by the late man’s girlfriend.
Headlines: Instagram Geotagged Photo Revealed PnB Rock’s Location Before Shooting; L.A. Ranks As Deadliest City for Rappers
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was reportedly shot and killed yesterday during a robbery attempt at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles...
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
metalinjection
LA District Attorney Gives An Update On The MARILYN MANSON Investigation
Marilyn Manson is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department over allegations of sexual abuse by actor Evan Rachel Wood. Wood publicly named Manson as her abuser in February 2021 after previously detailing being mentally and physically tortured by "an older man" when she was 18-years-old. You can see the details of her original accusations here. Wood has since launched a documentary named Phoenix Rising about her lawsuit, while Manson has filed a lawsuit against Wood for defamation, emotional distress, and "impersonation over the internet."
thesource.com
Ice-T Says He’ll No Longer Explain L.A.’s Gang Culture Following PnB Rock’s Murder, “It’s Not A Game… At All”
Many fans and artists alike flooded social media yesterday after hearing of PnB Rock’s untimely murder at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Inglewood, CA. His murder also sparked a conversation amongst L.A. natives about gang culture in L.A. and how artists who aren’t from the city need to move differently when they come out here.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Village Marks 10-Year Anniversary With Ribbon Cutting for Refurbished Facility
Pasadena Village, a support community for older adults, kicked off its tenth year in Pasadena with an official Pasadena Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, as they opened their newly renovated headquarters on Mountain Avenue. Said Executive Director Katie Brandon, at a gathering following the ribbon ceremony, “Pasadena Village is...
NBC Los Angeles
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA
In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at South L.A. Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles
PnB Rock, a Philadelphia-based rapper best known for his hit singles “Fleek” and “Selfish,” was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles Monday, authorities confirmed. The rapper, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave. around 1 p.m. when […]
HipHopDX.com
Drakeo The Ruler's Ex-Landlord Seeking $100K From Estate Over Back Rent + Damages
Los Angeles, CA – Drakeo The Ruler’s former landlord is reportedly suing the late rapper’s estate for over $100,000 in back rent and damages. According to TMZ Hip Hop, Oliver Omidvar was renting Drakeo a place in Hollywood Hills in June 2021 for $14,500 per month. Omidvar...
pasadenanow.com
Local Businessman Whose Company Has Entertained Millions Will Talk About “Everyday Creativity”
Phil Hettema, President and Creative Executive of The Hettema Group (THG), will be guest speaker on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Pasadena Rotary Club’s weekly meeting. He will be speaking about “Everyday Creativity.”. The meeting is in person at the University Club of Pasadena and live on Zoom...
WATCH: Coyote Casually Walks Into California Home Through Dog Door
California residents had an unexpected surprise when a coyote casually walked into their home through their dog’s door. While recalling the unusual experience with the coyote, homeowner Julie Levine told local news outlet 22News, “The dogs went crazy, and then I said this happened before with a rat, what else could be out there now?”
pasadenanow.com
Exhilarating. Unforgettable. Love story. Pasadena Playhouse Stages ‘Sanctuary City’
Pasadena Playhouse presents Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok’s “Sanctuary City,” recipient of the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award and Laurents/Hatcher Foundation Theater Development Grant, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, starting at 8 p.m. The play runs through Oct. 9. “Sanctuary City” is an exhilarating, unforgettable love story of two...
Headlines: Fatal Stabbing At ‘Mineshaft’ Gay Bar in Long Beach; Beverly Hills Man Being Sentenced For Buying Hitman With Bitcoin
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A study finds that Earth is teetering on the edge of five “disastrous” climate tipping points. [Science Alert]...
foxla.com
LA DA Gascón gives update on Marilyn Manson case
LOS ANGELES - Nearly two years since the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced it had launched an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against Marilyn Manson (legal name Brian Warner), the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said it has not yet received a filing. LA County District Attorney...
Orange County Business Journal
Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M
Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
L.A. County to settle lawsuit over homeless crisis
Los Angeles County leaders announced Monday a lawsuit settlement agreement that commits hundreds of millions of dollars to expand outreach and supportive services for homeless residents, marking the potential end of two years of litigation over the crisis of people living on the streets. The deal puts L.A. County, operator of the local public health […]
palisadesnews.com
LAPD Arrest Man Responsible for Multiple Robberies Totaling Over $100,000 in Losses
Eric Watts charged with six counts of robbery for spree of local incidents. Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide detectives have made an arrest related to several local robberies in the West Los Angeles area, totaling over $100,000 in property. The suspect, Eric Watts, a 31-year-old resident of Oakland, was identified by DNA evidence, as well as surveillance video and other evidence linking him to the crimes.
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
