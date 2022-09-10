ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

advantagenews.com

Recent Belleville West softball standout killed in crash

A former high school softball player in the Southwestern Conference has died. According to reports, Emily Allen from Belleville West’s Class of 2022 was killed in a Sunday traffic crash in the city of Saint Louis. That crash was on Interstate 44 at Walnut and involved three cars. Maroons...
BELLEVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Marquette Catholic High School

Your browser does not support the audio element. Guests from MCHS talk about homecoming events, an upcoming open house and golf tournament.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

S.M. Wilson Completes New $11.2 Million R.P. Lumber Center In Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - S. M. Wilson & Co. has completed the new $11.2 million R.P. Lumber Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. The state-of-the-art facility provides year-round ice skating, exercise and other recreational activities. The new facility answers the growing demand for “ice time” in the region for hockey, figure skating and recreational skate use. S. M. Wilson served as the General Contractor. Chiodini Architects was the architect. G & W Engineering Corporation was the building engineer. B32 Engineering Group was the ice rink engineer.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Going to new cheeseburger heights with Hi-Pointe Drive-In

ST. LOUIS – Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day and the Hi-Pointe Drive-In is serving up the “Big Mick” to celebrate. It’s eight all-beef patties and all the fixings. It’s an epic creation by Executive Chef Adam Pritchett. He stopped by and challenged Chelsea to a burger build off. It’s only available on Sunday, September 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kirkwood, Downtown, and McCausland locations.
KIRKWOOD, MO
Alestle

Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday

An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
BELLEVILLE, IL
stlouiscnr.com

Keystone Construction Company begins Phase II of construction at The District of St. Louis with The Hub

Keystone Construction Company has kicked off the next phase of development with The Staenberg Group at The District of St. Louis with the new $4 million outdoor entertainment space: The Hub. Slated for completion by Spring 2023, The Hub will serve as the heart of The District, what will soon be St. Louis’s most unique, end-to-end entertainment experience destination. The Hub will further instill the Play. Eat. Rock. mantra of the development as a place where families and friends gather, host events, watch sporting events, movies, live performances and more. Located in Chesterfield, MO off of Interstate 64 The District will be the premier destination in the St. Louis area for live music, unique retail concepts, exceptional food and drink, and action-packed attractions in one walkable location.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

MetroLink train involved in crash with vehicle in Metro East; operations resumed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were on the scene Wednesday after a MetroLink crash with a vehicle in East St. Louis. Officials with MetroLink said the crash happened at 900 37th Street and operations will stop between the Emerson Park and Fairview Heights MetroLink stations. Station shuttles took passengers by bus between these stations, along with JJK Center and Washington Park Wednesday afternoon.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
advantagenews.com

Man injured while trimming tree

A man was seriously injured in an apparent fall from a ladder while trying to trim a tree in Alton Tuesday evening. Paramedics were called to a home near Langdon and 12th Streets around 5:15pm and found the man on the ground next to the ladder. He was reportedly unconscious at the time the Alton Fire Department arrived.
ALTON, IL
stlouiscnr.com

St. Clair County Transit District Awarded $300,000 for Phase II of the Fairview Heights – Swansea Trail

St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) today announced it has been awarded $300,000 through the Metro East Park and Recreation District’s Park and Trail Grant Matching Program for Phase II of the Fairview Heights – Swansea Trail. This phase of the project features a 1.5-mile bike and pedestrian off road pathway that will begin at SCCTD’s MetroBikeLink Trail and extend along the west side of Sullivan Drive to Frank Scott Parkway in Fairview Heights and include a separate pedestrian bridge over the MetroLink tracks – connecting 2,000 homes in Fairview Heights and Swansea to the trail system.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
lhstoday.org

WSD Sees Its Biggest Enrollment Numbers Yet

The Wentzville School District has started the 2022-2023 school year with 17,640 students, which represents the largest number of students in district history. The district currently has 22 total schools with the newest addition to the district being North Point Middle School. Due to the addition of the new middle school, sixth graders have once again started attending middle school.
WENTZVILLE, MO

