Keystone Construction Company has kicked off the next phase of development with The Staenberg Group at The District of St. Louis with the new $4 million outdoor entertainment space: The Hub. Slated for completion by Spring 2023, The Hub will serve as the heart of The District, what will soon be St. Louis’s most unique, end-to-end entertainment experience destination. The Hub will further instill the Play. Eat. Rock. mantra of the development as a place where families and friends gather, host events, watch sporting events, movies, live performances and more. Located in Chesterfield, MO off of Interstate 64 The District will be the premier destination in the St. Louis area for live music, unique retail concepts, exceptional food and drink, and action-packed attractions in one walkable location.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO